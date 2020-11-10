 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A bowl of noodle soup with broth and garnishes in the background.
Phnom Penh noodles at Phnom Penh Noodle Shack
Cathy Chaplin

12 Destinations for Impeccable Cambodian Cooking in Long Beach

Where to find fish amok, barbecued skewers, pork noodle soup, and more excellent Khmer cooking

by Cathy Chaplin
Phnom Penh noodles at Phnom Penh Noodle Shack
| Cathy Chaplin
by Cathy Chaplin

Cambodian refugees began settling in Long Beach 40 years ago after the Khmer Rouge regime killed millions and decimated a culture in the name of communism. Those who fled and settled in Long Beach did their best to rebuild and today, the city is home to the largest population of Cambodians anywhere in the United States with a thriving community of restaurants (all within ideal pre-flight proximity of Long Beach Airport). From fish amok to barbecued skewers and pork noodle soup, here are 12 destinations for excellent Khmer cooking in Long Beach.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission.


Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Koh Ruessei (Bamboo Island) Noodles

816 E Anaheim St
Long Beach, CA 90813
(562) 912-7316
Consider Koh Ruessei a one-stop shop for Khmer cooking’s greatest hits. Start with spring rolls and grilled beef skewers before moving on to the house-special beef lok lak and “Hainam” chicken.

2. Crystal Thai-Cambodian Cuisine

1165 E 10th St
Long Beach, CA 90813
(562) 591-7636
Locals flock to Crystal Thai for pitch-perfect Cambodian cooking. Most everyone orders the beef skewers, papaya salad, prahok, and cha kroeung (an herb and aromatic paste used in stir-fries). Save room for the house-made desserts like sticky rice with plantains.

3. Monorom Restaurant - Udom Khmer

1223 E Anaheim St
Long Beach, CA 90813
(562) 434-1919
The classic Khmer cooking at Cambodia Town stalwart Monorom is as good as ever. Settle into samlors (communal hot pots), roasted meats, and specialties like the prahok ktis, a ground-pork curry made with coconut milk. Spoon it over steamed rice or even better, dip the snappy vegetables served alongside for a wonderful cool-hot contrast.

4. Kim Sun Kitchen

5449 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90805
(562) 428-0337
Since opening its doors in 1996, Kim Sun Kitchen’s been serving carefully made bowls of Cambodian beef stew brimming with tendon, tripe, and rice noodles. Rounding out the menu are pan-fried noodles, porridge, and grilled lemongrass beef skewers.

5. Phnom Penh Noodle Shack

1644 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
(562) 433-0032
The Tan family has been dishing up Cambodian-style noodles, porridge, and fried breads here since 1985. The Phnom Penh noodles are a must-order for first-timers and regulars alike. Each bowl is layered with springy rice noodles, tail-on shrimp, porky odds and ends, fried garlic, and fresh cilantro, and can be served ladled with scalding-hot soup or “dry” with a bowl of broth on the side. Three different varieties of fried breads — cha quai, knom hing (sesame-studded doughnut), and knom sakieu (meat-stuffed pocket) — are available for dipping.

6. Hak Heang Restaurant

2041 E Anaheim St
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 434-0296
This 300-seat restaurant plays host to wedding celebrations and live music on the weekends since opening in 1988. Come in for classic Phnom Penh noodles and the beef lok lak, sauteed with cucumber, tomatoes, black pepper, and soy sauce.

7. Little La Lune Cuisine

2054 CA-1
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 856-5800
A direct descendent of the now-closed La Lune Restaurant, Little La Lune Cuisine opened in 2011 on a stretch of Highway 1. The restaurant proudly makes sweet and savory cha quai (Chinese doughnuts) in-house, so be sure to include an order with any noodle soup or porridge.

8. A&J Seafood Shack

3201 E Anaheim St
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 386-2000
There’s much to love at A&J Seafood Shack. The surf side of the menu is spectacular, with fresh lobsters hacked and stir-fried with aromatics, along with garlic shrimp that rivals the trucks on Oahu’s North Shore. Don’t overlook the turf side of the menu — the grilled beef baguette sandwiches are fantastic, while the Khmer sausages served over steamed white rice is worthy of obsession.

9. Naga Cafe Khmer Street Food

3225 E Pacific Coast Hwy unit a
Signal Hill, CA 90755
(562) 248-2550
Opened in 2019, Naga Cafe Khmer Street Food serves fast-casual Cambodian cooking. The menu is easy to navigate at this order-at-the-counter establishment. Choose from noodle soups, sandwiches, rice plates, or porridge. There’s also good coffee to wash everything down.

10. Cambodian Town Food and Music

3240 Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 494-1763
Previously known as Sophy’s, Cambodian Town Food and Music on the Pacific Coast Highway is one of the area’s most successful and beloved Khmer restaurants. Here, owner Sophy Khut prepares her famous beef jerky, tubular hunks of flank steak that’s oven-dried and deep-fried. The vinegar and garlic dressing served on the side really makes the flavors sing. 

11. Pho Hong Phat

3243 E Anaheim St
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 498-3754
This Cambodian-owned Vietnamese restaurant in the Zaferia district is a local favorite. In addition to pho, the menu includes Cambodian comforts like banh sung (vermicelli noodles with pork belly). Don’t forget to add egg rolls.

12. Cyclo Noodles

4754 Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 494-1230
Cyclo Noodles serves up huge bowls of Cambodian, Vietnamese, and Thai noodle soups, along with stir-fried dishes and appetizers. Hone in on the Khmer chicken curry vermicelli noodles with fresh cucumber and mint.

