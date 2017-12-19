 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

9 Great LA Spots for Vibrant, Colorful Yucatecan Food

16 Local Pizzerias to Order Delivery From Instead of the Big Chains

14 Festive Options for Dining Out on New Year’s Eve

Chocolate cookies with peppermint buttercream at Cake Monkey.
Chocolate cookies with peppermint buttercream at Cake Monkey.
Cake Monkey

21 Essential Cookie Destinations in Los Angeles

Classic chocolate chip, French macarons, and Chinese almond

by Cathy Chaplin and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Chocolate cookies with peppermint buttercream at Cake Monkey.
| Cake Monkey
by Cathy Chaplin and Eater Staff Updated

Cookies can seem like simple creations at first, but scratch beneath the surface to find some serious complexity. While everyone has strong opinions on what constitutes the ‘perfect’ specimen, nailing the ideal texture, size, and composition is definitely harder than it looks. From an iconic bakery in Chinatown to an eye-popping patisserie in Downtown, here now are the 21 best places to score a killer cookie in Los Angeles.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Little Flower

Copy Link
1424 W Colorado Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 304-4800
(626) 304-4800
Visit Website

Here at this cozy cafe on the edge of Pasadena, pastry chef Christine Moore’s team makes plush marshmallows, silky caramels, and superb cookies that come in classic flavors like ginger molasses and chocolate chip.

Also Featured in:

2. Proof Bakery

Copy Link
3156 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 664-8633
(323) 664-8633
Visit Website

With its slightly crisp edges and tender interior chock-full of dark chocolate discs, Proof’s chocolate chip cookie is arguably Los Angeles’s best. A sprinkling of sea salt adds the perfect balance to reel in the chocolate’s sweetness.

Also Featured in:

3. Friends & Family

Copy Link
5150 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 668-2000
(323) 668-2000
Visit Website

It’s little surprise that some of LA’s best cookies are found at pastry chef Roxana Jullapat’s Thai Town bakery Friends & Family. The rye chocolate chip impresses with its complex and buttery profile, while the pig-shaped graham cracker is always a hit with little ones.

Also Featured in:

4. Stella Barra Pizzeria

Copy Link
6372 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 301-4001
(323) 301-4001
Visit Website

The cookies at this pizzeria are as stellar as the pizzas. Flavors include apple oatmeal, chocolate chip, peanut butter, and snickerdoodle, but the chocolate chip sea salt bests them all.

Also Featured in:

5. Yang's Kitchen

Copy Link
112 W Main St
Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 281-1035
(626) 281-1035
Visit Website

Come into Yang’s Kitchen in Alhambra for some of the best cookies in town. The chocolate chip is made using Grist & Toll whole wheat flour, organic butter, and 72 percent Valrhona dark chocolate, while the oatmeal raisin cookie comes with rolled oats, Tahitian vanilla, and the plumpest raisins around.

Also Featured in:

6. Deluscious Cookies & Milk

Copy Link
829 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 460-2370
(323) 460-2370
Visit Website

Deluscious’s vegan and gluten-free cookies subvert any tired notions of the textural heights vegan/gluten-free baked goods can reach. Each cookie is thick and chewy but with just enough exterior crisp to make every bite feel layered. Its chocolate chip flavor always hits, as do kicked-up renditions like cinnamon brûlée and chocolate decadence, the latter so rich and densely packed with cocoa that a blind-tester could almost mistake it for a brownie. Aside from its Highland Avenue shop, you can also find Deluscious cookies in Erewhon stores.

Also Featured in:

7. All Day Baby

Copy Link
3200 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 741-0082
(323) 741-0082
Visit Website

Chef Thessa Diadem’s sandwich cookies ooze with decadence and nostalgia. While the Fluffer Nutter-inspired one comes stuffed with strawberry jam, the German chocolate tastes like a coconut-kissed Moon Pie. For those who lean toward the classics, the brown butter chocolate chip fits the bill.

Also Featured in:

8. Cake Monkey Bakery

Copy Link
7807 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 932-1142
(323) 932-1142
Visit Website

Come into chef Elizabeth Belkind and business partner Lisa Olin’s Cake Monkey for souped-up takes on retro desserts. The Nuff Said cookie brings together dark chocolate, sea salt, marshmallow, and crushed pecans in a delicious homage to rocky road.

