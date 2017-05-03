 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Come in for Brunch at Agnes in Pasadena for eggs Benedict served on cheddar biscuits and topped with shaved ham and jalapeño hollandaise.
Eggs Benedict on cheddar biscuits topped with jalapeño hollandaise at Agnes.
Agnes

12 New Brunch Spots to Check Out in Los Angeles

Eggs Benedict, french toast, and bottomless mimosas

Eggs Benedict on cheddar biscuits topped with jalapeño hollandaise at Agnes.
Agnes
Saturday and Sunday mornings are prime time for sipping something strong — be it a bloody mary, mimosa, or bellini — and settling in for some good food and even better company. Whether kicking off the weekend or reminiscing about the previous evening’s indiscretions, brunch really is the best time to unwind before the start of the week. Here now are the 12 hottest new brunch spots in Los Angeles.

For LA’s essential brunch destinations, check out this list.

Added: Agnes, A.O.C. Brentwood, Ardor, the Waterfront Venice, Hatchet Hall, Cafe Gratitude

Removed: Yang’s Kitchen, Wise Sons Jewish Deli, Post & Beam, Gran Blanco, the Garden Bar at Manuela

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Agnes

40 W Green St
Pasadena, CA 91105
Walk into Agnes on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to discover what’s cooking for brunch. On the menu at Vanessa Tilaka and Thomas Kalb’s restaurant in Old Pasadena are sticky toffee pancakes, French-style omelets filled with pimento cheese, crowd-pleasing cinnamon toast, and a whole lot more.

2. Ardor

9040 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Breakfast is served Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at West Hollywood’s Ardor. Chef John Fraser’s morning menu is as vegetable-forward as its evening offerings and includes fresh juices, baked goods, and even french toast with fig jam and cream cheese.

3. Cafe Gratitude

639 N Larchmont Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90004
For those looking for a plant-based brunch option, chef Seizan Dreux Ellis at Cafe Gratitude has you covered. And while the restaurant itself is not new, the chef has recently updated the menu to include vegan fried chicken and waffles, and even a Mexican machaca hash. Brunch is served at all Los Angeles locations (Venice, Larchmont, Art’s District) daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A blue acai bowl as part of a brunch time spread.
Brunch spread at Cafe Gratitude.
Cafe Gratitude

4. E.P. & L.P.

603 N La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
The L.P. rooftop is open for brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Reserve a table for daytime favorites from chefs Nick Russo and Monty Koludrovic, including a breakfast burrito, fried chicken and waffles, and all the cocktails you can handle.

5. Mírame

419 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Baja California-inspired Mírame is a stylish place to have a modern Mexican dinner in Beverly Hills, but an underrated gem when it comes to weekend brunch. Expect chilaquiles, Baja oysters served over ice, grilled hangar steak and eggs, and an omelet filled with duck carnitas on the menu.

6. A.O.C. Brentwood

11648 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
What could be better than starting or ending the weekend with chef Suzanne Goin’s signature fare, impeccable wines from Caroline Styne, and cocktails by barman Ignacio Murillo? Look for Spanish fried chicken served on a cornmeal waffle and brioche french toast on the crowd-pleasing menu. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

7. Girl & the Goat

555-3 Mateo St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard’s Arts District restaurant looks a lot different than her Chicago spot, with a sunnier outlook and lush greenery throughout. The brunch menu fits the ambience, with shrimp fried rice omelette, peanut butter and jelly pancakes, and corned beef hash to complement the very lovely dining room.

8. Hatchet Hall

12517 W Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Culver City’s Hatchet Hall has something for everyone at Sunday brunch. For those in the mood for something hearty and rich there’s crispy polenta with maitake ragu and a fried egg. Smaller appetites will dig the coconut yogurt with granola and jam. The cocktails are a hit with just about everyone.

9. The Waterfront Venice

205 Ocean Front Walk
Venice, CA 90291
Say hello to weekend with brunch by the beach. The Waterfront in Venice serves a diverse daytime menu with views of the Pacific Ocean. On the menu are two types of pot pies, lemon ricotta pancakes, steak and eggs, and even a vegan breakfast burrito. 

10. Nueva

822 Washington Blvd
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Venice’s indoor-outdoor gem Nueva goes big at brunch with a huevos rancheros shakshuka, churro french toast, and an impressive lineup of tacos. While brunch here is family friendly, with a separate kids menu, there’s no reason the adults can’t have a paloma or tequila sunrise on the side.

11. Ospi

2025 Pacific Ave
Venice, CA 90291
Come into Jackson Kalb’s sunny Venice restaurant for an Italian-inspired brunch that features a breakfast carbonara pasta and bacon-topped breakfast pizza. The grain bowl’s got farro, cucumber, spicy eggplant, zucchini, and radish with optional poached eggs.

12. The Nest: También

16916 Bellflower Blvd
Bellflower, CA 90706
Popular Bellflower restaurant the Nest has expanded to a second location appropriately dubbed También, serving Mexican-inspired morning and afternoon fare, like chilaquiles, pancakes, Nashville hot chicken and biscuit, and chicken flautas.

Related Maps