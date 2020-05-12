 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

20 Essential Tamales in Los Angeles

12 Delicious Spots for Golden Brown Empanadas of All Flavors in Los Angeles

14 Worthy Restaurants For a Wandering Day in Sunny Venice

Snoop X Gonz LA Stories Photo by Brian Feinzimer/Getty Images

15 Easy Drive-Thru Restaurant Options Around Los Angeles

The original contactless food system has deep roots in Los Angeles, and is still thriving as the pandemic remains a reality

by Farley Elliott and Mona Holmes Updated
View as Map
by Farley Elliott and Mona Holmes Updated
Photo by Brian Feinzimer/Getty Images

Los Angeles’s car culture and urban sprawl are legendary. As a result of Southern California’s massive network of freeways and wide boulevards, drive-thru restaurants have proliferated in the decades since the introduction of the two-way speaker box in 1948, thanks to In-N-Out Burger. Even today, drive-thru restaurants continue to thrive in communities all over greater LA. From the iconic Randy’s Donut to a fairly new Orange County plant-based drive-thru, here are 15 of the best places to grab-and-go food from your car during the holidays and beyond.

Added: Boba Ave Express, Frosty Queen, Old Time Drive In, Tamales Elena Y Antojitos, Veg’d

Removed: B & B Donuts, Chuy’s Tacos Dorados, Rick’s Drive In & Out, Sam’s Charbroiled Burgers

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Frosty Queen

Copy Link
17603 Chatsworth St
Granada Hills, CA 91344
(818) 363-6644
(818) 363-6644

This Granada Hills drive-thru opened its first location in 1972, and has staying power thanks to its quality burgers, soft serves, and shakes. But the majestic pastrami cheeseburger? It’s best savored with a dining partner.

2. Old Time Drive-In

Copy Link
8742 Glenoaks Blvd
Sun Valley, CA 91352
(818) 768-5905
(818) 768-5905
Visit Website

Open since 1985, Old Time Drive-In is a legendary old-school drive-thru in Sun Valley. The menu features familiar breakfast, lunch, or dinner splendor with pancakes, pastrami, burgers, plus an incredible patty melt.

3. Sam's Charbroiled Burgers

Copy Link
10748 Vanowen St
North Hollywood, CA 91605
(818) 505-9070
(818) 505-9070
Visit Website

North Hollywood option Sam’s is still going strong, offering takeout to the greater San Fernando Valley — including lots of breakfast items — daily.

4. The Original Tops

Copy Link
3838 E Colorado Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91107
(626) 449-4412
(626) 449-4412
Visit Website

It’s all about the pastrami at Tops in Pasadena, the classic Route 66 stand that has been in business for decades.

5. Boba Ave Express

Copy Link
1437 S Baldwin Ave
Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 641-8090
(626) 641-8090

This is a far better option than tolerating a long stack of cars waiting for Starbucks, stop into Boba Ave Express to get some of that jasmine boba along with the popcorn chicken.

Also Featured in:

6. Patra's Charbroiled Burgers

Copy Link
2319 N San Fernando Rd
Los Angeles, CA 90065
(323) 225-9944
(323) 225-9944
Visit Website

Glassell Park’s timeless Patra’s stands tall during the pandemic, serving burgers, salads, sandwiches, and more.

7. Gus's Drive-In

Copy Link
1657 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 483-8885
(213) 483-8885
Visit Website

Operating for decades out of Westlake, Gus’s menu is massive with classic breakfast, burgers, fajitas, and a ribeye steak pita. There’s also a delightfully sweet and rare find in Southern California: custard.

8. Lucy's Drive In

Copy Link
1373 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 938-4337
(323) 938-4337
Visit Website

Lucy’s is a Mid-City staple, the kind of classic do-it-all restaurant that not only runs around the clock, it has what may be the most underrated breakfast burrito in Los Angeles.

