Los Angeles may very well be the country’s mecca for dog lovers, thanks to the wide availability of warm weather days and ample open spaces. And with plenty of patios throughout the city, dog owners can even bring their furry companions along for a meal or a beer. From dog-friendly hotspots that offer a doggie bandana, to places within walking distances of dog-friendly beaches, here’s 16 places to happily bring pups and humans alike around Southern California.

Added: Bike Shed Moto Co., Birdie G’s, Etta, Pedalers Fork, Sugar Palm at the Viceroy, and Walt’s Bar

Removed: AFURI Ramen + Dumpling, Ashland Hill, Citizen Public Market, Playa Provisions, Salazar

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.