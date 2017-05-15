 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Wide photo of modern dining room with leather banquettes and view of a city from a skyscraper in the background.
Dining room of La Boucherie in Downtown LA.
La Boucherie

18 Superb Downtown Los Angeles Restaurants

Where to eat LA’s central business and cultural district

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Dining room of La Boucherie in Downtown LA.
| La Boucherie
by Eater Staff Updated

There’s plenty to eat in the heart of Downtown, Los Angeles’s official city center that spans from Bunker Hill to South Park to the Historic Core and beyond. From fantastic views inside towering dining rooms to Cantonese roasted pork hiding inside office buildings, there’s a little bit of everything available right in the thick of DTLA. Here now are 18 terrific places to eat in Downtown Los Angeles.

For restaurants in the Arts District, see the Essential Arts District map; for restaurants in Chinatown, check out the Essential Chinatown map; and for delicious things to eat in Little Tokyo, check out this guide.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Otium

222 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 935-8500
(213) 935-8500
Timothy Hollingsworth has reopened his landmark Downtown LA restaurant after a long pandemic hiatus and is once again serving a wide menu of modern American dishes, from wood-roasted eggplant and heirloom tomato tart to a whole grilled branzino and dry-aged duck breast. For this part of Bunker Hill, it’s hard to think of a classier place to have a date night.

Inside Otium, Timothy Hollingworth’s Crown Jewel on Bunker Hill
Inside Otium in Downtown LA.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

2. Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizza

330 S Hope St Suit 205
Los Angeles, CA 90071
(213) 772-7664
(213) 772-7664
New York City chef Danny Holzman may have found newfound fame on TikTok and social media, but the Meatball Shop co-founder is steadily manning the shop at his namesake modern pizzeria in Downtown’s Bunker Hill on the ground floor of a big office building. It’s worth the trek for some of LA’s best slices, from the thin crust to the wonderfully spongy square pizza. Pro tip: there’s a small number of short term free parking spots in the garage.

Pizza, sandwiches, and more from Danny Boy’s Famous Original Pizza in Downtown LA.
Pizzas, salad, and sandwich from Danny Boy’s Famous Original Pizza.
Jakob N. Layman

Also Featured in:

3. Badmaash

108 W 2nd St Apt 104
Los Angeles, CA
(213) 221-7466
(213) 221-7466
This colorful gastropub serves modern takes on Indian classics in a Bollywood-meets-pop-art space. Founded by chef Pawan Mahendro and sons Nakul and Arjun, Badmaash means “bad ass,” and the menu reflects the brothers’ Indian heritage and childhood in Toronto with dishes like chicken tikka poutine.

Spread from Badmaash
Badmaash
Facebook

Also Featured in:

4. Shiku

317 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 265-7211
(213) 265-7211
Kwang Uh and Mina Park of Baroo fame opened Shiku inside Grand Central Market in 2021, with a menu of quality Korean home cooking at affordable prices. Start with fried chicken or deep-fried pyogo mushrooms then have a dorisak of popular proteins like LA galbi, andong soy-braised chicken, or kimchi-braised pork belly.

Also Featured in:

5. La Boucherie

900 Wilshire Blvd fl 71
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 688-7777
(213) 688-7777
Towering over Downtown’s Financial District at the Intercontinental Hotel, La Boucherie is a steakhouse that caters to visitors and locals alike looking for stellar views, solid cocktails, and well-grilled chops. Be sure to get the crispy jumbo lump crab cake to start.

Plate of grilled steak and garnishes with green sauce.
Prime porterhouse from La Boucherie in Downtown LA.
La Boucherie

Also Featured in:

6. Bar Amá

118 W 4th St
Los Angeles, CA
(213) 687-8002
(213) 687-8002
Leave it to San Antonio-native Josef Centeno to introduce Los Angeles to Tex-Mex cuisine. Taking the food far beyond platters of sizzling fajitas, the long list of small plates go down easy with nicely crafted cocktails.

Also Featured in:

7. Orsa & Winston

122 W 4th St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 687-0300
(213) 687-0300
Josef Centeno’s restrained Downtown LA restaurant features a reasonably-priced tasting menu that balances finesse and quality of ingredients. With cooking influenced by Japan and Europe cuisine, this is the place captures the essence of modern Angeleno cooking perhaps more than any other fine dining restaurant in LA.

Orsa &amp; Winston dining room looking into the kitchen in Downtown LA.
Inside Orsa & Winston, Downtown.
Darin Dines

Also Featured in:

8. Hatch Yakitori + Bar

700 W 7th St Suite G600
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 282-9070
(213) 282-9070
Japanese yakitori shop Hatch is the ideal stop for a Downtown bite before points elsewhere. With a wide array of skewers and drinks (and a great happy hour), it’s easy to mix and match a whole meal or just some simple fire-kissed snacks. Be sure to order some sake too.

