With springtime weather upon us and COVID waning for the time being, brunch is back in Los Angeles. So grab your friends, reserve a table, and revel in this quintessential weekend ritual. From Walter and Marge Manzke’s beloved Republique to Lien Ta and Jonathan Whitener’s All Day Baby, here now are the 15 essential brunches to try in LA. For the hottest new brunch spots, check out this list.

Added: Yang’s Kitchen, Post & Beam, Petit Trois Le Valley, Leo & Lily

Removed: Met Her At A Bar, Kirari West Bake Shop, Cici’s Cafe

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.