Overhead black plate of pork belly and roasted tomatoes.
Pork belly from Fable & Spirit.
Fable & Spirit

The 38 Essential Orange County Restaurants

Where to find pani puri shooters, uni udon with black truffles, and duck mole below the Orange Curtain

by Jenn Tanaka
Pork belly from Fable & Spirit.
| Fable & Spirit
by Jenn Tanaka

Orange County has often been seen in the media as something of an afterthought, at least when compared to the much larger and more densely populated Los Angeles County next door. But the truth is that there’s a vibrant and diverse culinary community in this oceanside locale of more than 3 million people. Inland spots reflect the flavors important to those who live there (particularly in areas like Westminster, where Vietnamese food rules), while the county’s coastal locations often have upscale, white-tablecloth dining done with modern California touches.

From historic seaside stands serving some of the OC’s most notorious desserts, to fine dining stalwarts backed by big names, to small mom-and-pop shops that have spent decades perfecting a singular passion, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in Orange County.

Here are 38 of the area’s most essential restaurants.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sushi Noguchi

18507 Yorba Linda Blvd
Yorba Linda, CA 92886
(714) 777-6789
(714) 777-6789
This nondescript sushi restaurant is a darling with dining critics and sushi lovers both. Gayot and the major Orange County newspapers have been raving about this place for years. The chef prepares two omakase options: A traditional version for $90-150; and Jun’s style, a fusion-style five-course meal with a combination of hot and cold dishes, for $70. Many diners say that this is the best and most affordable omakase in Orange County.

A close up of a tray of sushi in the round, at daytime.
Sushi Noguchi.
Sushi Noguchi

2. Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen

229 E Commonwealth Ave Unit A
Fullerton, CA 92832
(714) 853-1081
(714) 853-1081
This Michelin-anointed halal restaurant combines the flavors of India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan with a modern Californian twist. The tender boneless chicken karahi is served with tomatoes and shishito peppers, and the butter chicken with dried fenugreek is one of the restaurant’s more popular dishes. The pani puri with tamarind water, mint, onion, and potato arrives on a mini cart and is intended to be taken as a shooter.

Overhead shot of food from Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen in Fullerton, California.
Khan Saab.
Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen

3. Napa Rose

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Napa Rose is a California-wine-country-inspired fine dining restaurant located inside Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. The menu conceived by chef Andrew Sutton changes seasonally, but dishes to start with are the comforting Wine Country Pot Pie with Petaluma-raised chicken fricassee, the sauteed diver scallop, and succulent duck meatballs with chianti jus.

A side shot of two customers dining inside a daytime restaurant, food in hand.
Diners at Napa Rose.
Napa Rose

4. Haven Craft Kitchen + Bar

190 S Glassell St
Orange, CA 92866
(714) 221-0680
(714) 221-0680
This Old Towne Orange neighborhood hangout is known for its solid cocktail menu and well-sourced beer list, compiled by owner Wil Dee. The skillet cornbread with honey butter; locally made burrata with grilled bread; and Haven’s burger prepared with Flannery California prime beef, cheddar, and bibb lettuce are homestyle dishes not to miss.

A side angle of a blue plate with gooey mushroom toast with cheese.
Mushroom toast at Haven.
Haven Craft Kitchen + Bar

5. Yigah

8562 Garden Grove Blvd
Garden Grove, CA 92844
(657) 233-5502
(657) 233-5502
Korean comfort food served in large portions is what Yigah is known for in Orange County. Both the Garden Grove restaurant and its sister location in Irvine at Diamond Jamboree plaza serve steamy gallbi tang, beef short rib soup, as well as the bossam meal with boiled pork belly, napa cabbage, and spicy pickled radish.

A close up of Korean seafood over rice, with a fried egg.
Yigah.
Yigah

Copy Link
304 N Main St
Santa Ana, CA 92701
(657) 231-6008
(657) 231-6008
Sushi chef Gino Choi prepares an intricate omakase for 10 diners at his namesake downtown Santa Ana restaurant. (Choi is also a self-taught carpenter who built the sushi counter, entryway and the partitions himself.) The standout dishes at OMG include a creamy Santa Barbara uni udon garnished with black truffles from Burgundy, Gino’s version of tamago flavored with lobster, and a large scallop dotted with Ossetra caviar and a vibrant rice vinegar, white soy sauce gelee.

A close up of whitefish sushi in a dark dining room.
Omakase by Gino.
Knife & Spork PR

7. El Mercado Modern Cuisine

301 N Spurgeon St
Santa Ana, CA 92701
(714) 338-2446
(714) 338-2446
Inventive cocktails with tamarind and mezcal set the tone at Mercado Moderne, but as the meal progresses, diners notice ingredients not typically celebrated at most Mexican eateries. The tlayuda at Mercado Moderne is served with a pea puree, for example, while the blue corn tortilla enchiladas with free-range chicken and Oaxacan cheese offer a new take on familiar flavors.

A close shot of octopus in purple broth with cocktail at far edge of the table.
El Mercado Modern Cuisine
El Mercado Modern Cuisine

8. Honda-Ya

556 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
(714) 832-0081
(714) 832-0081
Founded in 1993, this Japanese izakaya serves more than 300 dishes – sushi, sashimi, udon, ramen, chazuke, but the yakitori is the reason to dine here. Other traditional snacks done well are the takoyaki with chunks of octopus and the cold kabocha squash with soy and sesame seeds.

A daytime exterior of a Japanese restaurant with table out front.
Honda-Ya.
Honda-Ya

9. Cream Pan

602 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
(714) 665-8239
(714) 665-8239
The strawberry croissants reign supreme at this French-Japanese bakery. The elements are simple: Whipped cream and sliced fresh strawberries all sandwiched inside a buttery croissant. The bakery sells them by the piece, but most visitors opt for at least half a dozen.

An up close tart photo with lots of colorful fruit on top.
Fruit tart from Cream Pan.
Cream Pan

10. Solita Tacos & Margaritas

7631 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
(714) 894-2792
(714) 894-2792
Chef Deb Schneider travels to Mexico frequently to refresh her palate and get inspiration for her taqueria in Huntington Beach. The tacos chart Schneider’s travels as she tweaks familiar flavors from foods like elote and turns them out onto a tortilla; meanwhile, the “Loco BBQ” taco takes chipotle rib tip meat and solita barbecue sauce to make a damn good combination.

An overhead shot of chorizo tacos with guacamole sauce.
Solita Tacos & Margaritas
Solita Tacos & Margaritas

11. Quán Mii Restaurant

16031 Brookhurst St
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(714) 486-1996
(714) 486-1996
The menu ranges from Vietnamese spring rolls to vermicelli noodle soups at Westminster’s Quan Mii. But the two dishes not to miss are the banh xeo dac biet “Quán Mii” — a large crispy crepe with pork, shrimp, and squid that diners break into pieces and wrap in romaine lettuce with mint, cilantro and purple basil — and the banh beo “Hue” — steamed rice flour cakes with shredded shrimp.

A close up overhead shot of a blue bowl with lots of Vietnamese noodles and other ingredients inside.
Quán Mii Restaurant
Quán Mii Restaurant

12. Brodard Restaurant

16105 Brookhurst St
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(657) 247-4401
(657) 247-4401
This timeless restaurant offers a wide array of Vietnamese specialties, starting with 13 types of spring rolls — including the popular grilled shrimp paste with lettuce, carrots, daikon, mint, cilantro, and cucumber wrapped in rice paper. The menu continues with traditional Vietnamese noodle soups, sandwiches, and a whole lot more.

Nem nuong cuon at Brodard Chateau in Garden Grove.
Brodard Chateau.
Cathy Chaplin

13. Omomo Tea Shoppe

14435 Culver Dr
Irvine, CA 92604
(949) 418-9470
(949) 418-9470
This popular tea shop has two busy locations in Irvine. The iced blended grapefruit refresher decorated with slices of fresh grapefruit, as well as the creamy avocado smash with fresh strawberries and caramel, are sweet Californian takes on Southeast Asian desserts.

A tall photo of a green, white tea drink with oreos on top.
Oreo brulee green tea.
Omomo Tea Shoppe

14. The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

2647 Park Ave
Tustin, CA 92782
(714) 258-7600
(714) 258-7600
Overlooking the Pacific ocean, this Newport Beach restaurant serves YG’s Alsatian pizza, a flatbread topped with applewood-smoked bacon, onions, creme fraiche, and gruyere. Steaks and slow-braised short ribs are popular, but don’t forget to order the creamy roasted butternut squash and potato dauphinoise. The wine menu includes mainly California-sourced vintages including The Boyz, a red wine blend from Paso Robles which was created and bottled by the restaurant’s three co-owners, JC Clowe, William Lewis, and chef Yvon Goetz — who are nicknamed “The Boys.”

