Los Angeles’s coffee scene has come a long way since the days of sugary syrups and poorly foamed milk. The number of local shops doing it right has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years, making it possible to find a great latte, cappuccino, or brewed coffee in nearly every corner of the city. Here now are the 16 essential coffee bars in Los Angeles, presented from west to east (not in any particular order).

Added: Bloom and Plume, Café Santo, Sightglass Coffee, Alchemist Coffee Project, Menotti’s, Kumquat Coffee, Maru Coffee

Removed: House Roots Coffee, Interstellar, VanillaBlack, Tierra Mia, Milpa Grille, Compelling Coffee, Go Get Em Tiger, Intelligentsia, Dayglow