9. The Donut Hole

Copy Link
15300 Amar Rd
La Puente, CA 91744
(626) 968-2912
(626) 968-2912

What could possibly be better than driving through a giant replica of a doughnut while picking up a box of real doughnuts? To do just that, simply head for the Donut Hole in La Puente. Plus, the kids will love it.

Also Featured in:

10. Antojitos Martin

Copy Link
310 E Florence Ave
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 680-9554
(310) 680-9554
Visit Website

Antojitos Martin is one of those classic LA-everything spots, done extremely well. There’s something for all, from fried plantains to horchata frappes, fresh juices, tortas, tamales, and elote. Don’t skip the surprising merch either, like the adorable Frida Kahlo children’s bank.

11. Randy's Donuts

Copy Link
805 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 645-4707
(310) 645-4707
Visit Website

For decades, Randy’s Donuts has maintained a drive-thru with some long wait times. Go for the classic glazed, buttermilk, or cereal sprinkled variety.

US-PROPERTY-NFL-INGLEWOOD-RAMS Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Also Featured in:

12. Tamales Elena Y Antojitos

Copy Link
8101 Garfield Ave
Bell Gardens, CA 90201
(562) 674-3043
(562) 674-3043

We are fairly certain that Tamales Elena Y Antojitos is the only drive-thru featuring Afro-Mexican food in the region. Tamales are not the only specialty available, ask for the chilaquiles, pull over, and eat them while hot.

Banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena.
Tamales Elena Y Antojitos
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Also Featured in:

13. Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

Copy Link
18203 S Western Ave #104
Gardena, CA 90248
(310) 324-3246
(310) 324-3246
Visit Website

Ramen to go? That sounds like a plan, especially when paired with takoyaki and other delicious side dishes.

Takeout ramen bowl from Shin Sen Gumi Express in Gardena
Shin-Sen-Gumi
Matthew Kang

14. Plant Power Fast Food

Copy Link
5095 CA-1
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 343-5045
(562) 343-5045
Visit Website

There’s a distinct retro-style happening at Long Beach’s Plant Power Fast Food, where familiar drive-thru dishes like burgers, root beer floats, and buffalo “wings” are found, but they’re all plant-based and delicious. There’s four SoCal locations, plus one truck.

Also Featured in:

15. VEG'D

Copy Link
280 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 760-4026
(714) 760-4026
Visit Website

Chef Matthew Kenney transformed a former Del Taco into a completely vegan fast-food restaurant this year, and kept the drive-thru intact. Veg’d serves plant-based American fare with burgers, fries, smoothies, and more, like a kung pao bowl with cauliflower with tofu and zucchini. Don’t skip on the breakfast sandwich or breakfast burrito.

The Veg’d plant bowl with grilled vegetables, avocado, toasted almonds, and dressing in Costa Mesa, California.
Veg’d
Courtesy of Matthew Kenney Cuisine

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Frosty Queen

17603 Chatsworth St, Granada Hills, CA 91344

This Granada Hills drive-thru opened its first location in 1972, and has staying power thanks to its quality burgers, soft serves, and shakes. But the majestic pastrami cheeseburger? It’s best savored with a dining partner.

17603 Chatsworth St
Granada Hills, CA 91344
(818) 363-6644

2. Old Time Drive-In

8742 Glenoaks Blvd, Sun Valley, CA 91352

Open since 1985, Old Time Drive-In is a legendary old-school drive-thru in Sun Valley. The menu features familiar breakfast, lunch, or dinner splendor with pancakes, pastrami, burgers, plus an incredible patty melt.

8742 Glenoaks Blvd
Sun Valley, CA 91352
(818) 768-5905
Visit Website

3. Sam's Charbroiled Burgers

10748 Vanowen St, North Hollywood, CA 91605

North Hollywood option Sam’s is still going strong, offering takeout to the greater San Fernando Valley — including lots of breakfast items — daily.

10748 Vanowen St
North Hollywood, CA 91605
(818) 505-9070
Visit Website

4. The Original Tops

3838 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107

It’s all about the pastrami at Tops in Pasadena, the classic Route 66 stand that has been in business for decades.

