Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Los Angeles

Share All sharing options for: Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Los Angeles

Scrumptious slices worthy of a sugar high for any occasion

Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Los Angeles

Share All sharing options for: Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Los Angeles

Cake is usually reserved for special occasions but there’s no reason why that has to be the case. Take a fork to the superb slices on this list for any ol’ occasion because life’s too short not to. From seasonal specialties to remastered classics, here now are 14 fabulous cakes in Los Angeles.

Added: Pistachio Olive Oil Cake at Lulu, Savarin at Camphor, 7-Up Cake at 27th Street Bakery, Milk’N Berries Cake at Porto’s Bakery & Cafe

Removed: Olive Oil Cake at Lincoln, Triple Berry Cake at Sweet Lady Jane, 7-Up Cake at Sweet Red Peach

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.