A side shot of pumpkin cheesecake with berries on top.
The Winery.
The Winery

15. Taco María

3313 Hyland Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 538-8444
(714) 538-8444
Since 2013, Taco Maria has celebrated Alta-California food. When the restaurant restarts its lunch service, look out for the blue corn tortilla tacos. They’re inventive and popular with critics, chefs, and taco snobs alike. Try the vegetarian taco with seasoned potatoes; or for dinner, an aguachile bay scallop crudo served with Persian cucumbers, serrano chile, and lime. The mole de pato is not to be missed either, especially when served with the restaurant’s handmade blue corn tortillas.

Taco Maria’s taco omakase, with blue corn tortillas, shown from above.
Tacos from Taco Maria.
Farley Elliott

16. Terrace by Mix Mix

3333 Bear St #316
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(657) 231-6447
(657) 231-6447
Chef Ross Pangilinan’s sister restaurant to his award-winning Mix Mix Kitchen + Bar is best known for its open-air patio and the chef’s large raviolo. The  hand-rolled pasta is stuffed with a creamy cheese-herb filling and an egg yolk that drips down as you cut into it. Other popular items at Terrace by MixMix include an albacore crostini on a crispy corn tostada, and fluffy brioche French toast for brunch.

An overhead shot of a cooked steak with creamy potatoes.
Steak and potatoes.
Terrace by Mix Mix

17. Vaca

695 Town Center Dr Suite 170
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 463-6060
(714) 463-6060
The paella and aged steaks are the big-ticket items at Top Chef alum Amar Santana’s Spanish-inspired eatery. But, here the tapas and small plates shine. Start with the pan con tomate, charred Spanish octopus, and potato croquettes.

Vaca’s overhead paella with rice and seafood.
Paella from Vaca.
Vaca

18. Knife Pleat

3333 S Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 266-3388
(714) 266-3388
This modern French-Californian restaurant is intended for celebratory meals. Lobster Caesar salad and Champagne for lunch, halibut with braised endive or pasture-raised beef tenderloin with celery root for dinner, and for dessert, a slice of the Louis XV, hazelnut praline layered with chocolate mousse and topped with a gianduja glaze. A pricey but impeccable afternoon tea service is available on Saturdays.

A side angle of an upscale dining room at dusk.
Knife Pleat.
Tom Bonner

19. Artisan by 7 Leaves and Crema Bakery

10065 Garfield Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(657) 229-4349
(657) 229-4349
7 Leaves Cafe partnered with Crema Artisan Bakery to launch a breakfast and lunch eatery. The space has a drive-thru where diners can order boba tea and croffles (croissant dough pressed in a waffle iron and dusted with powdered sugar) to go. Opt to dine in so you can taste the truffle mushroom omelet and smashed fingerling potatoes with caramelized shallots. The crispy Mochiko popcorn chicken is another tea shop appetizer not to miss.

A handheld brioche bun and egg and bacon breakfast sandwich.
Bacon breakfast sandwich.
Artisan by 7 Leaves

20. Porch & Swing

2010 Main St Suite 170
Irvine, CA 92614
(888) 573-4407
(888) 573-4407
Chef Justin Werner’s menu is inspired by Charleston, South Carolina, but it changes often due to availability of ingredients. Coming from Thomas Keller’s Per Se and Paul Librant’s Corton, Werner is familiar with seasonality and using an ingredient at its peak. The Sea Island blue cornbread and warm biscuits evoke much welcomed Low Country flavors. A recent menu offered a lamb neck ragu with gnocchi and berebere creme fraiche; and black tiger shrimp with corn and chow-chow, a Southern-style pickled relish.

Lamb chops in a wide bowl with red wine on a wooden table.
Porch & Swing.
Porch & Swing

21. Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza Store

2300 SE Bristol St Ste F
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 852-9500
(949) 852-9500
From little league teams and soccer moms to students and surfers, locals know that Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store is an Orange County favorite. Since 1976, this spot has served New York-style pizza with a California twist. The pies are good but don’t miss Stan’s meatballs. The pork, beef, and fennel blend tastes great in red sauce and works well as a sandwich or slapped on top of a pie.

