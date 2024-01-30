The 14 Essential Restaurants in Culver City

It’s hard to think of a more romantic restaurant than the candle-lit dining room at Juliet where the food, wine, and vibe lean fabulously French. The restaurant comes from Rohan Talwar and the team behind Norah and Margot. While the endive salad with pungent Roquefort and the chicken liver tartlet make for outstanding starters, the seasonal risotto and cigars filled with duck confit are hefty enough to stand in for mains. Take a look at the deep wine list curated by Geno Tomko of Lucid Wines that is available by the ounce, half glass, full glass, or carafe. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor