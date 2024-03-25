Though brunch is beloved in most cities, weekend daytime dining is the meal in Palm Springs. Partaking in an extravagant brunch is one of the many ways to take in the sun, which is plentiful in the region. It’s also an excuse to sip cocktails or multiple lattes during daytime hours before embarking on a less dining-oriented activity in the region like hiking in Joshua Tree National Park or checking out date farm in Indio. If looking for dinner recommendations, try our Palm Springs dining map, but if the weather calls for a hearty and delicious brunch, head to one of these 11 restaurants in Palm Springs.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.