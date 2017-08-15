Southern California’s South Asian restaurants are abundant, though some of the best might require a short trek to Artesia, the South Bay, or a jaunt to the San Fernando Valley. Wherever traveling for this regional food, one thing is certain — it travels well and reheats beautifully the following morning or (if we’re being honest) the middle of the night. And while not always dominant in every dish, South Asian spice can be turned up to palate-blistering levels, though the diner always dictates exactly how high. For best effect, be sure to order a sweet, milky lassi to counter the impact.

Eater curated a roving list of restaurants that prepares rich butter chicken, gorgeous curries, and one with some LA-inspired interpretations to traditional dishes. And now, head to one of these 17 essential Indian, Sri Lankan, Pakistani, and more South Asian restaurants in LA.

Added: Bangla Bazar & Restaurant, Red Chili, Roots, Tawakal Halal Tandoori Restaurant

Removed: Biryani Kabob House, Lal Mirch, Mayura Indian Restaurant

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.