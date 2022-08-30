All the Best Things to Drink at Disneyland

The most refreshing cocktails, floats, sodas, and more in and around the amusement park

Braving the crowds at Disneyland can wear down even the most ambitious park-goer — especially on a hot Anaheim day. But fear not: there’s refreshment to be found all over Disneyland, California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and the surrounding hotels in the form of slushies, floats, special sodas, and yes, even alcoholic beverages. Oga’s Cantina in Galaxy’s Edge introduced alcohol into the once-dry Disneyland, and now Disney adults can now barhop between the parks. But seeing as there are children and costumed characters present, not to mention some high-velocity rides, practice responsible drinking.

Consider this a bucket list of what first-time visitors to the park and even longtime pass-holders must sip whenever visiting the Magic Kingdom and beyond. There’s a mix of classics, secret menu items, seasonal suggestions, and some options that are just uniquely Disney. For guidance on the best things to eat at the iconic amusement park, head right here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.