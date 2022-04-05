10 Stellar Lunch Deals to Check Out During DineLA, Spring 2022

With pandemic restrictions almost completely lifted at this point, the dining scene in Los Angeles seems to be nearly back in full swing, at least from a demand perspective. Lingering issues like rent, wages, and food costs remain, though there’s reason to feel good around things like DineLA restaurant week, which offers the opportunity for diners to get a little more access to places that might otherwise feel out of reach. From an amazing two-course pasta lunch for $25 to a more decadent steak feast in Century City, here are the places to check out during DineLA for lunch, which started April 1 and runs through April 15.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.