Save Space for These 22 Orange County Desserts

The sweetest way to end (or start) a meal just south of LA

It’s easy to overlook dessert, but at these Orange County restaurants, the chefs don’t skimp on the sweet stuff. The creativity keeps coming, making the last course as exciting as the mains. Here now are 22 spots to get dessert in Orange County, arranged from north to south. For a sweet finish, opt for one (or more) of these delightful options.