A lit plate of brown empanadas fried in oil and bubbly.
Guido’s Empanadas in Rancho Cucamonga.
Wonho Frank Lee

12 Delicious Spots for Golden Brown Empanadas of All Flavors in Los Angeles

This staple finger food is available baked, fried, and filled with endless possibilities.

by Sylvio Martins
Guido’s Empanadas in Rancho Cucamonga.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Sylvio Martins

Empanadas can be found everywhere, from Spain to the Caribbean and across the American continent. They’re a staple food for many, the baked or fried hand pies serving both as a snack and a meal, depending on the time of day and the level of hunger — plus, there’s no ending to the filling and preparation possibilities within each batch.

LA’s wide-ranging food scene makes it a great city for sampling all kinds of empanadas, from Cuban to Argentinian styles and beyond. Here are just some of the great options for stuffed savory hand pies across the city, sorted west to east.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Mercado Buenos Aires

7540 Sepulveda Blvd
Van Nuys, CA 91405
(818) 786-0522
(818) 786-0522
The parrilladas at Mercado Buenos Aires are always an impressive display of morcilla sausage, short ribs, and other sizzling meats, making it a great option for weekend BBQ with friends. Their baked empanadas are also on the bigger end, and come both nicely browned and filled to the brim with Argentinian favorites like spicy chorizo. This sausage empanada is a must-try with its spicy paprika flavor. Its onion and tomato filling is cooked down to a sweet sofrito that releases its juices the moment you bite in.

2. Empanada's Place

3811 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
(310) 391-0888
(310) 391-0888
The best part about stopping by this Mar Vista shop for empanadas is the great amount of meat and veggie options to choose from. Coming out fried and golden yellow, these empanadas have a sturdy outer shell that can hold all kinds of fillings from potato to ham and cheese. Their Arabe empanada differs from the usual crescent hand pies by coming as a triangle-shaped turnover with a spicy and lemon-flavored ground beef filling.

3. The Empanada Factory

2513 S Robertson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 836-5944
(310) 836-5944
The Empanada Factory gets the filling to dough ratio right each time with their baked, flaky, and thin Argentinian empanadas. The pizza-themed pies are delicious, including their mozzarella, tomato, basil empanada, or the saltier pepperoni and cheese option. The shop’s chimichurri is also sharp and packed with garlic flavor, making it a tasty condiment for these hot and cheesy empanadas.

A metal tray holding several golden empanadas, including one split open to reveal insides, plus sauce on the side.
Empanada Factory.
Empanada Factory

4. Nonna's Empanadas

8556 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 385-0445
(310) 385-0445
Arguably the best-known empanada eatery in town, Nonnas has expanded to three locations with its very lengthy menu and perfectly symmetrical pies. With so many options to choose from, you can put together a sampler box of sorts with anything from Nutella to mac and cheese-stuffed empanadas. The Criolla empanada is very flavorful (and filling) with its chopped steak, potato, and hard-boiled egg stuffing that has hints of caramelized onion and cumin.

A box of butter-flecked empanadas with stamps indicating the fillings, on a wooden table.
Nonna’s Empanadas.
Nonna’s

5. Versailles Cuban Restaurant

1415 S La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90035
(310) 289-0392
(310) 289-0392
Angelenos have enjoyed Cuban classics like tender ropa vieja and juicy garlic chicken at Versailles since it opened its first location back in 1979. Their empanadas make the perfect start to a meal here and come fried until dark brown with a crackly shell. Bite through the flakey crust to find a chunky beef filling that’s cooked in a sofrito with tons of onion flavor.

6. La Fonda Antioquena

5125 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 957-5164
(323) 957-5164

A trip to La Fonda Antioqueña usually entails digging into their delicious bandeja paisa with the usual fixings and some very soft Colombian empanadas. These cornmeal pies are a nice balance between sweet and savory and are buttery smooth on the inside after receiving a quick fry. The beef filling is well seasoned and tastes even better with a spritz of lemon.

7. Rincón Chileno

4354 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 666-6075
(323) 666-6075
Rincon Chileno has become a gathering place for LA’s Chilean community since it opened back in the 1970s and continues to dish out authentic empanadas for fans and homesick regulars alike.  These empanadas come out hot from the oven and nicely browned with a gorgeous egg wash. You’ll find pies of different shapes and sizes in Rincon Chileno’s cases, including a square-shaped turnover with spinach and cheese and a classic crescent pie with beef, boiled egg, olives, and some sweetness from raisin and cooked onion.

8. Aca Grill

3062 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 674-7708
(213) 674-7708
This Koreatown spot is exactly where to go when looking for fast-casual BBQ during a lunch break. Their generous plate combo comes with your choice of Argentinian-style asado, spicy chorizo, or tender pork belly, but make sure to still leave some room for their excellent empanadas. These hand pies come baked with a thin, flakey crust and a saucy ground beef filling with plenty of tomato and onion. The empanadas’ flavors pop even more once dunked in Aca Grill’s vinegary chimichurri sauce for that extra kick.

9. Sabor Colombiano

847 S Union Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 388-0150
(213) 388-0150
It’s easy to eat a few rounds of Sabor Colombiano’s cornmeal empanadas, which come in a smaller size with a thin, golden yellow crust that’s crackled from the hot frier. The final result is extremely crispy pies filled with a hearty potato and beef filling. Dip the empanadas in the kitchen’s green ají salsa for some heat and a nice hint of acid to round out the flavors.

10. Rincon Argentino

1375 E Colorado St
Glendale, CA 91205
(818) 246-4562
(818) 246-4562
Rincon Argentino is a one-stop shop for all wine, meat, and alfajores needs. The marketplaces’ empanadas come beautifully egg-washed and baked but remain soft enough to effortlessly pull apart. Their chicken empanadas are a sweet and savory combo of onions, olives, hard boiled eggs, and raisins, each bringing their unique flavor and texture to the filling.

11. Chamo Venezuelan Cuisine

950 E Colorado Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 639-3339
(626) 639-3339
Chamo Venezuelan Cuisine knows a thing or two about masa and makes some of the city’s best South American comfort foods like warm arepas and, of course, empanadas. The corn-based empanadas are not the hand pies you find elsewhere, but instead come in the size of a small calzone. The Carne Mechada empanada comes loaded with succulent shredded beef cooked in a “red sauce” that’s very reminiscent of the classic tomato, onion, and bell pepper sofrito.

12. Guido's

9755 Arrow Route G
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
(909) 980-8962
(909) 980-8962
This strip mall find in the Inland Empire is known for a variety of Argentinian specialities, including bubbly fried empanadas available by the plate. The space is small, so expect to dine either on the sidewalk or at home, but that’s okay; they seem to have packed all the energy and flavor from the small takeaway space into every empanada bite.

A ground beef filling open at the edge showing empanadas on a plate.
Guido’s.
Wonho Frank Lee

Related Maps