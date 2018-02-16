 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

19 Splendid Seafood Restaurants to Try Around Los Angeles

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Los Angeles

14 Hot New Brunch Spots to Check Out in Los Angeles

More in Los Angeles See more maps
Spicy sauced wontons at Mian restaurant in a dark bowl.
Chao shou at Mian.
Matthew Kang

17 Excellent Chinese Dumplings to Try in Los Angeles

Delicious, scrumptious bites that just beg to be photographed, then gobbled while hot

by Euno Lee and Mona Holmes Updated
4 comments / new
View as Map
Chao shou at Mian.
| Matthew Kang
by Euno Lee and Mona Holmes Updated
4 comments / new

Traditionally eaten on Lunar New Year’s Day as a lucky food, dumplings’ doughy pouches resemble bags of money. Eating dumplings on the holiday allegedly portends good fortune in the coming year.

Because they are outstanding parcels of flavor, any time of the year is ideal to venture to SoCal neighborhoods in hunt of dumplings. Not only are the little pockets delicious, they’ve got the added bonus of being an affordable dining option.

Without further ado, here are 17 great places to get Chinese and Taiwanese dumplings (along with buns) in Los Angeles, listed geographically from north to south.

Added: Bling Bling Dumpling, Crystal Dumplings, Dim Sum House, Pine and Crane, Ixlb Dimsum Eats

Removed: Golden Pouch (closed), Kang Kang Food Court, Mason’s Dumpling Shop, Tasty Noodle House

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Din Tai Fung

Copy Link

As Southern California’s standard-bearer for xiao long bao/soup dumplings, Din Tai Fung’s impossibly thin wrappers have just enough transparency to show soup underneath while still packing a rich soup-and-meat filling.

400 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 446-8588
(626) 446-8588
Steamed pork dumplings at Din Tai Fung in Causeway Bay. 21APR17 SCMP / Xiaomei Chen [05MAY2017 FEATURES FOOD Xiaolongbao]
Din Tai Fung’s dumplings.
Chen Xiaomei/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Also featured in:

Hui Tou Xiang Noodles House

Copy Link

Hui Tou Xiang’s eponymous Hui Tou dumplings are flat-sided potstickers that get a nice maillard reaction on both sides. Although a little heavy on the white onion, the pockets are savory with a filling that’s downright scalding hot.

704 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776
(626) 281-9888
(626) 281-9888

Also featured in:

Ixlb Dimsum Eats

Copy Link

Situated on Sunset and Bronson Avenue, Ixlb Dimsum Eats is a central stop for dim sum and dumplings. Owner Tony Ying operates this modern, minimal shop where xiao long bao dumplings are a must.

5900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 848-4766
(323) 848-4766
IXLB Dimsum Eats restaurant with a dim sum mural.
The exterior of Ixlb Dimsum Eats.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

Happy Noodle

Copy Link

Vegans can rejoice over the plant-based options at Happy Noodles in El Monte. The squash, wood-ear mushroom, and glass noodle-filled dumplings do not disappoint.

4107, 4815 El Monte Ave, Temple City, CA 91780
(626) 279-7558
(626) 279-7558

Pine and Crane

Copy Link

Pine and Crane is as good as Chinese food gets west of the 110, and that’s not much of a qualifier here. The pan-fried pork buns with kurobuta pork stand up to anything in the SGV. Just this past June, owner Vivian Ku opened a location in Downtown LA that also has a fantastic patio.

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 668-1128
(323) 668-1128
An overhead photo of mapo tofu and other Taiwanese dishes.
Dumplings and other dishes at Pine and Crane.
Pine and Crane

Also featured in:

Mian

Copy Link

Mian has no qualms about slinging exceedingly spicy Sichuan-style noodles to anyone who asks, but it might also be smart to ask for a serving of chao shou with a healthy punch of ma la (best described as numbing spice); the familiar grassy Sichuan chile oil takes already-solid wontons to the next level.

301 W Valley Blvd #114, San Gabriel, CA 91776
(626) 693-6888
(626) 693-6888
Spicy sauced wontons at Mian restaurant in a dark bowl.
Chao shou at Mian.
Matthew Kang

Zui Xiang Yuan

Copy Link

Zui Xiang Yuan occupies the old Flavor Garden space, and in a trend that’s becoming increasingly familiar, also occupies the same Flavor Garden menu and specialties — including those great leek and scrambled egg pockets.

1269 Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 284-3549
(626) 284-3549

101 Noodle Express

Copy Link

101 Noodle Express might be famous for its beef rolls, but the thick-skinned potstickers filled with a scaldingly delicious liquid interior also get heavy rotation alongside the hand-pulled noodle dishes.

1408 E Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 300-8654
(626) 300-8654

Also featured in:

You Kitchen

Copy Link

You Kitchen’s handmade wontons, pork-and-fennel dumplings, and shengjianbao are exceptional in the city. Open in late 2018, this relative newcomer to the SGV has been winning over hearts with its electronic ordering system and doughy, crunchy “big mouth pockets” filled with minced pork, green onion, and cilantro.

1402 E Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 977-8088
(626) 977-8088
Dumplings at You Kitchen on a metal tray.
Dumplings at You Kitchen.
Wonho Frank Lee

Northern Cafe

Copy Link

Whether it’s steamed pork and cabbage or xiao long bao, the Beverly Grove branch of this rapidly expanding chain plays all the hits in some tony digs. Able to stand up to much of the SGV, the restaurant is a welcome addition to a part of town dotted with high-end dining options.

8459 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 592-3493
(323) 592-3493
xiao long bao dumplings in a metal tin on a wooden table.
Xiao Long Bao at Northern Cafe.
Joshua Lurie

Also featured in:

Huge Tree Pastry

Copy Link

Monterey Park’s popular Huge Tree Pastry is constantly busy. Pull into the parking lot and if the arrival time isn’t early enough, prepare to wait for these Taiwanese specialties, including pork pan-fried dumplings and pan-fried leek pies.

423 N Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
(626) 458-8689
(626) 458-8689
A storefront for Chinese bakery Huge Tree Pastry in Southern California.
Huge Tree Pastry’s entrance.
Huge Tree Pastry

Also featured in:

Qing Dao Bread Food

Copy Link

Qing Dao Bread Food has an absolute date-destroying garlic sauce that’s perfect paired with its boiled dumpling options. Whether they’re filled with beef or sole and Chinese parsley, there are no dumpling duds here.

301 N Garfield Ave G, Monterey Park, CA 91754
(626) 312-6978
(626) 312-6978

Also featured in:

Beijing Pie House

Copy Link

Can one call a xian bing pie a dumpling? It’s equivalent to the debate as to whether a hot dog is a sandwich, but what’s not up for debate is that Beijing Pie House is offering some of the most unique fried dumplings in the region, with fillings including pumpkin with pork; shrimp; and basil, eggplant, and pork varieties.

846 E Garvey Ave #3a, Monterey Park, CA 91755
(626) 288-3818
(626) 288-3818

Also featured in:

Dim Sum House

Copy Link

It’s not uncommon for the cooks to personally deliver platters of dumplings straight to the table at this unfussy Westwood restaurant. Go for Dim Sum House’s pork dumplings, shu mai, and baked pork buns.

1822 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 441-9651
(310) 441-9651

Also featured in:

Bling Bling Dumpling

Copy Link

Queer and woman-owned Bling Bling Dumpling is nestled on the southern end of Culver City. Owner Pei-Yen Chen churns out pork belly baos, as well as dumplings with ginger and pork, shiitake mushrooms, and even cheeseburger fillings for delivery and pick-up only.

5660 Selmaraine Dr, Culver City, CA 90230
(323) 308-0636
(323) 308-0636

More in Maps

Cindy's Kitchen

Copy Link

This Taiwanese restaurant with killer leek-and-pork dumplings is one of a few great options for dumplings in Hacienda Heights. Other filling options include pork, shrimp, and leeks, and soup dumplings with cabbage and pork.

16409 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
(626) 961-0789
(626) 961-0789

Also featured in:

Crystal Dumplings

Copy Link

Garden Grove’s fast-casual spot Crystal Dumplings is a solid Cantonese stand-by for dumplings with a traditional selection of fillings, as well as shu mai and har gow.

9240 Garden Grove Blvd #12, Garden Grove, CA 92844
(657) 233-5440
(657) 233-5440

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Din Tai Fung

400 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
Steamed pork dumplings at Din Tai Fung in Causeway Bay. 21APR17 SCMP / Xiaomei Chen [05MAY2017 FEATURES FOOD Xiaolongbao]
Din Tai Fung’s dumplings.
Chen Xiaomei/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

As Southern California’s standard-bearer for xiao long bao/soup dumplings, Din Tai Fung’s impossibly thin wrappers have just enough transparency to show soup underneath while still packing a rich soup-and-meat filling.

400 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 446-8588
(626) 446-8588
Steamed pork dumplings at Din Tai Fung in Causeway Bay. 21APR17 SCMP / Xiaomei Chen [05MAY2017 FEATURES FOOD Xiaolongbao]
Din Tai Fung’s dumplings.
Chen Xiaomei/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Hui Tou Xiang Noodles House

704 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Hui Tou Xiang’s eponymous Hui Tou dumplings are flat-sided potstickers that get a nice maillard reaction on both sides. Although a little heavy on the white onion, the pockets are savory with a filling that’s downright scalding hot.

704 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776
(626) 281-9888
(626) 281-9888

Ixlb Dimsum Eats

5900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
IXLB Dimsum Eats restaurant with a dim sum mural.
The exterior of Ixlb Dimsum Eats.
Wonho Frank Lee

Situated on Sunset and Bronson Avenue, Ixlb Dimsum Eats is a central stop for dim sum and dumplings. Owner Tony Ying operates this modern, minimal shop where xiao long bao dumplings are a must.

5900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 848-4766
(323) 848-4766
IXLB Dimsum Eats restaurant with a dim sum mural.
The exterior of Ixlb Dimsum Eats.
Wonho Frank Lee

Happy Noodle

4107, 4815 El Monte Ave, Temple City, CA 91780

Vegans can rejoice over the plant-based options at Happy Noodles in El Monte. The squash, wood-ear mushroom, and glass noodle-filled dumplings do not disappoint.

4107, 4815 El Monte Ave, Temple City, CA 91780
(626) 279-7558
(626) 279-7558

Pine and Crane

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
An overhead photo of mapo tofu and other Taiwanese dishes.
Dumplings and other dishes at Pine and Crane.
Pine and Crane

Pine and Crane is as good as Chinese food gets west of the 110, and that’s not much of a qualifier here. The pan-fried pork buns with kurobuta pork stand up to anything in the SGV. Just this past June, owner Vivian Ku opened a location in Downtown LA that also has a fantastic patio.

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 668-1128
(323) 668-1128
An overhead photo of mapo tofu and other Taiwanese dishes.
Dumplings and other dishes at Pine and Crane.
Pine and Crane

Mian

301 W Valley Blvd #114, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Spicy sauced wontons at Mian restaurant in a dark bowl.
Chao shou at Mian.
Matthew Kang

Mian has no qualms about slinging exceedingly spicy Sichuan-style noodles to anyone who asks, but it might also be smart to ask for a serving of chao shou with a healthy punch of ma la (best described as numbing spice); the familiar grassy Sichuan chile oil takes already-solid wontons to the next level.

301 W Valley Blvd #114, San Gabriel, CA 91776
(626) 693-6888
(626) 693-6888
Spicy sauced wontons at Mian restaurant in a dark bowl.
Chao shou at Mian.
Matthew Kang

Zui Xiang Yuan

1269 Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801

Zui Xiang Yuan occupies the old Flavor Garden space, and in a trend that’s becoming increasingly familiar, also occupies the same Flavor Garden menu and specialties — including those great leek and scrambled egg pockets.

1269 Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 284-3549
(626) 284-3549

101 Noodle Express

1408 E Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801

101 Noodle Express might be famous for its beef rolls, but the thick-skinned potstickers filled with a scaldingly delicious liquid interior also get heavy rotation alongside the hand-pulled noodle dishes.

1408 E Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 300-8654
(626) 300-8654

You Kitchen

1402 E Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801
Dumplings at You Kitchen on a metal tray.
Dumplings at You Kitchen.
Wonho Frank Lee

You Kitchen’s handmade wontons, pork-and-fennel dumplings, and shengjianbao are exceptional in the city. Open in late 2018, this relative newcomer to the SGV has been winning over hearts with its electronic ordering system and doughy, crunchy “big mouth pockets” filled with minced pork, green onion, and cilantro.

1402 E Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 977-8088
(626) 977-8088
Dumplings at You Kitchen on a metal tray.
Dumplings at You Kitchen.
Wonho Frank Lee

Northern Cafe

8459 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
xiao long bao dumplings in a metal tin on a wooden table.
Xiao Long Bao at Northern Cafe.
Joshua Lurie

Whether it’s steamed pork and cabbage or xiao long bao, the Beverly Grove branch of this rapidly expanding chain plays all the hits in some tony digs. Able to stand up to much of the SGV, the restaurant is a welcome addition to a part of town dotted with high-end dining options.

8459 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 592-3493
(323) 592-3493
xiao long bao dumplings in a metal tin on a wooden table.
Xiao Long Bao at Northern Cafe.
Joshua Lurie

Huge Tree Pastry

423 N Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
A storefront for Chinese bakery Huge Tree Pastry in Southern California.
Huge Tree Pastry’s entrance.
Huge Tree Pastry

Monterey Park’s popular Huge Tree Pastry is constantly busy. Pull into the parking lot and if the arrival time isn’t early enough, prepare to wait for these Taiwanese specialties, including pork pan-fried dumplings and pan-fried leek pies.

423 N Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
(626) 458-8689
(626) 458-8689
A storefront for Chinese bakery Huge Tree Pastry in Southern California.
Huge Tree Pastry’s entrance.
Huge Tree Pastry

Qing Dao Bread Food

301 N Garfield Ave G, Monterey Park, CA 91754

Qing Dao Bread Food has an absolute date-destroying garlic sauce that’s perfect paired with its boiled dumpling options. Whether they’re filled with beef or sole and Chinese parsley, there are no dumpling duds here.

301 N Garfield Ave G, Monterey Park, CA 91754
(626) 312-6978
(626) 312-6978

Beijing Pie House

846 E Garvey Ave #3a, Monterey Park, CA 91755

Can one call a xian bing pie a dumpling? It’s equivalent to the debate as to whether a hot dog is a sandwich, but what’s not up for debate is that Beijing Pie House is offering some of the most unique fried dumplings in the region, with fillings including pumpkin with pork; shrimp; and basil, eggplant, and pork varieties.

846 E Garvey Ave #3a, Monterey Park, CA 91755
(626) 288-3818
(626) 288-3818

Dim Sum House

1822 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

It’s not uncommon for the cooks to personally deliver platters of dumplings straight to the table at this unfussy Westwood restaurant. Go for Dim Sum House’s pork dumplings, shu mai, and baked pork buns.

1822 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 441-9651
(310) 441-9651

Bling Bling Dumpling

5660 Selmaraine Dr, Culver City, CA 90230

Queer and woman-owned Bling Bling Dumpling is nestled on the southern end of Culver City. Owner Pei-Yen Chen churns out pork belly baos, as well as dumplings with ginger and pork, shiitake mushrooms, and even cheeseburger fillings for delivery and pick-up only.

5660 Selmaraine Dr, Culver City, CA 90230
(323) 308-0636
(323) 308-0636

Related Maps

Cindy's Kitchen

16409 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

This Taiwanese restaurant with killer leek-and-pork dumplings is one of a few great options for dumplings in Hacienda Heights. Other filling options include pork, shrimp, and leeks, and soup dumplings with cabbage and pork.

16409 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
(626) 961-0789
(626) 961-0789

Crystal Dumplings

9240 Garden Grove Blvd #12, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Garden Grove’s fast-casual spot Crystal Dumplings is a solid Cantonese stand-by for dumplings with a traditional selection of fillings, as well as shu mai and har gow.

9240 Garden Grove Blvd #12, Garden Grove, CA 92844
(657) 233-5440
(657) 233-5440

Related Maps