An overhead shot of pizza and meatballs at an old restaurant.
Sgt. Pepperoni.
Sgt. Pepperoni

22. Fermentation Farm

1125 Victoria St Suite R
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 650-0830
(949) 650-0830
At Fermentation Farm, probiotics rule — thanks to nearly a dozen different on-tap kombucha flavors, and food options like a French onion soup with raw cheese and a kraut-filled grilled cheese sandwich. Visit on Thursdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. when a farmers market featuring produce from Rosewood Farms and Sunny Cal Farms pops up in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Roast greens and tomatoes on a white plate.
Fermentation Farm
Fermentation Farm

23. ADYA

4213 Campus Dr #P-166D
Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 679-2299
(949) 679-2299
Chef Shachi Mehra combines her Jersey roots and Indian heritage to create a tangy goat-cheese-filled naan. Her inventiveness garnered her a win on Food Network’s “Chopped.” Meanwhile, her chef-partner, Sandeep Basrur, combines his background in traditional authentic Indian cooking to prepare classic favorites such as yellow shrimp coconut curry, dal makhni, and creamy cucumber raita.

An overhead photo of Indian food on metal trays and in bowls on a wooden table.
ADYA
ADYA

24. Honey & Butter Macarons

633 Spectrum Center Dr Suite 633
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 267-6700
(949) 267-6700
The cute macarons at this shop are a social media sensation, thanks to its limited-edition cookies, which are shaped like popular video game and anime characters. The signature Milk & Honey macaron tastes like honey-infused frosting, and the Enchanted Berries blends strawberry, raspberry, and black currant all into a smooth buttercream filling.

A tall photo of two macarons on a moody purple background.
Honey & Butter Macarons
Honey & Butter Macarons

25. Hello Kitty Café

860 Spectrum Center Dr
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 536-5357
(949) 536-5357
The reason to visit Hello Kitty Cafe is the afternoon tea and cocktail service in the backroom. Decked out in white, dusty pink, and gold, the room is hidden behind a small door. Once you enter, Hello Kitty-shaped tea sandwiches, mini cakes, and pies set the tone for a Sanrio-inspired meal. The thinly sliced cucumber sandwich and scones with strawberry jelly are the most notable bites, though the Hello Kitty cocktails are served in cute character glasses too.

Hello Kitty Cafe’s pink and gold interior, at daytime.
Hello Kitty Cafe
Jakob Layman

26. A Restaurant

3334 West Coast Hwy
Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 650-6505
(949) 650-6505
This cozy, red-boothed hideout on Pacific Coast Highway is known for its Rat Pack atmosphere. The classic martini reigns at the bar and the chicken pot pie is only available on Fridays, but locals love the steaks, Mary’s organic chicken with Carolina gold rice, and Niman Ranch pork chops with Anson Mills grits and creamy Marsala sauce. It’s old-school done right.

An overhead shot of a wooden table and deep red booth inside a historic steakhouse.
A Restaurant
A Restaurant

27. Fable & Spirit

3441 Via Lido
Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 409-9913
(949) 409-9913
A meal at Fable & Spirit almost by default starts with the warm Guinness brown bread with European butter and Jacobsen sea salt. From there the Lido Isle restaurant waves between European “meat and potatoes” influences to pure California bliss, like citrusy salads loaded with cara cara and blood oranges, chevre and crispy quinoa.

Overhead black plate of pork belly and roasted tomatoes.
Fable & Spirit.
Fable & Spirit

28. Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 640-1415
(949) 640-1415
Chef Richard Mead is a long-standing figure on the Orange County dining scene. At the Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, the chef showcases the best that the season has to offer from Southern California’s many producers, which means seasonal takes on dishes like sea scallops, as well as shrimp and mussels served in a tomato-Pernod broth with a polenta cake made from blue corn sourced from the Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project.

A tilted overhead wooden table shot with plates of food and wine.
Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens.
Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

29. The Crab Cooker

2200 Newport Blvd
Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 673-0100
(949) 673-0100
The fire-engine-red building with white trim and green-striped awning is a landmark on the Newport peninsula. Since 1951, this establishment has served seafood classics: oysters, Dungeness crab, Alaskan crab claws, clam chowder, and anything offered in the fish market.

An evening image of a corner red restaurant serving seafood.
The Crab Cooker
The Crab Cooker

30. Sugar 'n Spice

310 Marine Ave
Balboa Island, CA 92662
(949) 673-8907
(949) 673-8907
The Balboa Bar, a chocolate-dipped vanilla ice cream bar covered in nuts, as well as the chocolate-dipped banana, are said to originate from Newport Beach’s Balboa Island. Sugar N Spice is one of the oldest spots serving this nostalgic Orange County dessert. (Dad’s is another popular spot located next door that also claims to be the home of the Balboa Bar.)

