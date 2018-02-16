Share All sharing options for: 17 Excellent Chinese Dumplings to Try in Los Angeles

Delicious, scrumptious bites that just beg to be photographed, then gobbled while hot

Traditionally eaten on Lunar New Year’s Day as a lucky food, dumplings’ doughy pouches resemble bags of money. Eating dumplings on the holiday allegedly portends good fortune in the coming year.

Because they are outstanding parcels of flavor, any time of the year is ideal to venture to SoCal neighborhoods in hunt of dumplings. Not only are the little pockets delicious, they’ve got the added bonus of being an affordable dining option.

Without further ado, here are 17 great places to get Chinese and Taiwanese dumplings (along with buns) in Los Angeles, listed geographically from north to south.

Added: Bling Bling Dumpling, Crystal Dumplings, Dim Sum House, Pine and Crane, Ixlb Dimsum Eats

Removed: Golden Pouch (closed), Kang Kang Food Court, Mason’s Dumpling Shop, Tasty Noodle House

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.