3838 E Colorado Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91107
(626) 449-4412
Visit Website

5. Boba Ave Express

1437 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007

This is a far better option than tolerating a long stack of cars waiting for Starbucks, stop into Boba Ave Express to get some of that jasmine boba along with the popcorn chicken.

1437 S Baldwin Ave
Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 641-8090

6. Patra's Charbroiled Burgers

2319 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Glassell Park’s timeless Patra’s stands tall during the pandemic, serving burgers, salads, sandwiches, and more.

2319 N San Fernando Rd
Los Angeles, CA 90065
(323) 225-9944
Visit Website

7. Gus's Drive-In

1657 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Operating for decades out of Westlake, Gus’s menu is massive with classic breakfast, burgers, fajitas, and a ribeye steak pita. There’s also a delightfully sweet and rare find in Southern California: custard.

1657 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 483-8885
Visit Website

8. Lucy's Drive In

1373 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019

Lucy’s is a Mid-City staple, the kind of classic do-it-all restaurant that not only runs around the clock, it has what may be the most underrated breakfast burrito in Los Angeles.

1373 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 938-4337
Visit Website

9. The Donut Hole

15300 Amar Rd, La Puente, CA 91744

What could possibly be better than driving through a giant replica of a doughnut while picking up a box of real doughnuts? To do just that, simply head for the Donut Hole in La Puente. Plus, the kids will love it.

15300 Amar Rd
La Puente, CA 91744
(626) 968-2912

10. Antojitos Martin

310 E Florence Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301

Antojitos Martin is one of those classic LA-everything spots, done extremely well. There’s something for all, from fried plantains to horchata frappes, fresh juices, tortas, tamales, and elote. Don’t skip the surprising merch either, like the adorable Frida Kahlo children’s bank.

310 E Florence Ave
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 680-9554
Visit Website

11. Randy's Donuts

805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
US-PROPERTY-NFL-INGLEWOOD-RAMS Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

For decades, Randy’s Donuts has maintained a drive-thru with some long wait times. Go for the classic glazed, buttermilk, or cereal sprinkled variety.

805 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 645-4707
Visit Website

12. Tamales Elena Y Antojitos

8101 Garfield Ave, Bell Gardens, CA 90201
Banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena.
Tamales Elena Y Antojitos
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

We are fairly certain that Tamales Elena Y Antojitos is the only drive-thru featuring Afro-Mexican food in the region. Tamales are not the only specialty available, ask for the chilaquiles, pull over, and eat them while hot.

8101 Garfield Ave
Bell Gardens, CA 90201
(562) 674-3043

13. Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena, CA 90248
Takeout ramen bowl from Shin Sen Gumi Express in Gardena
Shin-Sen-Gumi
Matthew Kang

Ramen to go? That sounds like a plan, especially when paired with takoyaki and other delicious side dishes.

18203 S Western Ave #104
Gardena, CA 90248
(310) 324-3246
Visit Website

14. Plant Power Fast Food

5095 CA-1, Long Beach, CA 90804

There’s a distinct retro-style happening at Long Beach’s Plant Power Fast Food, where familiar drive-thru dishes like burgers, root beer floats, and buffalo “wings” are found, but they’re all plant-based and delicious. There’s four SoCal locations, plus one truck.

5095 CA-1
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 343-5045
Visit Website

15. VEG'D

280 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Veg’d plant bowl with grilled vegetables, avocado, toasted almonds, and dressing in Costa Mesa, California.
Veg’d
Courtesy of Matthew Kenney Cuisine

Chef Matthew Kenney transformed a former Del Taco into a completely vegan fast-food restaurant this year, and kept the drive-thru intact. Veg’d serves plant-based American fare with burgers, fries, smoothies, and more, like a kung pao bowl with cauliflower with tofu and zucchini. Don’t skip on the breakfast sandwich or breakfast burrito.

280 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 760-4026
Visit Website

Related Maps