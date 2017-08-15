 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bombay Beach restaurant assortment platters
Bombay Beach
Courtesy of Bombay Beach

17 Flavorful Indian and South Asian Restaurants in Los Angeles

There’s nothing better than daal, saag paneer, and butter chicken

by Eater Staff Updated
Bombay Beach
| Courtesy of Bombay Beach
by Eater Staff Updated

Southern California’s South Asian restaurants are abundant, though some of the best might require a short trek to Artesia, the South Bay, or a jaunt to the San Fernando Valley. Wherever traveling for this regional food, one thing is certain — it travels well and reheats beautifully the following morning or (if we’re being honest) the middle of the night. And while not always dominant in every dish, South Asian spice can be turned up to palate-blistering levels, though the diner always dictates exactly how high. For best effect, be sure to order a sweet, milky lassi to counter the impact.

Eater curated a roving list of restaurants that prepares rich butter chicken, gorgeous curries, and one with some LA-inspired interpretations to traditional dishes. And now, head to one of these 17 essential Indian, Sri Lankan, Pakistani, and more South Asian restaurants in LA.

Added: Bangla Bazar & Restaurant, Red Chili, Roots, Tawakal Halal Tandoori Restaurant

Removed: Biryani Kabob House, Lal Mirch, Mayura Indian Restaurant

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Apey Kade Restaurant

19662 Ventura Blvd
Tarzana, CA 91356
(818) 609-7683
(818) 609-7683
Tucked into a Tarzana strip mall, Apey Kade’s husband and wife owners Lalith Rodrigo and Niza Hashim prepare Sri Lankan dishes, including a specialty dish called chicken lamprais made with chicken or beef curry in coconut milk and wrapped in banana leaf.

7246 Rosemead Blvd
San Gabriel, CA 91775
(626) 291-2101
(626) 291-2101
Part grocery store and part sit-down restaurant, Bhanu’s Indian Grocery & Cuisine has been winning the hearts and stomachs of San Gabriel residents since 2011. Crowd-pleasing favorites include the chicken tikka masala, coconut fish curry, samosas, and butter chicken.

7233 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 936-1000
(323) 936-1000
Visit Website

Mostly known for its white tablecloths and sleek dining room, Cardamom cooks nearly everything on its menu to-go in the heart of Beverly Grove. The dishes are a bit more involved here, with everything from jumbo prawn tandoori to lobster goan jhinga with fresh coconut, crushed chili, and curry leaves.

Cardamom restaurant’s butter chicken in Los Angeles, California
Cardamom
Cardamom website

1338 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 378-0555
(213) 378-0555

Husband and wife team Angat and Gurpreet Gaada opened Bombay Beach in 2018, a splash of blue and white color and a youthful presence among Los Angeles’s Indian restaurants. Bombay Beach’s Northern Indian menu boasts favorites like butter chicken, samosas, and incredible vegan tikka masala (ask the kitchen for spicy). In a nod to Angat’s Los Angeles roots, the kitchen also crafts chicken tikka tacos and new menu item: tandoori chicken pizza.

Bombay Beach restaurant assortment platters
Bombay Beach
Courtesy of Bombay Beach

5. Tumbi

115 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 829-7200
(310) 829-7200
Santa Monica is filled with casual Indian concepts, but Tumbi takes a modern approach with farmers market ingredients and fanciful presentations. Add in craft beer and wine for a night out on the town with flavors that might feel familiar, but could only happen in Los Angeles.

Tumbi [Official Photo]

Copy Link
6000 Sepulveda Blvd Suite 1601
Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 444-9241
(310) 444-9241
The self-designated “home of the Indian burrito” moved from the Chevron gas station into a charming outdoor section of Westfield Culver City. They also have a small outpost in Koreatown, with another headed to Woodland Hills this spring. Order the vegan masala egg scramble, or chana masala bowl served over jeera rice that includes a side of raita.

