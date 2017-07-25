Death & Co’s subterranean downtown LA outpost, which landed on the North America’s Best Bars list this year, is where you want to go to appreciate a finely made cocktail with quality spirits and fresh ingredients. With an extensive menu of intriguing options, it’s easy to be overwhelmed. However, not only are the drinks conveniently listed from light and refreshing to booze forward, but the knowledgeable bar staff will happily guide you. Or you can simply go with the longtime favorite, the Buko Gimlet with navy strength gin, cachaça, pandan, coconut, and finger lime.