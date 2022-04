Share All sharing options for: 15 Wonderfully Unfussy Breakfast Joints in Los Angeles

Start the day with eggs, pancakes, and coffee

The most important meal of the day doesn’t have to be a complicated affair. Grab a seat at one of these well-worn and dependable eateries for morning fare that easily satisfies. From eggs to toast and blueberry pancakes, here now are the 15 essential unfussy breakfast joints in Los Angeles.

Added: Watt’s Coffee House, Off Street Cafe, Clark Street Diner, the Little Red Hen

Removed: Peach Cafe, Mary and Robbs Westwood Cafe, Fox’s Restaurant

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.