There’s plenty to eat in the heart of Downtown, Los Angeles’s official city center that spans from Bunker Hill to South Park to the Historic Core and beyond. From fantastic views inside towering dining rooms to Cantonese roasted pork hiding inside office buildings, there’s a little bit of everything available right in the thick of DTLA. Here now are 18 terrific places to eat in Downtown Los Angeles.

For restaurants in the Arts District, see the Essential Arts District map; for restaurants in Chinatown, check out the Essential Chinatown map; and for delicious things to eat in Little Tokyo, check out this guide.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.