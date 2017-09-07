 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bike Shed Moto Co.’s warehouse sign.
Bike Shed Moto Co.
Wonho Frank Lee

16 Delightfully Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Los Angeles

Where to dine with four-legged best friends

Updated
Bike Shed Moto Co.
| Wonho Frank Lee
Updated

Los Angeles may very well be the country’s mecca for dog lovers, thanks to the wide availability of warm weather days and ample open spaces. And with plenty of patios throughout the city, dog owners can even bring their furry companions along for a meal or a beer. From dog-friendly hotspots that offer a doggie bandana, to places within walking distances of dog-friendly beaches, here’s 16 places to happily bring pups and humans alike around Southern California.

Added: Bike Shed Moto Co., Birdie G’s, Etta, Pedalers Fork, Sugar Palm at the Viceroy, and Walt’s Bar

Removed: AFURI Ramen + Dumpling, Ashland Hill, Citizen Public Market, Playa Provisions, Salazar

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pedalers Fork

23504 Calabasas Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
(818) 225-8231
(818) 225-8231
Even though Pedalers Fork has deep roots in LA’s bike culture, it’s also an ideal spot to bring pups. The Calabasas space can provide options if there for a quick coffee stop, or with a full sit-down meal including brisket, maple chili chicken wings, and a hot chicken sandwich.

2. Gasolina Cafe

21150 Ventura Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(818) 914-4033
(818) 914-4033
Chef Sandra Cordero’s Woodland Hills restaurant has an entire side dedicated to covered outdoor dining, so taking in her jamon-wrapped dates, croquetas, and pan con tomate with a pup is a comfortable and enjoyable spot for owners and their dogs.

3. Sugar Palm Ocean Avenue

1819 Ocean Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 260-7500
(310) 260-7500
The Viceroy in Santa Monica is as pet-friendly as it comes, and recently launched an actual pet menu Fridays through Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. That includes a puppy scramble with eggs, spinach, and shredded chicken, or the Snoop Doggy Dog with CBD oil, almond milk, peanut butter, and banana.

String lights and evening sunset at an outdoor restaurant bar with cabanas.
Sugar Palm at the Viceroy
Viceroy Santa Monica

4. Birdie G's

2421 Michigan Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 310-3616
(310) 310-3616
That covered patio at Birdie G’s is sizable, and the perfect spot for dogs to cool down while waiting for the humans enjoy chef Jeremy Fox’s matzo ball soup or the corned beef short ribs.

5. Hermanito

2024 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(424) 465-9029
(424) 465-9029
Sawtelle’s best dog-friendly spot is Hermanito. The owner converted the side driveway and rear parking lot into new dining areas, and it’s something to behold. The tables keep ample space between them, leaving plenty of room to bring dogs while eating the five spice duck with a cocktail.

Duck and a cocktail at Hermanito in Sawtelle, Los Angeles
Hermanito
Mona Holmes

6. The Terrace at the Maybourne

225 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 860-7800
(310) 860-7800
The Maybourne’s restaurant in Beverly Hills may have had several iterations in years past, from Scarpetta to Georgie to its current iteration as the Terrace, but one thing hasn’t changed: it’s fantastic and relaxed outdoor dining patio that does more than accommodate dogs. The Terrace has a spacious patio looking out to the overly manicured 90210 lawn where your pup can take a quick stroll before settling into the restaurant. Once there, the Terrace might even offer comfortable beds for your dog to rest on while you dig into plates of fresh pasta or seared Colorado rack of lamb.

7. Etta Culver City

8801 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(424) 570-4444
(424) 570-4444
As soon as any diner with a four-legged friend sits down at Etta, staff will bring over a bowl of water and a doggie bandana with the restaurant name. Attached to the Shay Hotel — which is equally pet-friendly — Etta’s an ideal spot to make sure all visitors are comfortable while trying the dry-aged branzino or one of the housemade pasta.

One side of a patio at a restaurant with cafe woven chairs and wooden tables.
Etta
Wonho Frank Lee

8. The Fat Dog

11050 W Magnolia Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 985-3644
(818) 985-3644
It’s no surprise that this dog-themed gastropub is very pooch-friendly, with its large airy patio that many four-legged best friends love to frequent. The owners have pups of their own so it’s an ideal stop for those looking to dine out with their dogs.

The Fat Dog’s patio in North Hollywood, California
The Fat Dog
Bradley Tuck

9. Alcove

1929 Hillhurst Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 644-0100
(323) 644-0100
This longstanding Los Feliz eatery housed in a reimagined bungalow is quite the spot to share a lazy afternoon with furry friends, largely thanks to the lush outdoor patio and crowd-pleasing menu of classic American eats with outstanding cocktails.

10. Momed

3245 Casitas Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 522-3488
(323) 522-3488
Momed boasts its very own mascot, Piper, who is often roaming the grounds of this Middle Eastern hot spot in Atwater Village. Bring friends to keep her company on the spacious shaded patio, and enjoy some of mezze, cocktails, and kabobs to boot.

Momed restaurant Atwater Village
Momed
Momed Facebook

11. Lady Byrd Cafe

2100 Echo Park Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 922-1006
(323) 922-1006
There are ample and cozy nooks nestled throughout Lady Byrd Cafe, from the private greenhouse rooms to the multiple patios. It’s easy to find a space for all to get comfortable while tasting pastas, brunch, kids meals, salads, burgers, or something from the fresh juice menu.

Lady Byrd Cafe’s patio in Echo Park, Los Angeles
Lady Byrd Cafe
Mona Holmes

12. Bike Shed Moto Co.

1580 Industrial St
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 465-7661
(213) 465-7661
Though just opened, Arts District’s Bike Shed Moto Co. is a fantastic indoor-outdoor space (though mostly indoor) that opens up with huge doors on the street side, giving it an airy feel during good weather. This open air situation makes it fully dog-friendly, especially in the expansive lounge seating areas, where pups on leashes are welcome to hang out all day long while owners talk about motorcycles and take down juicy burgers.

A warehouse space converted to a motorcycle bar, with wooden tables.
Bike Shed Moto Co.
Bike Shed Moto Co.

13. Manuela

907 E 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(323) 849-0480
(323) 849-0480
The Arts District’s Manuela is extra pup-friendly with 5,000 square feet that extends into the Hauser & Wirth gallery’s courtyard/garden. Staff are always quick to bring water, and it’s a gorgeous spot to take in a meal with a dog or two.

14. Walt’s Bar

4680 Eagle Rock Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90041
(323) 739-6767
(323) 739-6767
Head to Eagle Rock’s neighborhood arcade bar that’s got ample outdoor seating, whether on a stool or under one of the umbrellas with a local beer, wine, tuna melt, or a german pretzel.

A colorful outdoor bar with picnic tables.
Walt’s Bar
Farley Elliott

15. HomeState

1992 Lincoln Ave
Pasadena, CA 91103
(323) 982-8600
(323) 982-8600
While most of HomeState’s patios are welcoming to dogs, the Pasadena and Highland Park locations are the most ideal. The Highland Park space is wide and covered, while bright umbrellas are packed together in Pasadena to ensure the sun doesn’t get through, making it comfortable for dogs to lay down on concrete while diners to snack on margaritas and brisket quesadillas.

4120 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 433-9317
(562) 433-9317

Chuck’s has the perfect location for those hoping to spend a full dog day at the beach. Not only is Chuck’s walking distance from Rosie’s Dog Beach, it’s also two doors away from a self-service dog wash. Order the hot cakes, but also try Chuck’s weasel, a classic dish from the 52-year-old restaurant with eggs topped with house made chili, potatoes, onions, and cheese.

