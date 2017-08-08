 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A side shot of a pile of glistening wings with seeded finishes, on a plate.
Wings from Alondra’s
Alondra’s

19 Spots in Los Angeles for Crispy, Perfect Chicken Wings

Perfect for at-home snacking while watching sports

by Cathy Chaplin and Farley Elliott Updated
Wings from Alondra’s
| Alondra’s
by Cathy Chaplin and Farley Elliott Updated

Los Angeles is a haven for fried chicken of all sorts, from wildly spicy tenders served at the car wash to fried chicken sandwiches cooked up by star chefs — and that’s to say nothing of LA’s fantastic grocery store fried chicken. That certainly extends to the city’s love of chicken wings, from the crackly, double-fried Korean version to the heat-infused, fire-breathing concoctions put out by places like dive bar Ye Rustic in Los Feliz. Here are some of LA’s best wings for a big, messy night in while perhaps watching some sports on television.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bird Box

12460 Oxnard St
North Hollywood, CA 91606
(818) 446-6881
It’s hard to imagine a company more committed to the chicken wing than Bird Box in North Hollywood. The restaurant offers nearly two dozen kinds of sauces and dips for its wings alone, plus bone-in and boneless wings at any scale needed. Want 100 jumbo wings for yourself? Just call them up.

2. Hot Wings Cafe

4609 Van Nuys Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(818) 784-9464
Angelenos love Hot Wings Cafe. The restaurant group has been going strong for decades, expanding into different neighborhoods and showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Expect lots of sauce, differing heat levels, and lots of availability no matter where in the city one resides.

A plate of bright orange hot wings shown from above.
Hot Wings Cafe

3. Anajak Thai Cuisine

14704 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(818) 501-4201
Anajak’s wings make for a stellar starter to any meal at this Valley Thai staple, where the sticky tamarind-flavored options are just the right amount of spicy and savory — making them very hard to put down.

1831 Hillhurst Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 662-5757
For those who like a little pain with their pleasure, order Ye Rustic Inn’s signature and extremely spicy Buffalo wings. An extra pitcher of beer is highly recommended.

120 N San Gabriel Blvd #J
San Gabriel, CA 91775
(626) 782-7666
The fried wings with salted egg yolk are a dream beginning to any meal at Tam’s Noodle House, the staple San Gabriel option.

Crispy wings on a bed of greens at a Chinese restaurant.
Wings from Tam’s Noodle House
Cathy Chaplin

710 W Las Tunas Dr Ste 3
San Gabriel, CA 91776
Bonchon Chicken is spreading the gospel of Korean fried chicken from coast to coast. It’s amazing how every wing and drumette stays shatteringly crispy even while coated in a sticky sauce.

A top-down image of chicken wings and fixings.
Bonchon Chicken
[Official Photo]

2100 W Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 908-5211
The chicken wings at Cosa Buona are reminiscent of everyone’s favorite delivery wings. Every order comes doused in chef Zach Pollack’s take on Buffalo sauce with an irresistible side of gorgonzola dip. 

2920 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 674-7434
Mama Fong’s five-spice-and-garlic marinade wings are back at Woon, the Temple Street do-it-all restaurant known for its satisfying noodles and eclectic flair.

9. KyoChon Chicken

3833 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 739-9292
The godfather of Korean fried chicken, KyoChon’s ultra-crispy and extra-spicy wares never fail to delight. If things get too hot, cool off with the pickled daikon cubes served on the side.

2575 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 380-3554
LA institution Dino’s on Pico has added wings in recent months, adding to the family-run restaurant’s plan to modernize while still keeping the look and feel of the place intact. For familiar flavors in a new chicken-y package, give the new wings at this long-standing spot a try.

A trio of buckets of wings in various spice levels and colors.
Dino’s wings.
Farley Elliott

11. Comfort LA

1110 E 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 537-0844
Stop into Comfort LA for chef Jeremy McBryde’s soul food classics any time of day. Particularly noteworthy are the fried chicken wings. Order mac and cheese, rice and beans, and collard greens to round out any meal.

777 S Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(323) 819-8952
John Clark has a culinary pedigree a mile long — including Jon & Vinny’s and his own growing brand — and now fans can find him cooking up some of LA’s best wings weekly at Smorgasburg in Downtown LA.

An overhead shot of a black Styrofoam container with wings and sauce inside.
Two Wings Chicken.
Wonho Frank Lee

4070 Marlton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 792-4835
Hotville Chicken is run by true Nashville-style spicy royalty Kim Prince. Her standalone South LA restaurant in the Crenshaw neighborhood turns out some of LA’s best spicy bird, available en masse for weekend eating.

An owner hands over a bag of hot chicken as a staff member looks on.
Hotville Chicken
Matthew Kang

8746 Washington Blvd
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
(562) 949-1901
This growing Southern California chain of pizza, pasta, and wings restaurants already has half-a-dozen outlets spread across Whittier, Pico Rivera, and beyond. Score wings by the dozens, with some 20-odd flavors to choose from, or opt for a six-pack of wings and a side of fries for solo snacking.

A hand dunks a fiery wing into creamy white sauce.
Alondra’s Wings
Alondra’s

15. Charcoal Venice

425 Washington Blvd
Venice, CA 90292
(310) 751-6794
For a different option, try the grilled wings from Venice’s tony Charcoal, where Josiah Citrin’s crew turns the flavor up to 11 thanks to plenty of smoke and lots of vinegar and chiles.

2108 W Manchester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90047
(323) 920-7575
When it comes to comfort food, Wings & Pot have all bases covered. In addition to potatoes loaded a plethora of indulgent ways, there are wings that come in half a dozen different sauces like lemon pepper and spicy garlic.

17. Wing Ferno

in Ralphs' Shopping Center, 2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd
Gardena, CA 90247
(310) 817-4456
With more than a dozen different sauce and flavor options to choose from, it’s easy to see why Wing Ferno in Gardena does so well with its local crowd. Add in a second location in Orange County, and the future looks bright for one of LA’s best wing shops.

2515 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
(310) 320-5935
Torrance’s Qchon chicken keeps lunch-through-dinner hours, serving mild to seriously spicy wings by the half-dozen and beyond. Need to feed the whole crew? a 50-pack is available as well.

1800 Atlantic Ave
Long Beach, CA 90806
(562) 743-0006
With three dozen different wet options and another ten or so dry-rub choices for its wings, it’s safe to say that SoCal Wings is serious about its bird. Family meal packs are available with sides as well, including waffle fries, salads, and fritters.

An overhead shot of several glistening hot wings with peppers and fries on the side, plus sauce.
SoCal Wings.
SoCal Wings

