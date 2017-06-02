 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Two hands making latte art inside of a cup.
Sightglass Coffee
Wonho Frank Lee

16 Essential Coffee Bars in Los Angeles

Caffeinate well with lattes, cappuccinos, and coffee

by Matthew Kang and Farley Elliott
Sightglass Coffee
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Matthew Kang and Farley Elliott

Los Angeles’s coffee scene has come a long way since the days of sugary syrups and poorly foamed milk. The number of local shops doing it right has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years, making it possible to find a great latte, cappuccino, or brewed coffee in nearly every corner of the city. Here now are the 16 essential coffee bars in Los Angeles, presented from west to east (not in any particular order).

Added: Bloom and Plume, Café Santo, Sightglass Coffee, Alchemist Coffee Project, Menotti’s, Kumquat Coffee, Maru Coffee

Removed: House Roots Coffee, Interstellar, VanillaBlack, Tierra Mia, Milpa Grille, Compelling Coffee, Go Get Em Tiger, Intelligentsia, Dayglow

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. 10 Speed Coffee

1919 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 264-3881
(310) 264-3881
Appealing to bicycle culture on the Westside, this Calabasas and Santa Monica cafe does well-crafted espresso drinks and a light menu of teas and tonics to help cyclists to continue their routes. Otherwise, the Santa Monica shop is a light-filled oasis to work or host in-person meetings or just get out of the house.

10 Speed Coffee, Santa Monica
10 Speed Coffee, Santa Monica

2. Menotti's Coffee Stop

56 Windward Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 205-7014
(424) 205-7014
Venice’s popular Menotti’s has become a beachside favorite, serving exacting espresso drinks with a creative flair, all coupled with curated tunes from the record player. Enjoy coffees out on the sun-soaked patio.

Menotti’s
Menotti’s
Menotti’s

3. Goodboybob

9355 Culver Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Culver City’s outpost of Goodboybob does a fantastic job with its house-roasted beans and craveworthy chapatis served right at the entrance to Citizen Public Market.

Chapati and cappuccino from Goodboybob.
Chapati and cappuccino from Goodboybob.
Goodboybob

4. The Boy & The Bear

350 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
With locations in Redondo Beach and Culver City, Boy and the Bear is serving up some of the city’s very best espresso drinks in cozy-cool environs. As a bonus, the Redondo location roasts everything on site in a warehouse-style space with indoor and outdoor seating. Outposts in Westchester and Culver City area as well.

5. Cognoscenti Coffee Bar

6114 Washington Blvd.
Culver City, CA
(310) 363-7325
(310) 363-7325
Culver City's modernist coffee bar is the perfect place for a late morning or early afternoon pick-me-up, with espresso and single brews prepared by affable baristas. With a massive selection of beans from roasters around the country, it's a coffee geek's paradise. Cognoscenti also has locations in Fashion District and Downtown LA.

6. Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W Slauson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90043
(323) 815-9833
(323) 815-9833
It’s easy to see why Hilltop has settled in so nicely to its South LA neighborhood of View Park-Windsor Hill. The drinks, everything from the house brew to the lavender latte, are prepared with care while the food, like the bowls and toasts, are simple but effective.  

7. Sightglass Coffee

7051 Willoughby Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 763-8588
(323) 763-8588

San Francisco roaster and cafe Sightglass planted a flagship in Hollywood a few years ago right in the middle of the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped it from establishing itself as a top-flight espresso and coffee bar in LA. The venue will likely expand food offerings as more offices come back online in the area, but until then, there’s a weekend happy hour and dinner option with some smaller plates.

A teal counter and red floor of a new coffee shop.
Sightglass Coffee in Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

8. Mad Lab Hollywood

6515 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
This tiny pale green takeaway in Hollywood may hide one of the city’s best coffee menus, from its house-roasted beans to its creamy cappuccinos and rotating menu of speciality coffee drinks.

9. Alchemist Coffee Project at The Pearl

687 S Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 315-5700
(213) 315-5700

This second outpost of a popular Koreatown coffee bar is quite the scene during the week, placed in the middle of the neighborhood and bustling with those seeking caffeine. The cafe serves Onyx Coffee from Arkansas and always makes sure the latte art is top-notch.

10. Maru Coffee

1936 Hillhurst Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 741-8483
(323) 741-8483
An exercise in Korean minimalist design, Maru’s two locations in Los Feliz and Arts District are incredibly pleasant places to enjoy coffee in Los Angeles, with coffee roasted at their larger Arts District space.

Maru Coffee
Maru Coffee
Maru Coffee

11. Bloom & Plume Coffee

1638 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 908-5808
(213) 908-5808
Easily one of LA’s most stylish coffee bars, this colorful flower boutique and espresso bar in Historic Filipinotown is one of the best local shops in town, with plenty of modifications like honey lavender or peppermint to spice up your every day latte.

12. endorffeine

727 N Broadway #127
Los Angeles, CA 90012
This ultra-minimalist space in Chinatown has settled in nicely to Far East Plaza. The rotating roaster selection gives coffee enthusiasts something new to try on every visit.

13. Patria Coffee Roasters

108 Alameda St
Compton, CA 90221
(310) 933-8773
(310) 933-8773
Patria is the work of Deanna and Geoffrey Martinez, longtime Compton locals who roasted and sold coffee beans for years before opening the cafe. The shop’s line-up of cold and caffeinated drinks includes an oat milk coffee slushy and coffee lattes.

Patria Coffee
Patria Coffee
Patria Coffee [official]

14. Kumquat Coffee Co.

4936 York Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90042
This delightful minimalist coffee bar in Highland Park serves beans from a variety of roasters, with an eye for pleasing latte art and proper brewing techniques.

15. Copa Vida

70 S Raymond Ave
Pasadena, CA
(626) 213-3952
(626) 213-3952
Pasadena's best coffee shop may well be Copa Vida, a corner stalwart that also offers a full slate of food options to go along with its sunny vibe and well-calibrated espresso drinks.

Copa Vida
Copa Vida
Copa Vida [Official Photo]

16. Café Santo

520 Whittier Blvd #D
Montebello, CA 90640
(323) 765-7755
(323) 765-7755
Oaxacan-inpired drinks reign here at Café Santo, a window and budding cafe from Pilar Casteñeda and Marlon Gonzalez, who used to operate in farmers markets. Try the memelas and the Oaxacan iced mocha for a proper late morning refreshment.

Oaxacan mocha at Cafe Santo.
Oaxacan mocha at Cafe Santo.
Joshua Lurie

