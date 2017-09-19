From old school renditions to fancy chef-driven takes, the best places to get hamburgers in Los Angeles

Hamburgers are truly America’s food. Born from the nation’s obsession with beef coupled with the modern highway system, the humble burger can be high-end or low — grabbed quickly via drive-thru, or sought out as a destination. It’s hard to say what makes a perfect burger, simply because there are so many different iterations of the seemingly simple beef and bun device.

LA is at the center of American’s burger obsession. The few-frills food is done up in countless ways from the beachy towns of the South Bay to the historic centers of the San Gabriel Valley and beyond, each offering a unique take and — at least in a few cases — some serious regional acclaim. From the old-school burger counters to the walk-up windows, street stands, and sit-down spots that come complete cloth napkins, here are some of LA’s most essential burgers, sorted geographically.

an patties in Highland Park, here are some of LA's most essential burgers right now.

Removed: Corner Grille, Oinkster, Billionaire Burger Boyz, Burgers 99, Hinano Cafe, The Standing Room, Dave’s Burgers

Added: Tommy’s, Ercole’s, ERB, , Electric Owl, Petit Trois, Grill ‘Em All

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.