12 Destinations for Impeccable Cambodian Cooking in Long Beach

Cambodian refugees began settling in Long Beach 40 years ago after the Khmer Rouge regime killed millions and decimated a culture in the name of communism. Those who fled and settled in Long Beach did their best to rebuild and today, the city is home to the largest population of Cambodians anywhere in the United States with a thriving community of restaurants (all within ideal pre-flight proximity of Long Beach Airport). From fish amok to barbecued skewers and pork noodle soup, here are 12 destinations for excellent Khmer cooking in Long Beach.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.