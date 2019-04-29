22 Landmark Cantonese Restaurants to Savor in Los Angeles

The San Gabriel Valley’s Chinese food explosion began in the 1980s and 1990s when Cantonese and Taiwanese immigrants settled in the area. In the following years, Cantonese cooking rose to prominence in LA and America. Characterized by roasting, boiling, steaming, stir-frying, and deep-frying techniques that incorporate fresh ingredients and ample seafood, Cantonese cooking is as diverse as it is delicious. Another hallmark of the genre is wok hei (wok breath), which is a distinct flavor imparted on dishes as the result of sugars and oils caramelizing in a blazing-hot wok.

In the past two decades, the Southland’s Cantonese restaurants have gradually been replaced by Sichuan, Shanghai, and northern Chinese establishments due to an increase in mainland Chinese immigration. But even with stiff competition, many Cantonese restaurants have been able to stand the test of time. Here now are 16 Cantonese restaurants to try in Los Angeles.