Cookies can seem like simple creations at first, but scratch beneath the surface to find some serious complexity. While everyone has strong opinions on what constitutes the ‘perfect’ specimen, nailing the ideal texture, size, and composition is definitely harder than it looks. From an iconic bakery in Chinatown to an eye-popping patisserie in Downtown, here now are the 21 best places to score a killer cookie in Los Angeles.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.