A milkshake topped with whipped cream, a cherry, and cookies that resemble mouse ears.
A Disney-themed shake.
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

All the Best Things to Drink at Disneyland

The most refreshing cocktails, floats, sodas, and more in and around the amusement park

by Caroline Pardilla
A Disney-themed shake.
| David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort
by Caroline Pardilla

Braving the crowds at Disneyland can wear down even the most ambitious park-goer — especially on a hot Anaheim day. But fear not: there’s refreshment to be found all over Disneyland, California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and the surrounding hotels in the form of slushies, floats, special sodas, and yes, even alcoholic beverages. Oga’s Cantina in Galaxy’s Edge introduced alcohol into the once-dry Disneyland, and now Disney adults can now barhop between the parks. But seeing as there are children and costumed characters present, not to mention some high-velocity rides, practice responsible drinking.

Consider this a bucket list of what first-time visitors to the park and even longtime pass-holders must sip whenever visiting the Magic Kingdom and beyond. There’s a mix of classics, secret menu items, seasonal suggestions, and some options that are just uniquely Disney. For guidance on the best things to eat at the iconic amusement park, head right here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Cold Brew Black Caf at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Craving a decadent iced coffee drink but don’t feel like trekking all the way from Galaxy’s Edge to the Starbucks on Main Street? Duck into Docking Bay 7 for this rich cold brew topped with sweet cream cheese foam and cocoa puffs for texture.

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
An iced coffee drink topped with cream cheese foam and cocoa puffs.
Cold Brew Black Caf.
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Beer Flight at Oga's Cantina

For those who find the premixed galactic cocktails at this Batuu watering hole a bit too sweet, sticking to beer is the way to go. Four beers from breweries such as New Belgium and San Clemente’s Delahunt Brewing Co. are on tap. For something light, order Ballast Point’s 4.5 percent ABV White Wampa Ale, or fuel up on Sierra Nevada’s Bad Motivator IPA. Want a souvenir from the bar? Order the Rancor beer flight board, whose tasting vessels are “teeth.”

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

Toydaria Swirl at Milk Stand

“Toydaria Swirl is a party in your mouth, especially if you’re sick of plain old blue or green milk [in Galaxy’s Edge] and like some spice,” says Bryn MacKinnon, former co-host of The Window to the Magic podcast. To make the drink, green milk is swirled with a fruit sauce and mango jellies and topped with chili lime seasoning.

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

Meiloroon Juice at Ronto Roasters

“Meiloorun Juice is so refreshing and not too sweet,” says MacKinnon. “And the Meiloorun fruit is a favorite of Hera from the animated series Star Wars Rebels. It’s a fave of a lot of my annual pass-holding friends.” The magenta drink is a mix of pineapple agua fresca, lemonade, blueberry, white cranberry juice, lemon juice, and desert pear.

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

Watermelon Lemon Freeze at Hungry Bear Restaurant

For year-round summertime vibes in Critter Country, order this sweet slushie, which combines watermelon with refreshing lemonade and is then topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. Its candied sweetness will satisfy any sweet tooth and then some.

15 Critter Country Ln, Anaheim, CA 92802

Boysen Apple Freeze at Maurice's Treats

This tucked-away Fantasyland snack cart is the only place where fans can find this slushie made with frozen apple juice and boysenberry syrup topped with a passionfruit foam. It’s perfect for those inevitable hot Anaheim days.

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

Copy Link

No visit to the park is complete without a Dole Whip soft serve. But to experience a refreshing beverage version, get it topped with pineapple juice at the Tiki Juice Bar by the Enchanted Tiki Room, Tangaroa Terrace at Disneyland Hotel, and the Tropical Hideaway, which gives the option of three different soft-serve flavors (mango, watermelon, or pineapple) for the swirl.

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
A yellow frozen drink with a whipped topping.
Dole Whip Float.
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Mint Julep at the Mint Julep Bar

Mint Julep purists may take offense at this nonalcoholic crowd favorite, which is no longer its once-signature neon green. Still, there are plenty of park-goers who will gladly line up in New Orleans Square for this minty lemonade to take with them while they queue up for the nearby Haunted Mansion and Pirates of Caribbean rides. Free refills of the drink are offered at the Blue Bayou or Cafe Orleans.

1313 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
A mint julep with lots of ice in a chilled silver mug.
Mint Julep.
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Throws and Maskers at Club 33

For those lucky enough to gain entry into this exclusive bar at Disneyland — either from being the guest of a Club 33 member or, even better, from being a Club 33 member — it’s hard to go wrong with any cocktail or premium spirit at this world-class bar. But Matt Ellingson, former Club 33 bar director, recommends the Throws and Maskers he created that’s still on the menu. “Hurricanes sometimes aren’t the most delicious drinks on their own. It can be just a bunch of rum and a bunch of juice, and I wanted a more refined version with passion fruit juice and Jamaican rum,” he says.

New Orleans Square, 1313 Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
The low-key sign, written in teal, for a gaudy Disneyland club.
Outside Club 33
hyku / Flickr

Disney-Themed Starbucks Drinks at Market House

Check the chalkboard for special Disney-themed drinks at this Disney-disguised Starbucks on Main Street. Past drinks include the Olaf frappuccino, the Maleficent frappuccino, and the WandaVision frapp. For a Peter Pan-inspired Arnold Palmer, order the Neverland Tea made with lemonade, peach juice, and passion fruit tea.

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

ChaMango-Rita at Tortilla Jo's

Out of all of Tortilla Jo’s margaritas, the blended spicy mango margarita is the crowd favorite. It’s made with mezcal and spiced with chamoy, and its glass is rimmed with tajin for kick.

Downtown Disney, 1510 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 535-5000
(714) 535-5000
A margarita in a tall glass garnished with red spicy salt.
Cha-Mango-Rita
Tortilla Jo’s

The CakeShake at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

If one is going to tackle any so-called Crazy Shake at this Instagram-famous eatery in Downtown Disney, it has to be the CakeShake, which is garnished with an actual slice of Funfetti cake. Since there are only a certain amount of cakes made per day, quantities are limited. For the lactose-intolerant, there’s a vegan option made with chocolate soy-milk ice cream and a black-and-white cake.

1540 S, Disneyland Dr Ste 101, Anaheim, CA 92802
(657) 276-2498
(657) 276-2498
A milkshake with a piece of funfetti cake as a garnish on top.
The CakeShake at Black Tap.
Black Tap

Beer Flight at Ballast Point Brewing Anaheim

Why stick to one brew at this 100-tap craft beer tasting room when it’s easy to explore four, thanks to the beer flight option with four-ounce tasters? Try out all four variations of crowd favorite Sculpin IPA or tuck into small-batch specialties and barrel-aged beers, such as High West Victory at Sea on tap.

1540 Disneyland Dr #201, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 687-9813
(714) 687-9813
A flight of four beers in the same fluted tasting glass.
Beer flight at Ballast Point.
Ballast Point

Glazed Beignet Cocktail at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen

While this New Orleans-inspired restaurant does offer classic cocktails such as the sazerac, vieux carre, and hurricane, where else can one get a beignet-flavored cocktail garnished with a mini glazed beignet? Be forewarned this is a sugar bomb made with cake vodka, butterscotch schnapps, vanilla syrup, and half and half.

1590 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 776-5200
(714) 776-5200
A milky cocktail garnished with a glazed beignet.
Glazed beignet cocktail.
Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen

Mega Margarita at Uva Bar & Cafe

This outdoor bar in the middle of Downtown Disney wanted to get in on the Instagram action so it created its first Mega cocktail. The nearly eight-ounce margarita, which technically could be shared, is made with tequila, prickly pear vodka, and housemade sweet and sour. Now there’s also a mega tropical punch, a mega blueberry sangria, and a mega moscow mule, which is served in a supersized copper mug. But nothing says “vacation” like sipping on a gigantic margarita.

1580 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 774-4442
(714) 774-4442

Strawberry Italian Soda at Naples Ristorante E Bar

For something so simple — strawberry syrup, club soda, and cream — this drink at the Italian restaurant in Downtown Disney hits the spot after walking around all morning. An insider tip is the option to mix in another syrup flavor, such as chocolate, for an extra decadent take.

Downtown Disney, 1550 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 776-6200
(714) 776-6200

Dole Whip Float With Rum at Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill

At Disneyland Hotel’s tropical restaurant, which is located on the outdoor terrace next to the Trader Sam’s entrance, kids can order the Dole Whip float while adults can spike the treat with a splash of coconut rum or dark rum.

1150 Magic Way, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

Uh-Oa! at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar

This tiki bar near the Disneyland Hotel pool is truly enchanted, with cocktail orders that unlock mini shows. Sit at the bar — preferably on a magically elevating barstool — long enough and it’s easy to figure out which ones those are. But the Uh-Oa!, which is served in a souvenir bowl that can be purchased with the potent large-batch cocktail, angers the volcano that then spews “lava.” The drink is presented on fire with sparks. But instead of running for your lives, sip on the cocktail’s mix of rums and orange, passion fruit, guava, pineapple, and grapefruit juices.

1150 Magic Way, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

Hard Float with an Ice Cream Bar at Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

This ice cream shop lets you choose a flavor of ice cream bar to pair with your choice of hard soda or dark beer, such as Guinness. “It’s like a classic float but adults-only, so I don’t have to share with my kids,” says Magical Treats at Home blogger and pass-holder Elana Lepowski.

Disney California Adventure Park, Buena Vista Street, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

Seasonal Shakes at Schmoozies!

Always check this smoothie stand’s seasonal offerings for something fun and delicious. During the summer, it offers a banana split shake and a housemade confetti cake shake to rival the one at Black Tap in Downtown Disney. For the holidays, there’s a peppermint shake, and find a mint chocolate cookie shake there for Halloween.

