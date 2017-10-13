 clock menu more-arrow no yes
18 Restaurants to Spot Celebrities in Los Angeles

The 38 Best Things to Eat at Disneyland

18 Fantastic Outdoor Patios for Al Fresco Dining in Los Angeles

Brunch is served at Post &amp; Beam in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw.
Brunch is served at Post & Beam in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw.
Post & Beam

15 Essential Brunch Destinations in Los Angeles

Where to eat the ultimate weekend meal in LA

by Eater Staff Updated
Brunch is served at Post & Beam in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw.
| Post & Beam
by Eater Staff Updated

With springtime weather upon us and COVID waning for the time being, brunch is back in Los Angeles. So grab your friends, reserve a table, and revel in this quintessential weekend ritual. From Walter and Marge Manzke’s beloved Republique to Lien Ta and Jonathan Whitener’s All Day Baby, here now are the 15 essential brunches to try in LA. For the hottest new brunch spots, check out this list.

Added: Yang’s Kitchen, Post & Beam, Petit Trois Le Valley, Leo & Lily

Removed: Met Her At A Bar, Kirari West Bake Shop, Cici’s Cafe

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Leo & Lily

22420 Ventura Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(818) 222-6622
(818) 222-6622
Fans love Leo & Lily, the Woodland Hills casual cafe known for its brunchy basics like french toast, omelets, and smoked salmon Benedicts. Add in heavy pours of champagne, caffeinated drinks, and three different patios, and it’s easy to see why this is one of the busier weekend brunch spots.

2. Petit Trois Le Valley

13705 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 989-2600
(818) 989-2600
Come into the Valley outlet of Petit Trois on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a French take on brunch. While it’s tough not to fill up on pastries like croissants and caneles, save room for chef Ludo Lefevre’s signature omelette with Boursin cheese, the Mec muffin breakfast sandwich, and a napoleon for dessert.

Also Featured in:

3. Yang's Kitchen

112 W Main St
Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 281-1035
(626) 281-1035
The all-day menu at Yang’s Kitchen hits all the right sweet and savory brunch time notes. On the menu are cornmeal mochi pancakes, a traditional Japanese breakfast, and plenty of Peads and Barnetts bacon and sausage. Be on the lookout for seasonal specials, too. Snag a seat on the outdoor patio and soak up some warm Alhambra rays.

A collection of brunch dishes like pancakes, and steak and eggs at Yang’s Kitchen.
Yang’s Kitchen
Brandon Lee

Also Featured in:

4. Salt's Cure

1155 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 465-7258
(323) 465-7258
Salt’s Cure prides itself on California-grown ingredients and brunch time is no exception. On chef Chris Phelp’s thoughtfully sourced menu are fantastic things like oatmeal griddle cakes, a wonderfully messy breakfast sandwich, and even a hearty grain bowl.

Salt’s Cure
Salt’s Cure
Crystal Coser

Also Featured in:

5. All Day Baby

3200 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 741-0082
(323) 741-0082
While brunch is technically offered all week at this Silver Lake stunner, come in on the weekends for a leisurely feast of fried chicken sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and Belgian waffles with smoked maple syrup. Wash it all down with boozy milkshakes.

Also Featured in:

6. Republique

624 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(310) 362-6115
(310) 362-6115
It’s never been easier to experience brunch at Republique. Order all the hits online, including Margarita Manzke’s incredible pastries, brioche french toast, and kimchi fried rice for takeout or delivery, or make a reservation far in advance to dine in.

Also Featured in:

7. Poppy + Rose

765 Wall St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 995-7799
(213) 995-7799
Grab a seat on Poppy’s patio on the rooftop of the Los Angeles Flower Market building from Friday through Sunday. The outdoor brunch features crowd-pleasing favorites like the buttermilk fried chicken and waffle, steak breakfast burrito, and biscuits and gravy. Reservations are highly recommended.

Also Featured in:

8. Post & Beam

3767 Santa Rosalia Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 299-5599
(323) 299-5599
Post & Beam, the celebrated Baldwin Hills restaurant from chef John Cleveland and Roni Cleveland, reopened last spring and brought on chef Martin Draluck, who previously cooked at Hatchet Hall and Milo & Olive. On the brunch menu are sweet and savory dishes including a braised oxtail hash, ribeye and eggs, and pecan pie french toast with bourbon caramel. 

Also Featured in:

9. The Rose Venice

220 Rose Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 399-0711
(310) 399-0711
Join the crowd of good-looking Venice locals for brunch at the Rose on weekend mornings. Jason Neroni’s cooking is always solid, while the wide range of pastries pair nicely with the restaurant’s exceptional coffee.

10. Great White

1604 Pacific Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 744-8403
(424) 744-8403
Situated practically underneath the iconic Venice sign, Great White is lively most days of the week but especially on weekends when locals and visitors come out for sun, surf, and daytime fare. From avocado toast to ricotta hotcakes and breakfast burritos, there’s something on the menu for every taste.

For that only-in-Venice feeling: Great White.
Great White
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

11. Court Cafe

5496 W Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 431-4969
(310) 431-4969
Court Cafe is a collaboration between Taco Mell’s Jermelle Henderson, Bleu Kitchen’s Calvin Johnson, and Keith Garett of All Flavor No Grease. The brunch menu aims to please with original dishes like Garret’s ocho burrito with lobster, chicken sausage, shrimp, bell peppers, spinach, eggs, etouffee sauce, and smoked gouda cheese sauce.

Also Featured in:

12. The Serving Spoon

1403 Centinela Ave
Inglewood, CA 90302
(310) 412-3927
(310) 412-3927
Going strong for nearly 40 years, the Serving Spoon is open for dine-in and takeout brunch. Settle into Southern classics like fried catfish, cornbread, and fried chicken.

A plate of fried chicken tucked underneath a waffle from the Serving Spoon in Inglewood
The Serving Spoon
Cathy Chaplin

Also Featured in:

13. Watts Coffee House

1827 E 103rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90002
(323) 249-4343
(323) 249-4343

Desiree Edwards of Watts Coffee House has been fueling the neighborhood with soul food comforts like fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and buttermilk biscuits since 1997. Dine in or call ahead to place an order before swinging by for pick-up.

A bowl of orange-yellow shrimp and grits with chopped green herbs sprinkled on top, sitting on a multicolored gray cloth.
Watts Coffee House
Wonho Frank Lee

14. The Nest: A Breakfast Joint

9260 Alondra Blvd
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 804-5097
(562) 804-5097
The Nest’s expansive menu of hearty morning fare aims to please every palate. In addition to things like churro waffles, shrimp and grits, and chilaquiles, the menu includes options for those who are keto, vegan, and paleo.

Also Featured in:

15. Manhattan Beach Post

1142 Manhattan Ave
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 545-5405
(310) 545-5405
The decade-old brunch menu at chef David Lefevre’s Manhattan Beach Post is as good as ever with bacon cheddar biscuits, deep-fried chimichanga burritos, and cinnamon rolls on the menu.

Also Featured in:

