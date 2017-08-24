Smoking a cigar around Los Angeles is a difficult affair these days, mostly because of city ordinances prohibiting such activities. But the after-dinner drink and cigar doesn't have to be a pastime of a bygone era. There are a few hidden gems and spots around town that not only allow the purchase and enjoyment of a cigar but offer a quality spirit or beverage to pair with them. Some places only offer nice smoking patios, but as long as there are seats and a comfortable place to relax, it’s fair game, though you might have to bring your own cigars to smoke at some of these bars. Here below, a list of places around Los Angeles to smoke a cigar and enjoy a drink, together.Read More
Where to Smoke a Cigar and Enjoy a Cocktail in Los Angeles
Smoke, sip, and relax at these classy cigar lounges and bars
Hotel Shangri-La Rooftop
This bustling rooftop doesn’t seem like an obvious place to have a cigar in Santa Monica, but it’s one of the few outdoor bars that allow smoking on the Westside. Pick up a cigar at Lone Wolf down the street and take a stroll over to this hip rooftop. Good luck finding a seat on a busy weekend evening.
Buena Vista Cigar Club
Going almost 20 years strong, this classic man cave in Beverly Hills is the quintessential cigar lounge in Los Angeles. Clubby without pretension, the owner Rigo pairs stogies with a terrific selection of single malt scotch and other liquor. Open late every night, though hours can end earlier on weekdays. Try a dram of Pyrat XO with a mellow, but expertly constructed Arturo Fuente cigar. It’s probably best to purchase a cigar on-site instead of bringing your own.
The Cigar and Whiskey Bar
Probably LA’s most upscale cigar lounge and bar, this hidden cocktail bar inside the Maybourne hotel is a relaunch of the former Ten Pound. Fans of Ten Pound will see much of the same formula, except that the cigar selection is exponentially better. Curated by the team at local cigar lounge V Cut, the cigar options are amongst the best in town, though at eye-watering prices. The cocktail, food, and spirits menu are also top-tier and priced accordingly. Just be sure to make a reservation.
Tortugo
This simple lounge and bar in the heart of West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip is a reliable indoor spot for enjoying a cigar and pairing with either house-brewed beer, cocktails, wine, or spirits. While the selection isn’t quite world-class, there are premium options across the board, including in the cigar department, which stores its cigars in a large humidor. They’re open pretty late most nights and you can even order food from State Social House next door. Otherwise the space offers some tables, bar seating, and lounge chairs to enjoy a game and relax with friends after a dinner nearby.
Drobe Stogies
This Black-owned Inglewood cigar shop and haberdashery has some cool secrets up its sleeve. Step inside and there’s a huge humidor filled with excellent cigar choices, while a small fitting room offers custom suits to the side. Anyone who spends a minimum amount on cigars is welcome to enjoy the lounge and cocktail bar for the day (though there are also monthly membership options). In the back member’s only area, skilled bartenders make terrific shaken drinks like a play on a Gold Rush with Angel’s Envy bourbon. There are plush leather lounge chairs and sofas with a few televisions playing sports. This is easily one of the best places to escape the bustle of the city and enjoy a quality drink with a cigar.
Pips On Labrea
This Black-owned neighborhood bar and jazz club is one of the few places in Los Angeles that allows some low-key cigar enjoyment on the outdoor patio. That makes it an ideal place to stop in for dinner, enjoy salmon croquettes or a churrasco steak, and then settle in with a whiskey cocktail. They don’t sell their own cigars, but you could easily pick up a stick at Black-owned cigar shop Debonair up the street on La Brea. Smokers are welcome to enjoy the stogies outside.
La Descarga
The back room at La Descarga might be one of the best cigar scenes in the city, with a fantastic selection of rare rums and spirits to go with the solid lineup of cigars. Just poke into the far room after entering through the mezzanine closet door, a spectacle in itself. Unfortunately, the cigar selection is pretty limited, though what they offer tends to be very high quality. Folks are welcome to bring cigars here as well.
Caña Rum Bar
A member’s only club, it’s not actually too difficult to gain access to Caña. Simply pay the annual fee and hang out in this dark cocktail den. Sadly the comfortable seating has been removed from the back patio, but it’s still a decent place to smoke a cigar and sip on a well-shaked daiquiri. They sell cigars here and even recently created their own house brand, but will accept anyone who brings their own as well.
Glen Arden Club
A newcomer to the outdoor smoking scene, Glen Arden has the feeling of an East Coast university club right in Glendale, with cocktails and spirits available in the Derby Room. Cigar fans will have to enjoy their sticks on the adjacent outdoor patio, though on weekends, smokers can also go to the back Lounge area which is more of a semi-covered space to enjoy. In between, there’s New Haven-style pizzeria Ozzy’s in case you get a little peckish.
Bar Jackalope
Bar Jackalope could be the single best place to enjoy cigars and whiskey in Los Angeles. Sporting a wonderful secret speakeasy feel, one of the city’s most extensive brown liquor lists, and a small set of solid cigars, Bar Jackalope feels like a high-end Japanese bar with all the service to match. Feel free to bring your own cigars too. Reservations, which can be made on the website, are required
Havana House Cigars & Lounge
This dark clubby lounge in downtown Alhambra is a true rarity in LA: a sports bar and cigar hangout all rolled into one. The cigar selection is extensive and the drink selection is wide, but expect to pay a bit more than retail for the stogies. For the privilege of smoking inside an actual building, it’s worth the premium.
