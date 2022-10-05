 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The 19 Essential Dive Bars in Los Angeles

19 Fantastic Outdoor Patios for Al Fresco Dining in Los Angeles

Eat Well and Do Good at These 13 LA Restaurants Making a Difference Through Food

More Maps
A chilled carbonated espresso beverage at Daydream.
An espresso beverage at Daydream in Newport Beach.
Jordan Morosco

17 Remarkable Coffee Bars to Discover in Orange County

Caffeinate well with properly made lattes, cappuccinos, and coffee

by Jordan Morosco
An espresso beverage at Daydream in Newport Beach.
| Jordan Morosco
by Jordan Morosco

Orange County’s coffee shops are tucked into the most unassuming corners of suburbia — including industrial parks, luxury apartment complexes, strip malls, and outdoor plazas. Despite the sometimes-veiled storefronts, the experts who occupy these java shops beckon coffee lovers with an array of remarkable caffeinated experiences. Each of these spots can be pursued with the assistance of this map — and they’re well worth the effort. To discover the essential places to eat in Orange County, head over here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Vacancy Coffee

Before opening Vacancy, Bonnie Williams and her husband were local surfers who craved a post-surf coffee stop. There happened to be a vacancy along PCH, and thus Vacancy was born. The owners have Australian origins, and therefore the flat white is veritably delicious, as are the iced maple latte and the Gothic mocha.

6480 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Two cups of coffee in a minimalist coffee shop, Vacancy.
Coffees at Vacancy.
Jordan Morosco

Phin Smith

The Phin Smith space was designed to foster productivity and vibrancy among its patrons, and although this part of Garden Grove was relatively sleepy when the cafe was originally established, the city’s vivacity now spills into the dynamic space. The drinks mixed up by Phin Smith are as delectable as the atmosphere, but the Vietnamese iced coffee and coconut blended are fan favorites, inspired by the owners’ global travels.

12921 Main St, Garden Grove, CA 92840
An iced coffee drink on a counter at Phin Smith.
Phin Smith’s Vietnamese iced coffee.
Jordan Morosco

Daydream

This sunny spot is a true daydream and one-stop shop for beans, boards, and denim alike. While coffee memberships are common, Daydream offers its members access to a rotating quiver of 50 surfboards. It’s the ideal spot to pick up both a rose cardamom latte, as well as an ethically sourced, upcycled piece of fashion.

1588 Monrovia Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 612-7175
(949) 612-7175
A chilled carbonated espresso beverage at Daydream.
An espresso float at Daydream.
Jordan Morosco

MoonGoat Coffee

The MoonGoat mission statement is “People Product Place,” and while the product is fantastic, the priority is definitely people here. The aesthetic is friendly but not pristine and remains ever-adapting to the needs of the patrons and employees. The coffee shop supports students and creatives, as well as a culture of sobriety. And MoonGoat strives for greater sustainability through its coffee growers and distribution practices. For example, the coffee in a can is not only recyclable but refillable.

1985 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 922-0216
(949) 922-0216
A latte and snacks at MoonGoat Coffee.
A latte and food at MoonGoat.
Jordan Morosco

Kéan Coffee Artisan Roasters

An offspring of the Diedrich coffee family, Kéan is one of the few cafes in the area that roasts single-origin, globally sourced, green beans on-site. The roasting itself is done by a renowned roaster and cupper, while the bar is overseen by an award-winning barista. Coffee connoisseurs can anticipate an excellent cup of joe, be it a cappuccino, an espresso with seltzer back, or a nitrogen cold brew.

2043 Westcliff Dr #100, Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 642-5326
(949) 642-5326
Two lattes on a table and a reddish leather couch at Kéan Coffee Roasters.
Lounge-y vibes at Kéan.
Jordan Morosco

Kit Coffee

Kit allows coffee lovers a more creative way to get their daily caffeine intake through several specialty drinks. A strawberry Alarm Clock is a sweet start to the day, channeling the bliss of a strawberry milkshake while containing two shots of espresso and fresh strawberry puree. For an additional dopamine hit, Kit sells plants alongside its beverages. 

1617 Westcliff Dr #103, Newport Beach, CA 92660
A barista pours espresso into a glass filled with milk and ice cubes at Kit Coffee.
Pouring an iced espresso drink at Kit.
Jordan Morosco

Hopper & Burr

The Hopper & Burr brick-and-mortar is relatively unmarked, as it resides within Orange County’s first skyscraper. Within that historic building is a coffee powerhouse, operated by four brilliant baristas who really love espresso and all that it’s capable of. For a sample of what Hopper & Burr can do, the Litmus Tasting Flight is ideal, while the Campfire Cappuccino offers a multi-sensory experience. Come for the coffee but stay for the sustainably produced food items, like the ricotta toast, which is topped with vegan ricotta made using the remnants of house-made almond milk. 

202 W 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
A barista serves a latte at Hopper &amp; Burr.
Serving a latte at Hopper & Burr.
Jordan Morosco

Stereoscope Coffee

The ceiling of Stereoscope is adorned with a stunning Renaissance-style painting, although it requires 3D glasses to discern it. It’s a colorful contrast to the stark white, multi-textured backdrop of the walls, floor, and equipment. Stereoscope also has a NASA-designed pour-over system that factors human error into its consistency, while minimizing wait times. The combination of all of the above has garnered this coffee shop a reputation for its awe-inspiring design.

100 Bayview Cir Ste 1200, Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 932-0068
(949) 932-0068
A pair of 3D glasses and coffee at Stereoscope.
A pair of 3D glasses and coffee at Stereoscope.
Jordan Morosco

Contra Coffee and Tea

The bedrock of Contra is a mix of creativity and science, as designed by two Cal Poly college friends, Julie Nguyen and Paul Del Mondo. Nguyen is a true beverage scientist who uses her education and her experience to craft “beverage formulas.” Each drink is served cold, over ice, and with an oat milk base. Some come from a tap, while others are shaken. Because there’s no espresso to produce, baristas spend more time with visitors than with the beverage machine. And those who camp out in the cafe aren’t always tied to a laptop, but bring paints, paper, games, books, and other creative endeavors.

115 N Orange St, Orange, CA 92866
(714) 696-8793
(714) 696-8793
An iced coffee on a table at Contra.
An iced coffee at Contra.
Jordan Morosco

Rekindle Caffe

This coffee house was designed to rekindle a childhood love of dessert through an extensive coffee and pastry menu. Regardless of which season it is, the cafe offers an array of designated seasonal treats, a multitude of chai renditions, and a heavenly array of European pastries.

434 N Tustin St, Orange, CA 92867
(657) 236-4330
(657) 236-4330
A pastry case and counter at Rekindle Caffee.
The pastry case at Rekindle Caffe.
Jordan Morosco

Coffee Dose

Although the location itself is complicated to find, the brand is easily recognizable by its cheeky slogans and plethora of pink. Plus, the spot is a popular watering hole for influencers, which means that even the dogs are dressed and ready for their close-ups. Dose was opened by a husband-and-wife duo who wanted to take their coffee addiction to the next level by serving it with a side of humor, which they do in every way possible — including calling the baristas “vibe dealers.”

7.5 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606
A pink table with a green iced coffee on it at Coffee Dose.
Good vibes at Coffee Dose.
Jordan Morosco

Wall Writers Coffee

A dreamy and expansive space, with high ceilings, pop art, and warm lighting, Wall Writers is an easy spot to linger in for hours, which is exactly how it was designed and why there’s an assortment of seating options. As a bonus, the drinks, such as the ube matcha, are just as appealing as the ambiance.

7755 Irvine Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 246-9486
(949) 246-9486
A coffee counter and shelves with pop art statues at Wall Writers.
Coffee with a side of pop art at Wall Writers.
Jordan Morosco

Seven Seas Roasting Co.

Despite the walls and the logo, an American-style tattoo is not a prerequisite for entrance to this charming coffee shop; instead, all are welcome and greeted with resounding warmth from the staff. This is the type of place where employees know everyone’s name and all of the beverages are tasty, especially the lavender honey latte. 

21 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
(949) 215-3628
(949) 215-3628
A coffee cup with an illustration of a ship on it at Seven Seas.
The nautically themed logo at Seven Seas.
Jordan Morosco

Maison Cafe + Market

Maison Café brims with sincerity, from the homemade cinnamon-doused cashew milk to the servers themselves. The spot is a full-service breakfast and lunch eatery owned by a powerhouse of a woman who’s not only a single mom, but an entrepreneur, restaurateur, and chef. And for every cup of joe sold, the dollars spent help Wild Goose Roasters accomplish its mission of supporting California food banks.

34320 CA-1 H, Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 218-8431
(949) 218-8431
A sugar-dusted pastry at Maison.
Pastries at Maison.
Jordan Morosco

Hidden House Coffee

Located in a historic house on a picturesque street that feels utterly removed, this hidden gem is worth the venture. While the coffee menu is delicious and the pastries are baked in-house, it’s the good-heartedness of the owner that elevates this cafe to something truly unusual. Hidden House is owned by a local Marine, and the San Juan location has incidentally been dedicated to town veterans, as noted by the cafe’s Wall of Honor. There’s also local lore about the place bringing luck in love after multiple people, including the owner, fell in love on the front porch.

31791 Los Rios St, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
A yellow house with a sign that reads “Hidden House Coffee.”
The exterior of Hidden House.
Jordan Morosco

Mayfield

Mayfield is technically a Levantine-leaning restaurant and market, but its coffee program is fine-tuned and exceptional, grander than some cafes even. Neither a server nor a bartender would dare make a coffee here without months of training first. Mayfield’s owner, George Barker, is partial to the Fancy Man cappuccino (made with bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup and cinnamon, and topped with Maldon smoked sea salt) paired with sticky toffee pudding. Or for a nightcap, the Italian Job includes espresso, house-made soda water, and Italian Amaro.

31761 Camino Capistrano Suite 5-6, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 218-5140
(949) 218-5140
A light-filled coffee shop with wooden tables and colorful chairs.
The light-filled interior of Mayfield.
Jordan Morosco

ZebraHouse Coffee

As a rule, employees at ZebraHouse are hired based on their personalities and not on their skillsets. This results in a corresponding and palpable air of confident coolness. Try the breakfast sandwiches and the blended coffees, or discover the permanent “hidden” menu — all of which are easily attained via drive-thru or walk-up service.

1001 S El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672
(949) 218-6976
(949) 218-6976
An egg sandwich and breakfast burrito with an iced coffee at ZebraHouse.
ZebraHouse’s breakfast sandwich and burrito.
Jordan Morosco

