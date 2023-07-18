 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The 15 Hottest Cocktail Spots in Los Angeles

The 18 Essential Palm Springs Restaurants

10 French Fries That Are Actually Good in Los Angeles

A grapefruit mousseline dessert on a white plate with a black background at Marché Moderne.
A grapefruit mousseline at Marché Moderne.
Ron De Angelis

Save Space for These 22 Orange County Desserts

The sweetest way to end (or start) a meal just south of LA

by Jenn Tanaka
A grapefruit mousseline at Marché Moderne.
| Ron De Angelis
by Jenn Tanaka

It’s easy to overlook dessert, but at these Orange County restaurants, the chefs don’t skimp on the sweet stuff. The creativity keeps coming, making the last course as exciting as the mains. Here now are 22 spots to get dessert in Orange County, arranged from north to south. For a sweet finish, opt for one (or more) of these delightful options.

Budino al caramello at Bruno’s Italian Kitchen

The budino al caramello at Bruno’s Italian Kitchen is often overlooked, possibly because it’s less familiar than the more popular tiramisu. But like the spaghetti and meatballs, the basics remain the best here. The caramel pudding is creamy with crunchy bits of roasted hazelnuts and chocolate ganache.

210 W Birch St, Brea, CA 92821
(714) 257-1000
(714) 257-1000

Choco samosas at Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen

The choco samosas at Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen are the chef’s halal, South Asian version of the iconic choco taco. Crispy phyllo triangles burst with warm Ghirardelli chocolate, and a scoop of vanilla gelato adds a cool, creamy finish. 

229 E Commonwealth Ave Unit A, Fullerton, CA 92832
(714) 853-1081
(714) 853-1081
Choco samosas at Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen.
Choco samosas at Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen.
Jenn Tanaka

Tarte de queso at Top of the V

The rooftop restaurant and bar at the V in Anaheim serves a burnt-top Basque cheesecake with a creamy, creme brulee-like interior. The sweet finish pairs nicely with the view overlooking Anaheim.

1601 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805
(657) 439-3289
(657) 439-3289

Mango cake at Puesto Anaheim

The mango-shaped dessert is layered with coconut cake, jellified passion fruit, passionfruit cream, and mango mousse. It’s plated with a swash of dark chocolate that adds a bitter note and brightened with lime zest.

1040 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 294-0362
(714) 294-0362
Mango cake at Puesto.
Mango cake at Puesto.
Puesto

Coconut thạch dừa at Brodard Restaurant

The refreshing Vietnamese jelly dessert is not overly sweet. Shards of fresh coconut are encased inside young coconut juice, which is thickened with agar-agar. Coconut milk adds another creamy layer.

16105 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(657) 247-4401
(657) 247-4401

Sticky toffee pudding at Gem Dining

Served in three parts, the sticky toffee pudding at Gem Dining arrives with a cloud of cool smoke emanating from beneath. The dry ice keeps the ice cream cold and looks pretty darn cool. The shareable dessert takes a classic British favorite and reimagines it for social media savvy diners.

10836 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(657) 660-4812
(657) 660-4812
A sticky toffee pudding at Gem Dining, served across three bowls and cool smoke emanating from beneath.
Sticky toffee pudding at Gem Dining.
Jenn Tanaka

Strawberry lemon meringue pie at Tableau Kitchen and Bar

This “pie” is deconstructed and ideal for sharing. It looks nothing like the traditional version, but combines all of its best elements in an artsy way. A swash of torched meringue, fresh strawberry slices, and a Barbie pink-hued strawberry milkshake ice cream combine with a graham cracker crumble. It’s been a menu staple since chef John Park opened Tableau.

3333 Bear St Suite 119, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 872-8054
(714) 872-8054
A deconstructed strawberry lemon meringue pie at Tableau, served on a black plate with scoops of ice cream and strawberry slices.
Strawberry lemon meringue pie at Tableau.
Jenn Tanaka

Louis XV at Knife Pleat

Dinner at Knife Pleat is prix fixe only, but at lunchtime, the a la carte menu includes the Louis XV. Layers of hazelnut crunch, chocolate cremeux, and gianduja glaze combine for a slice of chocolate bliss.  

3333 S Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 266-3388
(714) 266-3388
Louis XV at Knife Pleat.
Louis XV at Knife Pleat.
Jenn Tanaka

Chocolate mochi xiao long bao at Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung is known for its xiao long bao. But dumplings for dessert? Only if it’s the chocolate mochi xiao long bao. It’s slightly chewy with gooey warm chocolate encased inside. Request the cream top, which is essentially whipped cream in a teacup, for dipping.

3333 Bristol St Ste Ste 2071, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 549-3388
(714) 549-3388

Chocolat at Populaire Modern Bistro

The chocolat dessert tastes like a grown up dirt cup. The pudding-like chocolat crèmeux sits atop a devil’s chocolate cake. The cocoa nib tuile adds a slightly bitter, crunchy candy texture, and the salted creme fraiche and drizzles of olive oil add depth in unexpected ways.

