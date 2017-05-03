Share All sharing options for: 12 New Brunch Spots to Check Out in Los Angeles

Share All sharing options for: 12 New Brunch Spots to Check Out in Los Angeles

Saturday and Sunday mornings are prime time for sipping something strong — be it a bloody mary, mimosa, or bellini — and settling in for some good food and even better company. Whether kicking off the weekend or reminiscing about the previous evening’s indiscretions, brunch really is the best time to unwind before the start of the week. Here now are the 12 hottest new brunch spots in Los Angeles.

For LA’s essential brunch destinations, check out this list.

Added: Agnes, A.O.C. Brentwood, Ardor, the Waterfront Venice, Hatchet Hall, Cafe Gratitude

Removed: Yang’s Kitchen, Wise Sons Jewish Deli, Post & Beam, Gran Blanco, the Garden Bar at Manuela

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.