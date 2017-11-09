16 Essential Ramen Shops in Los Angeles

The bowls that make LA’s ramen scene the best in the country

Los Angeles has a long history of great ramen, but only in the past few years has the scene hit its stride. From rich tonkotsu to shoyu, shio, and everything in between, here now are the 16 essential ramen shops of Los Angeles.

Removed: Ramen Koo, Okiboru, Tengoku, Asa Ramen, Ippudo Santa Monica

Added: Ramen Nagi, Afuri, Orochon, Menya Tigre, Mogu Mogu

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.