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
A milkshake topped with whipped cream, a cherry, and cookies that look like mouse ears.
Banana split shake at Schmoozies!
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

California Wines at Napa Rose

This upscale restaurant boasts an award-winning wine list with more than 1,300 wines by the bottle, 17,000 selections in its wine cellar, and up to 80 wines by the glass, mostly from Napa Valley. Peruse the list or ask the server or bartender for a recommendation; the floor staff completed the first level of the Court of the Master Sommeliers course.

1600 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

Magical Star Cocktail at Hearthstone Lounge

Order this glowy drink and inevitably someone in the nearby lounge at the Grand Californian Hotel will ask what it is. It’s a vibrant tropical mix of mango and passion fruit liqueur, coconut rum, and pineapple juice illuminated with a souvenir multicolored glow cube.

1600 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
A glowing cocktail on a bar.
Magical Star Cocktail.
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Manhattan at Carthay Circle Restaurant

Escape the bustle of the park and relax with a proper cocktail at this upscale lounge in Disney California Adventure. The cocktail menu features classic drinks such as an old fashioned, a martini with gin or vodka, and a sidecar. But you’ll want the rye manhattan, served in a coupe with an ice sphere and Luxardo cherries.

Disney California Adventure Park, Carthay Circle, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
A Manhattan in a couple glass with a three-cherry garnish.
Manhattan at Carthay Circle.
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

The Director’s Chair at 1901 Lounge

This DCA lounge, which is even more exclusive than Club 33 in that it’s only accessible to Platinum Club 33 members, was created as an ode to the original Disney animators. Its decor consists of photos of Walt and his animators, period-correct furniture, and even select pieces from the Disney Archives. The drink to order in such a special setting is The Director’s Chair made with cognac, Barolo Chinato and Gran Classico. “It was meant to be a drink evocative of the straight spirit drinks of the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s,” says Ellingson. “The nine old men would have enjoyed that one.”

1313 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92802

Pint-Sized Beer Flight at Pym Tasting Lab

The tasting of the California beers on tap is served on a cute souvenir supersize ruler tasting board topped with mini stein tasting glasses that make one feel like a giant taking pinky-out sips. The lab has about nine beers to choose from, such as Elysian Brewing Space Dust IPA and Garage Brewing Marshmallow Milk Stout.

745 Sunset Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92802
A beer tasting featuring four small mugs of beer on a tasting board.
Beer flight at Pym Tasting Lab.
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Frozen Hot Cocoa at Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

For chocolate lovers, Ghirardelli off California Adventure’s Pacific Wharf is a must-visit, especially for its frozen hot cocoa. The decadent concoction is the company’s hot cocoa mix blended with ice and milk, then topped with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips, which you’ll want to stir into the drink.

Pacific Wharf, 1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 533-0052
(714) 533-0052

Ramone’s Pear of Dice Soda at Cozy Cone Motel #1

This magenta soda is a longtime favorite for Disney bloggers and pass-holders. Made of Sprite flavored with nonalcoholic mojito and desert-pear syrups, it’s refreshing, delicious, and not over-the-top sweet.

Disney California Adventure Park, Rte 66, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

Route Beer Float at Cozy Cone Motel #2

There are several root beer float options in the parks, but this one stands head and shoulders above the others. Available in a Cars Land souvenir cup, it features a funnel of soft-serve ice cream that is then filled and engulfed with root beer.

Disney California Adventure Park, Rte 66, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

Michelada at Bayside Brews

There are plenty of places to get a michelada at the parks, but here there’s the option to have it made with beer such as Golden Road Mango Cart wheat beer, Ballast Point Sculpin or Grapefruit Sculpin, or Pacifico.

Disney California Adventure Park, Paradise Wy, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

Lucky Dragon IPA at Lucky Fortune Cookery

For a beer that can’t be sipped anywhere else, order this IPA from Huntington Beach’s Four Sons Brewing. It was brewed exclusively for Pacific Wharf and refreshes with its orange and citrus flavors from 100 percent Citra hops.

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

Horchata Agua Fresca at Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

If stopping at this Pacific Wharf spot for street tacos or are on the way to the Incredicoaster, definitely grab this delicious house-made rice and cinnamon beverage.

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
A horchata agua fresca with cinnamon sticks.
Horchata agua fresca at Cocina Cucamonga.
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

The Neapolitan Shake at Flo's V8 Cafe

This tri-flavored milkshake isn’t actually on the menu at this Cars Land diner. But since chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla are available, those in the know can ask for all three flavors in the same cup.

Disney California Adventure Park, Rte 66, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

The Fun Wheel at Lamplight Lounge

There are plenty of fun secret menu items at this Pixar Pier restaurant, but a favorite of longtime passholders is the Fun Wheel, which was available at the lounge’s former incarnation, The Cove Bar. The colorful, potent cocktail is a take on the Long Island iced tea with gin, vodka, rum, passion fruit vodka, blue curaçao, and pineapple juice.

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636

