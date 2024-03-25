Though brunch is beloved in most cities, weekend daytime dining is the meal in Palm Springs. Partaking in an extravagant brunch is one of the many ways to take in the sun, which is plentiful in the region. It’s also an excuse to sip cocktails or multiple lattes during daytime hours before embarking on a less dining-oriented activity in the region like hiking in Joshua Tree National Park or checking out date farm in Indio. If looking for dinner recommendations, try our Palm Springs dining map, but if the weather calls for a hearty and delicious brunch, head to one of these 11 restaurants in Palm Springs.Read More
11 Sunny Spots for Brunch and Cocktails in Palm Springs
Brunch reigns supreme in Palm Springs with hearty meals and strong cocktails
Grapefruit Basil
Just southwest of Palm Springs, Grapefruit Basil occupies a space inside the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa. It’s a bright place to catch a daytime meal with classic breakfast plates, brioche bananas Foster french toast, or buttermilk ricotta pancakes. Always order the grapefruit brulee, in which maple syrup is caramelized into a satisfying hardened crust on top of a halved sliced grapefruit.
The Pink Cabana
As the name suggests, it’s pure pink at the Pink Cabana at the Sands Hotel & Spa. It’s got a theme that channels tennis clubs from the ’50s and ’60s (which also makes it highly Instagrammable) and some tasty bites for daytime dining. Unlike a lot of other brunch spots, things start early at 8:30 a.m. with oysters, steak and eggs, a cheese platter, pear tartine, brioche french toast, and quiche. This is a popular destination, so make a reservation.
Norma's
At Norma’s in the Parker hotel, staff drops off a complimentary smoothie shot before serving options like pancakes and waffles, salads, eggs Benedicts, crab cake spiced with habanero pepper, burgers, omelets, and more. The bellini is a must-try on the colorful patio. Reservations are required.
Gigi's
Though standard brunch classics are available at Gigi’s, go for the steak poutine over country potatoes or the New York-inspired bacon, egg, and cheese croissant. The bloody mary is a standalone meal with plenty of hors d’oeuvres (bacon, fried chicken, shrimp) proteins on a skewer.
Townie Bagels
Though not necessarily a traditional brunch spot, Townie Bagels comes in handy for those who want to brunch from the comfort of a hotel or Airbnb. Townie’s lines are as famous as its bagels, so place a pre-order by phone or in-person to secure a bag full of bagels with cream cheese and spreads, or others filled with eggs and cheddar.
Maleza
Wearing sunglasses while brunching at Maleza is perfectly acceptable. Situated inside the Drift Palm Springs hotel, the floor-to-ceiling windows and pool-adjacent patio welcome the bright desert sun. Maleza also has a respectable mezcal and tequila collection to sip or blend with cocktails. Brunch choices are easy with burgers, salads, queso fundido, buttermilk pancakes, or adobo shrimp tacos.
Wilma & Frieda's
Try to nab a seat on the balcony overlooking Palm Canyon Drive at Wilma & Frieda’s. This restaurant is all about brunch every day of the week with an ideal vantage point to people-watch. Of course, the people-watching is always better with coffee, churro waffle, biscuits and gravy, or the short rib eggs Benedict. The cocktails also hit just right.
Farm
When entering Farm, take in the vast outdoor garden patio in the heart of Downtown Palm Springs. Staff grow herbs used in the omelets, salads, and breakfast sandwich with scrambled eggs, gruyere, tomato, avocado, and bacon. Don’t worry if the temperature is high, water misters assist in keeping diners cool.
Alice B.
Chefs Susan Feniger, Mary Sue Milliken, and Lance Velasquez recently started brunch service at their newly opened restaurant Alice B. The trio created a cheddar sausage biscuit sandwich, Basque-inspired challah French toast, and a spring vegetable egg white frittata with a bagel from legendary local bagel maker Townie Bagel.
Cheeky's
Brunch dining can get downright crowded at Cheeky’s. Either practice patience while waiting for a table or get to Cheeky’s early for the classic brunch menu. Sit on the covered patio and share the hearty waffles with cardamom-roasted apples and bourbon creme anglaise for the table. Other highlights include chilaquiles — and what every brunch restaurant should have on hand at all times: a bacon flight.
Palm Canyon Swim & Social
Wander inside the adults-only Arrive by Palisociety hotel to find Palm Canyon Swim & Social. It’s a lively poolside restaurant and bar serving an all-day brunch menu of smoothies, shrimp cocktails, biscuit sandwiches, omelets, salads, or lobster tacos, which all taste great while sunning on lounge chairs. Note: Palm Canyon tends to draw a younger adult crowd.