The Bombay Frankie Company’s Indian Burrito in Culver City, California
The Bombay Frankie Company
The Bombay Frankie Company website

13619 S Inglewood Ave
Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 644-6395
(310) 644-6395
Visit Website

In business for 30 years, this halal Indian-Pakistani restaurant is one of the South Bay’s most respected. Chef Mumtaz makes traditional dishes like lamb korma and goat karahi stir-fried with onions and tomatoes, but also experiments with new recipes daily.

13649 S Inglewood Ave
Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 978-1927
(310) 978-1927
Visit Website

This humble market and takeout restaurant has a smaller but excellent array of mostly Pakistani dishes, starting with flavor-packed biryani. Chicken tikka, beef kabob, and plush naan are also on the small menu, along with chicken karahi. Weekends bring some specials like lamb pulao. Call in to order ahead, and pick up a dried lentils to take home from Zam Zam’s small market.

Chicken karahi at Zam Zam Market
Zam Zam Market
Stan Lee

15112 S Inglewood Ave
Lawndale, CA 90260
(310) 675-4700
(310) 675-4700
Visit Website

Al-Noor is a convenient 10-minute drive from LAX, making it quite the spot to refuel after a day of traveling. This Lawndale gem offers great takes on all the favorites, as well as rarer dishes like the Pakistani nehrani, a braised beef shank topped with fresh ginger and jalapeno and served with a wheat flour paratha.  

Naan and Indian gravies.
Al-Noor Restaurant
Crystal Coser

229 E Commonwealth Ave Unit A
Fullerton, CA 92832
(714) 853-1081
(714) 853-1081
Visit Website

Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen opened one month before the pandemic began. There, chef Imran Ali Mookhi combines dishes from Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan that is completely halal, including a wood-fired bone-in tomahawk steak, kabobs, and a breakfast curry.

Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen in Fullerton, California
Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen
Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen website

18413 Pioneer Blvd
Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 924-3555
(562) 924-3555
Visit Website

Dosas, or Southern Indian crepes, dominate the menu at Chennai Dosa Corner. They’re best eaten hot, so head straight to your car to quickly consume the butter masala or dosa with lentil topping and vegetables.

18525 Pioneer Blvd
Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 402-9102
(562) 402-9102
Visit Website

While there are many great Indian restaurants in Artesia, Rajdhani might just be the best. This western Indian specialist shines with its vegetarian thalis — big metal platters filled with various vegetarian curries and eaten with freshly made bread.

18701 Pioneer Blvd
Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 924-3310
(562) 924-3310
Visit Website

Open since 1988, Jay Bharat’s Artesia location is incredibly busy. Order ahead from this seasoned restaurant to pick-up Punjabi-style samosas, cheese dosas, or a very filling thali platter with rice, gujarati dal, vegetable curries.

Copy Link
1817 CA-1
Lomita, CA 90717
(310) 325-0411
(310) 325-0411
This hidden gem in Lomita serves a solid mix of Pakistani and Indian classics. The malai kofta is the menu highlight — vegetarian potato-and-paneer balls swimming in a creamy gravy — along with fluffy and flavorful biryani.

Biryani from Famous Tandoori in Lomita, California
Famous Tandoori
Famous Tandoori restaurant

4205 1/2 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 380-4070
(213) 380-4070

Bangla Bazar & Restaurant is a market and restaurant that’s bursting at the seams. Even after a recent renovation, this Bangladeshi market is full of Indian and Pakistani products with a menu designed to impress.

22746 Roscoe Blvd
West Hills, CA 91304
(818) 882-0605
(818) 882-0605
Visit Website

This best way to experience this West Hills Pakistani specialist is to arrive with one or more dining partners, ask the staff for recommendations like the biryani or seekh kebab, some naan, and enjoy.

17. Roots Indian Bistro

7265 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 297-3125
(323) 297-3125
Relative newcomer Roots is welcoming in fresh faces and regulars every day, working a menu that moves beyond the classics into only-in-LA territory. Stop by for a variety of fun offerings like paneer masala fries and chicken wings glazed in butter chicken sauce.