Also Featured in:

9. Valerie Confections

Copy Link
3360 W 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(213) 739-8149
(213) 739-8149
Visit Website

Valerie Gordon has a way with desserts, especially when it comes to cookies. The sweet and savory Durango cookie combines a classic chocolate chip with roasted almonds, cocoa nibs, and a flurry of hickory-smoked salt.

Also Featured in:

10. The Sycamore Kitchen

Copy Link
143 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 939-0151
(323) 939-0151
Visit Website

The pastry case at Sycamore Kitchen is lined with incredible baked goods from pastry pro Karen Hatfield and her team. The daily cookie lineup usually includes rice crispy, peanut butterscotch, rye chocolate chip, chocolate fudge, and best of all, oatmeal toffee.

Also Featured in:

11. Phoenix Bakery, Inc.

Copy Link
969 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-4642
(213) 628-4642
Visit Website

Phoenix Bakery has been serving the Chinatown community and beyond since opening its doors in 1938. In addition to crowd-pleasing strawberry and whipped cream cakes, the bakery makes wonderfully delicate almond cookies. Buy a dozen or two for a party and soak up the compliments.

12. Republique

Copy Link
624 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(310) 362-6115
(310) 362-6115
Visit Website

It’s impossible to resist Margarita Manzke’s delightful array of pastries at Republique that always includes croissants, cakes, doughnuts, and of course, cookies. Though the cookie selection varies from day to day, grab the utterly fantastic chocolate chip or the peanut butter sesame if it’s available.

Also Featured in:

13. Milk Jar Cookies

Copy Link
5466 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 634-9800
(323) 634-9800
Visit Website

Milk Jar bakes its wares throughout the day, so getting a warm cookie is likely on every visit. The birthday cake, mint chocolate, white chocolate raspberry, and banana split are the best of the bunch.

14. Fat & Flour

Copy Link
317 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(323) 380-8583
(323) 380-8583
Visit Website

While Fat & Flour is best known for its pies, chef Nicole Rucker also bakes up fantastic cookies from her stand inside Grand Central Market. The flavors vary from day to day, but can include chocolate chip oatmeal, vanilla sprinkle, espresso white chocolate, and lemon lavender. And yes, throw in an extra brownie or two for good measure.

Also Featured in:

15. Bottega Louie

Copy Link
700 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 802-1470
(213) 802-1470
Visit Website

Bottega Louie’s signature macarons come in a dozen different flavors and colors including a spot-on birthday cake with rainbow nonpareils and rich espresso that’s sure to perk anyone up. Macarons are available at both the original Downtown location and the newer outlet in West Hollywood.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Petite Peso

Copy Link
419 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(209) 438-7376
(209) 438-7376
Visit Website

Petite Peso’s polvorones — delicately crumbly shortbread cookies made from firmly pressed flour, sugar, and milk powder — come in flavors like pistachio, creme brûlée, white chocolate macadamia, and peanut butter. All are fantastically balanced and dissolve on one’s tongue in the most pleasant of fashions, so grab a box of five or 25 and dig in.

Also Featured in:

17. Cookie Good

Copy Link
2448 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(424) 280-4100
(424) 280-4100
Visit Website

This Santa Monica shop bakes up a slew of fun cookies, including the best-selling caramel-pretzel-chocolate chunk and the intriguing Cheetos cookie that’s cheesy, salty, and sweet.

18. La Mascota Bakery

Copy Link
2715 Whittier Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90023
(323) 263-5513
(323) 263-5513
Visit Website

This Boyle Heights institution has been going strong for 65 years. Peruse the pan dulce for an impressive collection of cookies including polvorones de azucar (Mexican wedding), cinnamon polvorones, classic sprinkle, chocolate chip, and raspberry and cream.

Also Featured in:

19. Zooies

Copy Link
9815 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 820-8282
(310) 820-8282
Visit Website

It might seem unlikely to find quality cookies at a gas station, but this unassuming location in West LA just south of Beverlywood makes some creative treats worth taking to gatherings. The cookies have a hefty, chewy bite with a just-so crisp edge. The walnut gooie is the one to get.

