A pink and green dining room and bar at the Pink Cabana in Palm Springs, California.
The Pink Cabana.
Jaime Kowal

11 Spots to Find Stellar Cocktails in Palm Springs

Inventive cocktails and funky spaces in LA’s desert escape town

by Mona Holmes Updated
The Pink Cabana.
| Jaime Kowal
by Mona Holmes Updated

Those familiar with Palm Springs culture know that poolside hangouts and outdoor explorations are an essential part of daytime activities. At any hour, the region is also known for cocktailing. Whether at brunch or a dark cocktail lounge, Palm Springs has plenty of spots serving inventive or classic cocktails surrounded by mountain views. And if stationed at the right place at the right time, a dramatic sunset over majestic mountains. Here are 11 lounges, hotel bars, speakeasies, and a new bar restaurant that’s sure to be a year-round hit next to a wave surfing pool.

For recommendations on where to eat, check out these 20 Essential Palm Springs Restaurants.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Paul Bar/Food

Don’t be fooled by the unassuming presence of Bar/Food. Adjacent to a strip mall dispensary and liquor store, find a cozy bar and restaurant frequented by locals inside. Vintage touches are everywhere, like the stunning L-shaped mahogany bar and tables. The menu is easy to navigate with owner Paul O’Halloran’s take on traditional cocktails, including the frozen Sidecar or black Manhattan made with Overholt rye, Amaro Averna liqueur, and orange bitters. Sip either while eating wings, hummus, an iceberg salad, a burger, or steak frites.

3700 E Vista Chino, Palm Springs, CA 92262
The Heyday

A few years back, Brad and Crystal Reihl took over longtime Mexican restaurant JJ’s Mexican Oasis. They kept the red leather banquettes and excellent PA system, then installed wood paneling. Since then, the Heyday has become a popular hangout across the street from the Arrive Palm Springs hotel. Though many go for the burgers, it also draws imbibers coming for the classic Tom Collins, lemon drop, Negroni, orange wines, or Calidad on draft while listening to the well-curated playlist.

1550 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Burgers, fries, dipping sauce, and beer at the Heyday restaurant in Palm Springs.
The Heyday.
The Heyday

Tailor Shop

Chef Engin Onural maintains a heavy presence in the Coachella Valley. In addition to Venue Sushi Bar and Sake Lounge and Sandfish Sushi, he owns the striking cocktail bar Tailor Shop. Tailor Shop is next door to the Twist PS hotel, and the vibes are less casual than most in the region, where elegant creations are presented in a stylish dark room. Order the Sazerac, Old Fashioned, or a Ward 8 cocktail made with Black Market Rye, lemon juice, and orange bitters. Try the Wagyu carpaccio for a small bite to pair with the drinks.

140 W Vía Lola Unit A, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Bootlegger Tiki

The Bootlegger Tiki is perfect when hanging out with a group. This tiki bar has everything for those searching for a classic mai tai or something more contemporary, like the guava-colada with white and gold rum, guava, Coco Lopez, orgeat syrup, honey, lemon, and passion fruit. Happy hour is a steal, but note that this place fills up fast, so come as early as possible.

140 W Via Lola, Palm Springs, CA
Tonga Hut

Blocks away from the Bootlegger is the kitschy tiki bar Tonga Hut. A sister bar to North Hollywood’s original spot where the appropriation tiki decor is next level, Tonga Hut is ideal for ordering daiquiris, beer, or a Don the Beachcomber zombie with three rums, lime, anise, and spice. Be on the lookout for the secret room hidden behind a phone book.

254 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
High Bar

Inside the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel, head to the seventh floor to find Palm Springs' only rooftop bar. The views are spectacular, especially at sunset, when a 4 Saints pre-dinner drink tastes the best, or as a stop at the end of a long day.

100 W Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Amala Restaurant & Bar

Amala is located inside the Palm Springs Surf Club. The entire property is centered around a waterpark where people can surf, sit in an inner-tube in a winding pool, or head down a waterslide. But this lounge is also a delicious spot for food and drinks. Options include 15 beers on draft, a respectable wine list, and cocktails like the smoky peach margarita. Grab a table and prepare to hang out for a while with Amala’s excellent food menu.

1500 South Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, California 92264
Seymour’s

Next door to the iconic Mr. Lyons is Seymour’s cocktail bar. Like its steakhouse sister spot, it has plenty of style, with vintage decor and an outdoor fireplace lounge area. The menu offers a handful of wines, classic drinks, and more modern inventions in a glass with unique ingredients. This is the place for adventurous drinkers who trust the process of a skilled bartender.

233 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264

The Reef

Look for the classic cars parked directly under the A-frame entrance to the Caliente Tropics Resort to find the Reef. Once there, expect to see a busy tiki restaurant and bar that serves mai tais, Singapore slings, and painkiller cocktails. While drinking and eating crispy coconut shrimp, notice the expansive (and colonialist) collection of South Pacific decor.

411 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA

Counter Reformation

Counter Reformation is a casual wine bar inside the Parker Palm Springs hotel. It’s unstuffy and beautiful to behold, and the best part is that reservations are not required. The wine collection rotates regularly, offering excellent reds, champagne, and whites, including the Azahar vinho verde from Portugal. The kitchen serves Portuguese-style cod fish cakes, oysters, and a garlicky plate of prawns.

4200 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264
The Pink Cabana

The Pink Cabana is an ideal stop for a cocktail despite presenting more as a restaurant. Siddle up to the green-tiled bar and order wines from the Mediterranean, or pick one of the seasonal cocktails influenced by the Great Spice Routes. Order a dirty martini, colada, or pink lemonade with Lillet Rose, Ketel One, lemon, and herbs de Provence. Along with beer and cider, there’s an inventive set of non-alcoholic drinks.

44985 Province Way, Indian Wells, CA 92210
A bright green and pink dining room and bar at Pink Cabana in Palm Springs, California.
The Pink Cabana.
Jaime Kowal