3333 Bristol St unit 2601, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 760-4555
(714) 760-4555
A chocolate pudding dessert with cream, called the chocolat, on a pink plate at Populaire Modern Bistro.
Chocolat at Populaire Modern Bistro.
Jenn Tanaka

The chaffle at Seabirds Kitchen

The churro waffle hybrid is topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and chopped walnuts. Even though it looks like something served at breakfast, it’s a sweet finish to a vegan meal.

2930 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 549-2584
(714) 549-2584

Baba au rum at Moulin Bouillon

The rum syrup-soaked cake with chantilly cream and diced pineapple is topped with delicate choux pastry. It’s available at all Moulin locations and for good reason — it’s classically French, photo-friendly, and undeniably delicious.

1000 Bristol St N Unit 11, Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 418-9545
(949) 418-9545

Butterscotch Budino at Pizzeria Mozza

The butterscotch budino remains one of Nancy Silverton’s most popular signature desserts at Pizzeria Mozza. The silky burnt sugar custard is topped with whipped cream mixed with creme fraiche. Maldon sea salt flakes are sprinkled around the top, and rosemary pine nut cookies add just the right crunch.

800 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 945-1126
(949) 945-1126

Affogato at the Dock

An affogato is easy to overlook. Combining housemade vanilla ice cream with hot espresso and a crunchy biscotti for dipping, the Dock’s affogato hits the spot after a dockside dinner. It’s simple and satisfying.

2816 Lafayette Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 673-3625
(949) 673-3625

Murray Farms cherry tart at Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Chef Richard Mead’s cooking style at Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens centers on farm fresh produce. Pastry chef Mark Stovall adheres to the mantra by celebrating fruit from Murray Farms. The cherry tart hits all the right comfort food notes and is served atop chocolate sauce with a generous dollop of sweet cream and toasted almonds.

2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 640-1415
(949) 640-1415
A cherry tart with cream and flower garnishes on a white plate at Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens.
Murray Farms cherry tart at Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens.
Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Grapefruit mousseline at Marché Moderne

Co-owner and pastry chef Amelia Marneau playfully merges a French-style icebox cake with grapefruit mousseline, Grand Marnier, and grapefruit ice cream. The layered dessert melds technical skill and whimsy with a biscuit joconde noisette, Tahitian vanilla crème, grapefruit gel, and meringues that resemble the spikes of the Super Mario Bros’ nemesis King Bowser.

7862 Pacific Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92657
(714) 434-7900
(714) 434-7900
A grapefruit mousseline dessert on a white plate with a black background at Marché Moderne.
Grapefruit mousseline at Marché Moderne.
Ron De Angelis

Oh beehive at Broadway by Amar Santana

The beehive-shaped torched meringue is decorated with gobs of honeycomb and edible flowers. Layered inside are lemon goat cheese mousse and honey ice cream.

328 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 715-8234
(949) 715-8234

Selanne’s monkey bread at Selanne Steak Tavern

The restaurant’s namesake monkey bread is bananas — hot brioche mini buns and gianduja chocolate topped with roasted banana ice cream, praline crunch, and a swirl of dulce de leche.

1464 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 715-9881
(949) 715-9881
Selanne’s monkey bread.
Selanne’s monkey bread.
Selanne Steak Tavern

Banana pudding at Heritage Barbecue

It’s just simple banana pudding topped with some strawberries, but it’s the best finish after a barbecue feast at Heritage. The vanilla wafer sops up the banana custard but retains just enough crunch.

31721 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Banana pudding at Heritage Barbecue.
Banana pudding at Heritage Barbecue.
Jenn Tanaka

Honey mousse at Mayfield

The honey blossom mousse at Mayfield is layered with compressed kumquats and lemon curd, and tucked beneath a delicate honey shard. The dessert blends the flavors of California with those of the Levant region.

31761 Camino Capistrano Suite 5-6, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 218-5140
(949) 218-5140

Soft serve at Truly Pizza

There are only two soft serve choices at Truly Pizza: chocolate or vanilla. Each is made with Strauss organic dairy, so the base is reliably good, but remember to always opt for toppings. Choose from extra virgin olive oil and sea salt, chocolate sauce, or grape nuts.

24402 Del Prado Ave, Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 218-8220
(949) 218-8220

Strawberry and yuzu at chef John Tesar’s Knife Modern Steak

James Beard-nominated chef John Tesar recently rebranded his restaurant at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa. The modern steakhouse serves a strawberry mousse dome for dessert, plated with dots of yuzu curd interspersed with strawberry meringue florets and a refreshing quenelle of basil ice cream.

25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 487-7555
(949) 487-7555
A pink dome dessert on a square plate, placed on blue fabric at chef John Tesar’s Knife Modern Steak.
Strawberry and yuzu at chef John Tesar’s Knife Modern Steak.
Knife Modern Steak

