The 38 Essential Orange County Restaurants

Where to find pani puri shooters, uni udon with black truffles, and duck mole below the Orange Curtain

Orange County has often been seen in the media as something of an afterthought, at least when compared to the much larger and more densely populated Los Angeles County next door. But the truth is that there’s a vibrant and diverse culinary community in this oceanside locale of more than 3 million people. Inland spots reflect the flavors important to those who live there (particularly in areas like Westminster, where Vietnamese food rules), while the county’s coastal locations often have upscale, white-tablecloth dining done with modern California touches.

From historic seaside stands serving some of the OC’s most notorious desserts, to fine dining stalwarts backed by big names, to small mom-and-pop shops that have spent decades perfecting a singular passion, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in Orange County.

Here are 38 of the area’s most essential restaurants.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.