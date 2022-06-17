 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A round wooden board of meat and cheese with a collection of jams and spreads as well.
Sliced meats and cheese board from Agnes in Pasadena.
Wonho Frank Lee
Wonho Frank Lee

20 Los Angeles Gourmet Shops for Building the Perfect Picnic Basket

The best way to enjoy the incredible LA weather and sunshine

by Matthew Kang
Sliced meats and cheese board from Agnes in Pasadena.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Matthew Kang

There are multitude to specialty stores in Los Angeles putting together incredible food products that work as picnic basket ingredients. With LA’s helpful weather lasting for most of the year, those wanting a bit more than the Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods selections can head to these gourmet shops for curated charcuterie, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, breads, salads, and desserts that somehow taste better under the sun. Here now, 20 gourmet purveyors and shops to try around Los Angeles to build a picnic basket around.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Gasolina Cafe

21150 Ventura Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(818) 914-4033
(818) 914-4033
This Spanish cafe and marketplace in Woodland Hills is a great one-stop shop for picnic goers in the Valley, with cheeses, chips, wines, meats, and other readymade provisions to throw into a basket.

Cheese and charcuterie board at Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills.
Cheese and charcuterie board at Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills.
Gasolina Cafe

2. Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery

1517 Lincoln Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 395-8279
(310) 395-8279
Bay Cities is known for their Italian submarine sandwiches, but the rest of the place remains a formidable Italian specialty store for pickled things and other picnic-friendly items. Grab a pre-made godmother sandwich and load up on other goodies for the basket.

An open-faced Italian cold cut sandwich.
Bay Cities deli godmother sandwich.
Bay Cities

3. Gjusta

320 Sunset Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 314-0320
(310) 314-0320
Gjusta is the one-stop shop for eating some of the best prepared foods in Los Angeles, from the smoked and cured fish to the house-baked breads and desserts. Prices are up there, so be ready to spend, but the quality is worth it.

Fish plate at Gjusta in Venice.
Smoked fish plate from Gjusta.
Matthew Kang

4. Clementine

1751 Ensley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 552-1080
(310) 552-1080
West LA’s longtime sandwich and specialty store Clementine works for morning or afternoon picnics, with plenty of tasty items ready to eat on a grassy field.

Clementine Picnic
Takeout cheese and charcuterie from Clementine.
Clementine

5. Eataly

10250 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90067
(213) 310-8000
(213) 310-8000
It would make sense that this huge emporium of Italian food would make for a great picnic ingredient spot. While it’s tucked into the large Westfield Century City, the selection here basically guarantees that you’ll have the best possible picnic with cheeses, salumi, wine, and other premade foods stretching in every direction. Don’t skip the chocolates and pastry too for a sweet finish.

Eataly Los Angeles
Eataly, Los Angeles
Wonho Frank Lee

6. The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills

419 N Beverly Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 278-2855
(310) 278-2855
With new ownership under Dominick DiBartolomeo after decades of operation from Norbert Wabnig, the famous Cheese Store of Beverly Hills will continue to be one of the West Coast’s best places for cheese and other specialty foods. The store sells bread, charcuterie, and other picnic-ready foods, plus a decent amount of wine, too.

Cheeses from the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills.
Cheeses from the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills.
Gabe Harder

7. Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique

321 N Robertson Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90048
(310) 271-6300
(310) 271-6300
Certainly one of the more high end places to get a picnic basket together, Petrossian in West Hollywood is properly kitted with smoked fish, sliced meats, and of course excellent caviar. Call ahead to have them assemble a takeaway package.

Smoked fish, meats, and caviar with champagne from Petrossian.
Smoked fish, meats, and caviar with champagne from Petrossian.
Jakob Layman

8. Joan’s on Third

8350 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 655-2285
(323) 655-2285
One of the best-known grab-and-go specialty stores in the city, Joan’s on Third continues to draw in crowds for its selection of cheeses, salads, and sandwiches in a central location.