20. Lodge Bread Company

Copy Link
11918 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
(424) 384-5097
(424) 384-5097
Visit Website

Lodge Bread is better known for its crusty loaves and pizzas, but don’t sleep on the outstanding cookies that include oat poppy ginger, miso chocolate, double chocolate, and coconut. Get the “Everything” cookie, which is made with wheat flour and oats, sweetened with molasses, and brimming with cranberries, coconut, cashews, dates, and dark chocolate.

A selection of cookies from Lodge Bread Company in Culver City.
A selection of cookies from Lodge Bread Company in Culver City.
Lodge Bread Company

Also Featured in:

21. ChocoVivo

Copy Link
12469 W Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
(310) 845-6259
(310) 845-6259
Visit Website

Head to this Culver City chocolate specialist for a chocolate chip cookie tasting. The three different recipes include one made with 85 percent cacao, another with coffee and vanilla, and a traditional Mayan blend. Don’t forget to order tall glass of milk to dunk and sip accordingly.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Little Flower

1424 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105

Here at this cozy cafe on the edge of Pasadena, pastry chef Christine Moore’s team makes plush marshmallows, silky caramels, and superb cookies that come in classic flavors like ginger molasses and chocolate chip.

1424 W Colorado Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 304-4800
Visit Website

2. Proof Bakery

3156 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039

With its slightly crisp edges and tender interior chock-full of dark chocolate discs, Proof’s chocolate chip cookie is arguably Los Angeles’s best. A sprinkling of sea salt adds the perfect balance to reel in the chocolate’s sweetness.

3156 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 664-8633
Visit Website

3. Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

It’s little surprise that some of LA’s best cookies are found at pastry chef Roxana Jullapat’s Thai Town bakery Friends & Family. The rye chocolate chip impresses with its complex and buttery profile, while the pig-shaped graham cracker is always a hit with little ones.

5150 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 668-2000
Visit Website

4. Stella Barra Pizzeria

6372 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

The cookies at this pizzeria are as stellar as the pizzas. Flavors include apple oatmeal, chocolate chip, peanut butter, and snickerdoodle, but the chocolate chip sea salt bests them all.

6372 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 301-4001
Visit Website

5. Yang's Kitchen

112 W Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801

Come into Yang’s Kitchen in Alhambra for some of the best cookies in town. The chocolate chip is made using Grist & Toll whole wheat flour, organic butter, and 72 percent Valrhona dark chocolate, while the oatmeal raisin cookie comes with rolled oats, Tahitian vanilla, and the plumpest raisins around.

112 W Main St
Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 281-1035
Visit Website

6. Deluscious Cookies & Milk

829 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Deluscious’s vegan and gluten-free cookies subvert any tired notions of the textural heights vegan/gluten-free baked goods can reach. Each cookie is thick and chewy but with just enough exterior crisp to make every bite feel layered. Its chocolate chip flavor always hits, as do kicked-up renditions like cinnamon brûlée and chocolate decadence, the latter so rich and densely packed with cocoa that a blind-tester could almost mistake it for a brownie. Aside from its Highland Avenue shop, you can also find Deluscious cookies in Erewhon stores.

829 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 460-2370
Visit Website

7. All Day Baby

3200 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Chef Thessa Diadem’s sandwich cookies ooze with decadence and nostalgia. While the Fluffer Nutter-inspired one comes stuffed with strawberry jam, the German chocolate tastes like a coconut-kissed Moon Pie. For those who lean toward the classics, the brown butter chocolate chip fits the bill.

3200 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 741-0082
Visit Website

8. Cake Monkey Bakery

7807 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Come into chef Elizabeth Belkind and business partner Lisa Olin’s Cake Monkey for souped-up takes on retro desserts. The Nuff Said cookie brings together dark chocolate, sea salt, marshmallow, and crushed pecans in a delicious homage to rocky road.

7807 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 932-1142
Visit Website

9. Valerie Confections

3360 W 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Valerie Gordon has a way with desserts, especially when it comes to cookies. The sweet and savory Durango cookie combines a classic chocolate chip with roasted almonds, cocoa nibs, and a flurry of hickory-smoked salt.

