Burrito 2.0 from Sonoratown.
Burrito 2.0 from Sonoratown.
Matthew Kang

Even in Taco-Loving LA, These Burritos Reign Supreme

From carne asada to grilled shrimp, where to get the good stuff

by Farley Elliott Updated
Burrito 2.0 from Sonoratown.
| Matthew Kang
Los Angeles is first and foremost a taco town, but that shouldn’t preclude the city from also competing in the all-important burrito category. After all, who among us doesn’t occasionally crave a big tortilla, wound tightly around some stewed meat or grilled carne asada or — heaven forbid — some french fries? From bean and cheese classics to smoky, meat-filled options or smaller stewed delights, here’s where to find some of LA’s best burritos, period.

Socalo

Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger have been keeping Los Angeles fed for decades. At Socalo on the Westside, the pair push a menu that moves from chips and guacamole to burritos (breakfast, chicken, and more) and on to larger plates and cocktails in the evening.

1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
A cut chicken burrito showing its insides, held up next to a blue wall.
Socalo burrito
Farley Elliott

Sonoritas Prime Tacos

The surf and turf burrito here is a thing of near-perfect beauty, a mix of spicy shrimp and steak that is more than the sum of its parts. Add in hefty portions of guacamole, cheese, chipotle mayo, and rice and beans, and this is a beast that may well be the best overall burrito in the city.

2004 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Mar y tierra from Sonoritas Prime.
Mar y tierra from Sonoritas Prime.
Matthew Kang

Tito's Tacos

The meat, bean, and cheese burrito is a pro move for those in the know at Tito's, even though the hard-shelled tacos earn all the love. Old-school flavors and the restaurant's signature salsa somehow combine under the California sunshine into something totally unique.

11222 Washington Pl, Culver City, CA
Cilantro Mexican Grill

North Hollywood’s premier gas station restaurant is Cilantro Mexican Grill, which quietly serves one of the best straightforward burritos anywhere. They’ve actually been doing so for years, relying on friendly service, quality ingredients, and the lure of folks pumping gas to win over the Valley.

7214 Whitsett Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91605
A burrito split in half on a black plate.
Cilantro Mexican Grill
Farley Elliott

Salsa & Beer

This Valley favorite doesn't get a ton of love over the hill, but that's okay. Van Nuys and North Hollywood locals know about the power of their burrito plates, smothered in sauce and weighted by the pound, basically.

11669 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA
EK Valley

Unsung Oaxacan restaurant EK Valley has a wide menu of Mexican American favorites, including fajitas and enchiladas, but the mole burrito might be its most popular dish, covered with a choice of mole negro or three other housemade sauces and filled with meat, rice, and beans. There are plenty of options to fill the Oaxacan take on the wet burrito, but the carnitas with mole negro is the best bet.

6121 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Mole burrito laced with crema on a white plate
Mole burrito at EK Valley.
Matthew Kang

Sky's Gourmet Tacos

There are few institutions as unique to Los Angeles at Sky’s Gourmet Tacos, the Black-owned soul food burrito and taco specialist that’s famous in its Mid City neighborhood. The best bet here is the lobster taco, which can be served open-faced — that’s good news, considering how large, delicious, and messy these are, particularly because the team dips the tortillas oil and seasoning before pickup.

5303 W Pico Blvd Suite #01, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Sky’s Gourmet Tacos has a slate colored table that is filled with open-face tacos and bowls.
A full table at Sky’s Gourmet Tacos.
Wonho Frank Lee

Yuca's

The cochinita pibil is the move at Yuca’s, this celebrated Los Feliz stand. Stewed pork marries wonderfully with the stand’s beans, all mixed together inside a pliant and delightful flour tortilla.

2056 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Four sections of stewed meat burrito on a white plate on a deep blue table.
Yuca’s burritos.
Yuca’s

El Ruso

The sobaquera from El Ruso, the flour tortilla king of LA, is a beast of a meal. Big, cheesy, and filled with carne asada, stewed meats, or whatever else is available that day, these are massive, shareable affairs.

3140 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Sobaquera burrito from El Ruso in Boyle Heights.
An extra-cheesy sobaquera
Matthew Kang

Sonoratown

It’s hard to think of a more popular burrito spot right now than Sonoratown, which works a menu of flour tortilla specialties in Downtown LA. The tacos are great, but it’s the stewed-meat chivichangas and top-notch burritos that really steal the show.

208 E 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
A burrito with meat and vegetables.
Sonoratown
Sonoratown

Angry Egret Dinette

While LA has no shortage of killer breakfast burritos, the porky version from Angry Egret Dinette chef Wes Avila stands alone thanks to its prodigious use of slow-roasted pork shoulder and Oaxacan cheese. Frankly, it eats like an anytime burrito that just happens to have some egg.

970 N Broadway Suite 114, Los Angeles, CA 90012
For one of LA’s best breakfast burritos, promise: Angry Egret Dinette.
The Porky’s
Farley Elliott

Al & Bea's Mexican Food

This Boyle Heights bean and cheese burrito legend is perhaps the single most discussed burrito in all the land. Simple, rich, and delicious as ever, the place still has the hearts and stomachs of so many Angelenos, even after all these years.

2025 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA
La Azteca Tortilleria

Any place that makes their tortillas in the back is worth a stop, and if they're also making chile relleno and dropping it inside said tortillas, that's a supreme bonus. Most folks consider this to be one of the best burrito spots east of the LA River, and for good reason.

4538 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Lupe's #2

Fans like the late Jonathan Gold have been loving Lupe’s for literally decades, thanks to the small stand’s easy-eating menu of favorites. The bean and cheese is a must, especially when it’s kicked up a notch with some spice, though longtime locals also like the steak burritos and loaded specials. The best part, though, has to be the lightly griddled tortilla.

4642 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90022
Burritos La Palma

Part taco, part burrito, this El Monte option comes with perhaps the finest flour tortillas in all the land, and is stuffed with succulently stewed meat inside. The restaurant has expanded greatly over the years, and now has outposts in Orange County, Highland Park, and beyond.

5120 Peck Rd, El Monte, CA
Burritos La Palma
Burritos La Palma
Kogi BBQ Truck

The spicy pork burrito at Kogi BBQ’s food trucks is filling, delicious, and had for under $10 — no small feat in a city like Los Angeles. Short rib is also available of course, as are tofu and chicken, making this a one-stop shop for just about any Angeleno that wants to be bowled over by this enduring Korean Mexican flavor bomb.

1463 Daisetta St, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Sonora Grill

Moreno Valley's Sonora Grill is a singular burrito beast, offering an overclocked iteration that actually wraps bacon around the outside of the whole thing. It's not a wholly unique phenomenon as such things are seen in Mexico proper from time to time, but boy is it a gut-buster (in a good way).

23962 Alessandro Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Bill Esparza