9. Rice Box

541 S Spring St #131
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 988-7395
(213) 988-7395
This Cantonese barbecue specialist is tucked inside the Spring Arcade at the base of several larger buildings. What sets Rice Box apart from typical Cantonese barbecue shops is its dedication to using only ethically-sourced, sustainable, and hormone-free meat.

Also Featured in:

10. Petite Peso

419 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(209) 438-7376
(209) 438-7376
Petite Peso has evolved into one of LA’s most innovative Filipino restaurants, serving modern version of traditional recipes from chef Ria Dolly Barbosa. Bistek and sisig salads lighten up traditionally heavier dishes while rice bowl comes with pinakbet (various vegetables), salmon sinigang, pork munggo, or chicken adobo. Don’t miss the pastries either, like ensaymada or pan de sal to take home.

Petite Peso’s family-style meal.
Petite Peso
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

11. Sparrow

939 S Figueroa St Suite 200
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 660-3032
(213) 660-3032
Tucked into the historic Hotel Figueroa, this modern take on Italian American food has a little too much flourish at times, especially in the cocktail department, but on the plate there’s a ton of quality food, from the pasta to the shareable entrees like a grilled branzino or chicken parmesan. Sparrow is a reliable and beautifully adorned dining room nearby L.A. Live and other big Downtown attractions.

Blue fin tartare at the new Sparrow in Downtown LA’s Hotel Figueroa in a bowl with crackers.
Blue fin tartare at Sparrow.
Sparrow

Also Featured in:

12. The Exchange Restaurant

416 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 395-9531
(213) 395-9531
An enduring modern hotel restaurant, the Exchange has gained a new executive chef in Narita Santos, who worked at Simbal in Little Tokyo and brings a fresh perspective to Israeli and Californian flavors with a good dose of Filipino mixed in. The result is a solid, shareable menu that works for any occasion.

An overhead look at a big round table with fried fish at center and colorful plates surrounding.
Dishes from the Exchange in Downtown LA.
The Exchange

Also Featured in:

13. Holy Basil

718 S Los Angeles St space A
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 559-4994
(213) 559-4994
Downtown LA kiosk Holy Basil has been quietly serving some of the best modern Thai food in the city. This Historic Core gem is somewhat of a revelation for Thai food fans, with everything from gorgeous tom yum and green curry to stellar fried noodles.

Thai dishes from Holy Basil in Downtown LA.
Thai dishes from Holy Basil in Downtown LA.
Matthew Kang/Eater LA

Also Featured in:

14. Wood Spoon

107 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 629-1765
(213) 629-1765
Brazilian born Natalia Pereira opened Woodspoon on the edge of the Fashion District in 2007. In one of Downtown’s tiniest kitchens, she makes Brazilian croquettes, a traditional fish soup, and a pot pie with a twist from her home country — it’s full with chicken, hearts of palm, potatoes, olives, and roasted corn.

Brazilian chicken pot pie on a shabby chic plate with green lettuce and side of dressing.
Woodspoon
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

15. Sonoratown

208 E 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 628-3710
(213) 628-3710
Sonoratown is easily one of the top taco spots in town, serving grilled meats atop perfect flour tortillas in this busy Downtown shop. Order the chivichanga with shredded beef and wonder why something so delicious isn’t available to every neighborhood in town.

Also Featured in:

16. Poppy + Rose

765 Wall St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 995-7799
(213) 995-7799
Everyone points to the fried chicken at Downtown’s Poppy + Rose, and for good reason. The crackling, savory dish finds its way onto tables as wings, chicken and waffle plates, and beyond — but real regulars know that the avocado benedict breakfast, salads, and burger are not to be missed either.

Stacked patty melt sandwich on a white plate.
Patty melt from Poppy + Rose in Downtown.
Joshua Lurie

Also Featured in:

17. Caldo Verde

1100 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 806-1023
(213) 806-1023
All the cool kids are going to Caldo Verde these days. The Portuguese-ish restaurant from stars Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne has been showing up across everyone’s social media feeds, and not just for its rustic-chic space; Goin’s food is predictably excellent, with options like Spanish ham and Portuguese cheeses giving way to citrus salads and whole sea bream or piri piri chicken.

An overhead shot of a round bowl of sauced beef with green sauce on a carpet.
Beef cheeks from Caldo Verde.
Dylan + Jeni

18. Rossoblu

CITY MARKET SOUTH, 1124 San Julian St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1099
(213) 749-1099
Steve and Dina Samson’s enduring Northern Italian restaurant continues to prepare some of the best, well-rounded cooking in the city, with rustic wood-fired dishes complementing the incredible handmade pasta on the menu. And it’s all served inside one of the most stunning dining rooms in the city.

Rossoblu
Rossoblu, Downtown LA
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Also Featured in:

