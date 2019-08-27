 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Pistachio olive oil cake at Lulu in Westwood.
Cathy Chaplin

Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Los Angeles

Scrumptious slices worthy of a sugar high for any occasion

by Cathy Chaplin Updated
Pistachio olive oil cake at Lulu in Westwood.
| Cathy Chaplin
Cake is usually reserved for special occasions but there’s no reason why that has to be the case. Take a fork to the superb slices on this list for any ol’ occasion because life’s too short not to. From seasonal specialties to remastered classics, here now are 14 fabulous cakes in Los Angeles.

Added: Pistachio Olive Oil Cake at Lulu, Savarin at Camphor, 7-Up Cake at 27th Street Bakery, Milk’N Berries Cake at Porto’s Bakery & Cafe

Removed: Olive Oil Cake at Lincoln, Triple Berry Cake at Sweet Lady Jane, 7-Up Cake at Sweet Red Peach

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Passion Fruit and Lime Bavarian Cake at Tartine

277 W Green St
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 282-1981
Swing into any of Tartine’s LA locations for a taste of the passion fruit and lime Bavarian cake, a tremendous slice of moist chiffon and tangy-sweet cream with a handsome coat of coconut flakes. 

2. Seasonal Cake Specials at Proof Bakery

3156 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 664-8633
Look no further than this worker-owned cooperative bakery for some of the finest cakes in town. From the chiffon with lemon curd and fresh meringue to the dark chocolate raspberry torte, the flavors change with the seasons — and all are expertly baked with the deftest of hands. 

3. Tres Leches Cake at La Monarca Bakery

6091 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 463-0933
Settle in for a slice of La Monarca’s tres leches cake, along with a hot cup of cafe de olla, for an unbeatable afternoon pick-me-up. The vanilla sponge cake soaks up the trio of milks like a dream with a vanilla bean chantilly cream to top it all off. 

Tres Leches Cake at La Monarca Bakery.
La Monarca Bakery

4. Chocolate Icebox Cake at Lark Cake Shop

3337 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 667-2968
The thing to get at James and Colleen Standish’s beloved cake shop is the old-fashioned icebox cake, seven layers of chocolate wafers and fluffy whipped cream interspersed just so. It’s a tall stack of sweet richness. 

5. Blum’s Coffee Crunch Cake at Valerie Echo Park

1665 Echo Park Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 250-9365
Valerie Confections bakes up an impressive line of vintage cakes including Blum’s Coffee Crunch Cake, an iconic slice of sponge cake with coffee whipped cream and bits of honeycombed crunch.

6. Huckleberry Forest Cake at Cake Monkey Bakery

7807 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 932-1142
Dynamic duo Lisa Olin and Elizabeth Belkind are the two forces behind Cake Monkey, a beloved purveyor of nostalgic desserts. Hone in on the huckleberry forest cake with its layers of chocolate brown butter cake, scratch-made huckleberry preserves, and luscious maple buttercream. 

7. Green Tea Mille Crêpes at Lady M Cake Boutique

8718 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 825-8888
Since opening in New York City in 2004, Lady M has grown to 30 locations globally. While just about every dessert looks picture perfect in the display case, it’s the green tea crepe cake that’s best. The magic of slicing through 20 delicate crepes filled with matcha-infused pastry cream never gets old.

8. Milk’N Berries Cake at Porto's Bakery and Cafe

584 S Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
(626) 214-3490
With the Milk’N Berries cake, Porto’s Bakery levels up its classic tres leches with layers of whipped cream and a bevy of berries including blueberry, strawberry, and blackberry. The entire creation, spiked with just a bit of brandy, is finished with more whipped cream, additional fresh berries, and powdered sugar.

Milk’N Berries cake at Porto’s Bakery and Cafe.
Porto’s Bakery and Cafe

9. Strawberry Whipped Cream Cake at Phoenix Bakery

969 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-4642
When Phoenix Bakery first opened in 1938, the shelves were mostly lined with traditional Chinese pastries. Throughout the years, the selection has evolved to include the bakery’s famous fresh strawberry whipped cream cake — a not-too-sweet slice that brightens any celebration.

10. Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake at République

624 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(310) 362-6115
It’s futile to resist the charms of Margarita Manzke’s salted caramel chocolate cake. Imagine two layers of chocolate cake with plenty more chocolate-caramel ganache and salted caramel too. It’s a deeply satisfying creation.

11. Mango Cake at Tanbii Bakery

8150 Garvey Ave #104
Rosemead, CA 91770
(626) 280-2151
The secret to Tanbii Bakery’s mango cake is its ideal balance of spongy cake, ripened fruit, and sweetened-just-so whipped cream. This cake is a true SGV staple at birthday celebrations and family gatherings.

A slice of mango cake with fresh fruit on top.
Mango Cake at Tanbii Bakery
Cathy Chaplin

12. Pistachio Olive Oil Cake at Lulu

10899 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
It’s important to save extra room for dessert at Lulu. While the daily prix-fixe menu always includes something sweet to finish, it doesn’t hurt to peruse the a la cart dessert selection too — especially if the pistachio olive oil cake is on the menu. Served with whipped cream and macerated strawberries, the cake is exquisite with its tender and nutty profile.

Pistachio olive oil cake at Lulu in Westwood.
Pistachio Olive Oil cake at Lulu.
Cathy Chaplin

13. Savarin at Camphor

923 E 3rd St Suite 109
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 626-8888
Inspired by chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George’s stints working for Alain Ducasse in Bangkok, the savarin at Camphor is glazed with passion fruit and served with whipped cream and a shot of booze. While rum is traditional, anything goes at this Arts District newcomer. The cake soaks up the alcohol like a dream making for an ideal nightcap.

Savarin dessert with choice of alcohol at Camphor restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles
Savarin at Camphor.
Wonho Frank Lee

14. 7-Up Cake at 27th Street Bakery

2700 S Central Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90011
(323) 233-3469
Open since 1956, 27th Street Bakery still resides in its original location on Central Avenue. While most are familiar with the shop’s sweet potato and pecan pies, don’t overlook the 7-Up Cake that’s chock-full of buttery goodness and uses 7-Up soda in place of sugar. The result is a lemony, slightly sticky pound cake that’s worth buying whole versus just a single slice.

7-Up Cake at 27th Street Bakery.
7-Up Cake at 27th Street Bakery.
27th Street Bakery