A hand holds a frozen chocolate banana on a yellow background.
Sugar ‘n Spice.
Sugar ‘n Spice

31. Five Crowns

3801 East Coast Hwy
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 760-0331
(949) 760-0331
This neighborhood spot in Corona del Mar features two restaurants in one location. Five Crowns is the traditional old English steakhouse with prime rib, creamed spinach and Yorkshire pudding; while SideDoor serves more casual gastropub fare. Standout dishes at SideDoor include the octopus starter with chorizo, saffron potatoes and squid ink aioli, the prime rib chili cheese fries, and the classic pub favorite: fish and chips.

Cut steak fanning out on a white plate.
Five Crowns.
Five Crowns.

32. The Beachcomber

15 Crystal Cove
Newport Coast, CA 92657
(949) 376-6900
(949) 376-6900
This quintessential Orange County surfside restaurant is located at historic Crystal Cove State Beach. The picturesque view, combined with a blue crab Benedict for breakfast or a lobster BLT sandwich (with substantial pieces of claw meat and ripe avocado) for lunch, sets the tone for a sublime day at the beach.

Seared ahi tuna and avocado at a seaside patio at daytime.
The Beachcomber.
The Beachcomber

33. Marché Moderne

7862 Pacific Coast Hwy
Newport Beach, CA 92657
(714) 434-7900
(714) 434-7900
Florent and Amelia Marneu’s white tablecloth restaurant is a stalwart in the Orange County fine dining scene. The Newport Beach restaurant serves traditional French favorites such as steak tartare, roasted bone marrow, and duck confit. It also combines both French and Californian flavors in dishes like tuna tartare served with an avocado sorbet and a yuzu emulsion.

A close up white plate with poached lobster at a a fine dining restaurant.
Poached lobster from Marche Moderne.
Marche Moderne

34. Broadway by Amar Santana

328 Glenneyre St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 715-8234
(949) 715-8234
At this Laguna Beach restaurant, Bravo Top Chef alum Amar Santana serves what he calls “progressive American” food. Since it opened in 2011, Broadway combines Santana’s East Coast roots with West Coast produce. Side dishes include a variation on Chinese takeout that combines sweet-and-sour-style Brussels sprouts with Chinese sausage.

A chef in whites drizzles sauce on top of bread and meat inside of a new restaurant.
Broadway by Amar Santana.
Broadway by Amar Santana

35. Harley Laguna Beach

370 Glenneyre St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 715-1530
(949) 715-1530
You can trust chef Greg Daniels with classics like deviled eggs, fried chicken, cheeseburgers, and mac and cheese at Harley Laguna Beach. The burger in particular is a neighborhood favorite and award winner. The spot reflects Daniels’ love for family; the restaurant’s name is an ode to the chef’s grandfather.

A side angle of a fried chicken sandwich with fries.
Fried chicken sandwich.
Harley Laguna Beach

36. Selanne Steak Tavern

1464 S Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 715-9881
(949) 715-9881
Laguna Beach locals love this place for its white tablecloths, award-winning wine program, and stellar steaks. The vibrant red beet ravioli stuffed with cheese is a striking starter, while the monkey bread dessert is a comforting sweet finish to any meal. Sidenote: Former Anaheim Ducks hockey player and six-time Olympian Teemu Selanne is a co-owner, so this place is an under-the-radar spot for A-listers.

A tilted look at red steak and red wine.
Selanne Steak Tavern
Selanne Steak Tavern

37. Heritage Barbecue

31721 Camino Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
San Juan Capistrano’s award-winning pitmaster Daniel Castillo elevates barbecue with Heritage’s wood-smoked brisket, sausages, turkeys, ribs, chickens, and more. First-timers load up on the brisket and ribs, while the regulars order pork belly banh mi sandwiches, brisket tacos prepared with Burritos La Palma tortillas, and creamy banana pudding layered with pound cake and vanilla wafer cookies.

A tray of barbecue and sides held in two hands from above.
Heritage Barbecue
John Troxell

38. Moulin

2 Ritz Carlton Dr
Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 388-6999
(949) 388-6999
Chef Laurent Vrignaud opened the French bistro, boulangerie, and patisserie in 2014. Since then, the Moulin brand has expanded and opened six locations in Orange County. The croque madame sandwich with creamy bechamel and fried egg, as well as the sweet strawberry jam crepe, are excellent ways to start the day. But don’t forget to swing by the pastry case. The Saint Honore dessert is decorated with petite cream puffs with chantilly cream and salted caramel.

A tilted look at a cafe table with pastries and orange juice.
Moulin Orange County.
Moulin

