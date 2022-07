Share All sharing options for: 15 Refreshing Cold Noodles to Keep Cool this Summer in LA

For those looking to stay cool when summer’s heat reaches its peak in the coming weeks, give the air conditioner a break and order a bowl of cold noodles instead. From Korean naengmyeon to Vietnamese bun and Japanese udon and soba, Los Angeles’s restaurants are well-versed in the art of cold noodles. Here now are 15 perfectly slurpable renditions to fend off the hot days ahead.

Removed: Noodle St., Santouka Ramen, Meiji Seimen

Added: Lao Xi Noodle House, Ryla, Steep

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.