Joan’s on Third.
Joan’s on Third.
Joan’s on Third

9. Vromage

7988 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 745-0157
(323) 745-0157
Vegan cheese lovers will find relief at this longtime Hollywood shop that makes incredible dairy-free cheeses. There are also some sandwiches and salads to take to the park.

10. Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market, Bistro & Seafood Market

6333 W 3rd St #150
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 939-7792
(323) 939-7792
Tucked into the Original Farmer’s Market, Monsieur Marcel is a destination for cheese enthusiasts and Francophiles who don’t mind the journey here to prepare the ultimate picnic basket. Sip on a glass of wine before heading out to your favorite park.

11. Angelini Alimentari

7313 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 297-0070
(323) 297-0070
Just before the pandemic, Angelini Osteria realized it could reach a wider audience with a handy daytime destination with prepared foods, baked Italian pastries, and other picnic-ready items.

12. Larchmont Village Wine, Spirits & Cheese

223 N Larchmont Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 856-8699
(323) 856-8699
Sporting some of the best sandwiches in town, the lines at Larchmont Village Wine and Cheese start right around lunch. The shop also has plenty of prepared foods, cheese, and wine (obviously, in the name) that work for picnics nearby this central LA neighborhood.

13. Surfas Culinary District

3225 W Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
(310) 559-4770
(310) 559-4770
This longtime hangout for chefs is a great place to see a wide variety of specialty foods. Previously in Culver City, this new Mid-City location offers much of the same stuff, from sandwiches and cheese to jarred and pickled things.

14. The Oaks Gourmet Market & Cafe

1915 N Bronson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 871-8894
(323) 871-8894
Franklin Village’s Oaks Gourmet is a longtime neighborhood shop for high-end foods and prepared items. A good stop before going up to Griffith Park.

15. La Española Meats, Inc

25020 Doble Ave
Harbor City, CA 90710
(310) 539-0455
(310) 539-0455
Located in South Bay, this industrial-looking market and production facility is the best place for Spanish food lovers to fill up on cheese, meats (many of which are cured on the premises), olives, and bocadillos — little sub sandwiches that are just a delight to eat.

Inside La Española in Harbor City.
Inside La Española in Harbor City.
Matthew Kang

16. Say Cheese

2800 Hyperion Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 665-0545
(323) 665-0545
This Black-owned cheese shop and gourmet food store in Silver Lake is a longtime haven for those needing beautiful boards of sliced meats, cheese, and more, with a convenient location between Griffith Park and the LA River.

17. Botanica Restaurant and Market

1620 Silver Lake Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 522-6106
(323) 522-6106
Boasting an extensive marketplace with California and Middle Eastern-inspired flavors, Botanica offers a handy selection of prepared items, wine, and other goodies from Wednesday to Sunday for anyone looking to have a picnic at Silver Lake meadows.

Wine and other prepared foods from Botanica in Silver Lake.
Wine and other prepared foods from Botanica in Silver Lake.
Botanica

18. DTLA Cheese

317 S Broadway #45
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 290-3060
(213) 290-3060
Grand Central Market’s DTLA Cheese works as a good stop to pick up some of the city’s most extensive cheeses before heading to LA Historic State Park or another wide green space around Downtown.

19. Milkfarm

2106 Colorado Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90041
(323) 892-1068
(323) 892-1068
Eagle Rock’s enduring cheese and specialty food shop from owner Leah Park-Fierro is a great place for custom made boards and other prepared foods that work for picnics. Small sandwiches and some beers/wines help round out the selection for those who want some more substantial fare in their baskets.

20. Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery

40 W Green St
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 389-3839
(626) 389-3839
Pasadena’s bright and airy restaurant Agnes is a full fledged gourmet shop in the front with cheeses curated by co-owner Vanesa Tilaka. It’s a good place to load up on cheeses, wine, and other specialty products to load into a basket before a picnic in the San Gabriel Mountains or a nearby park.

A glass case for cheeses of all sorts, complete with hand-written signs.
Cheese case at Agnes in Pasadena.
Wonho Frank Lee