3360 W 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(213) 739-8149
Visit Website

10. The Sycamore Kitchen

143 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

The pastry case at Sycamore Kitchen is lined with incredible baked goods from pastry pro Karen Hatfield and her team. The daily cookie lineup usually includes rice crispy, peanut butterscotch, rye chocolate chip, chocolate fudge, and best of all, oatmeal toffee.

143 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 939-0151
Visit Website

11. Phoenix Bakery, Inc.

969 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Phoenix Bakery has been serving the Chinatown community and beyond since opening its doors in 1938. In addition to crowd-pleasing strawberry and whipped cream cakes, the bakery makes wonderfully delicate almond cookies. Buy a dozen or two for a party and soak up the compliments.

969 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-4642
Visit Website

12. Republique

624 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

It’s impossible to resist Margarita Manzke’s delightful array of pastries at Republique that always includes croissants, cakes, doughnuts, and of course, cookies. Though the cookie selection varies from day to day, grab the utterly fantastic chocolate chip or the peanut butter sesame if it’s available.

624 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(310) 362-6115
Visit Website

13. Milk Jar Cookies

5466 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Milk Jar bakes its wares throughout the day, so getting a warm cookie is likely on every visit. The birthday cake, mint chocolate, white chocolate raspberry, and banana split are the best of the bunch.

5466 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 634-9800
Visit Website

14. Fat & Flour

317 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013

While Fat & Flour is best known for its pies, chef Nicole Rucker also bakes up fantastic cookies from her stand inside Grand Central Market. The flavors vary from day to day, but can include chocolate chip oatmeal, vanilla sprinkle, espresso white chocolate, and lemon lavender. And yes, throw in an extra brownie or two for good measure.

317 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(323) 380-8583
Visit Website

15. Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Bottega Louie’s signature macarons come in a dozen different flavors and colors including a spot-on birthday cake with rainbow nonpareils and rich espresso that’s sure to perk anyone up. Macarons are available at both the original Downtown location and the newer outlet in West Hollywood.

700 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 802-1470
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Petite Peso

419 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Petite Peso’s polvorones — delicately crumbly shortbread cookies made from firmly pressed flour, sugar, and milk powder — come in flavors like pistachio, creme brûlée, white chocolate macadamia, and peanut butter. All are fantastically balanced and dissolve on one’s tongue in the most pleasant of fashions, so grab a box of five or 25 and dig in.

419 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(209) 438-7376
Visit Website

17. Cookie Good

2448 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403

This Santa Monica shop bakes up a slew of fun cookies, including the best-selling caramel-pretzel-chocolate chunk and the intriguing Cheetos cookie that’s cheesy, salty, and sweet.

2448 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(424) 280-4100
Visit Website

18. La Mascota Bakery

2715 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023

This Boyle Heights institution has been going strong for 65 years. Peruse the pan dulce for an impressive collection of cookies including polvorones de azucar (Mexican wedding), cinnamon polvorones, classic sprinkle, chocolate chip, and raspberry and cream.

2715 Whittier Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90023
(323) 263-5513
Visit Website

19. Zooies

9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

It might seem unlikely to find quality cookies at a gas station, but this unassuming location in West LA just south of Beverlywood makes some creative treats worth taking to gatherings. The cookies have a hefty, chewy bite with a just-so crisp edge. The walnut gooie is the one to get.

9815 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 820-8282
Visit Website

20. Lodge Bread Company

11918 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
A selection of cookies from Lodge Bread Company in Culver City.
A selection of cookies from Lodge Bread Company in Culver City.
Lodge Bread Company

Lodge Bread is better known for its crusty loaves and pizzas, but don’t sleep on the outstanding cookies that include oat poppy ginger, miso chocolate, double chocolate, and coconut. Get the “Everything” cookie, which is made with wheat flour and oats, sweetened with molasses, and brimming with cranberries, coconut, cashews, dates, and dark chocolate.

11918 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
(424) 384-5097
Visit Website

21. ChocoVivo

12469 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Head to this Culver City chocolate specialist for a chocolate chip cookie tasting. The three different recipes include one made with 85 percent cacao, another with coffee and vanilla, and a traditional Mayan blend. Don’t forget to order tall glass of milk to dunk and sip accordingly.

12469 W Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
(310) 845-6259
Visit Website

Related Maps