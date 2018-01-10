 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Spanish dishes like conservas, a chorizo-stuffed scotch egg, roasted squash, and more at Bar Moruno.
A feast of Spanish dishes at Bar Moruno.
Wonho Frank Lee

The 18 Essential Silver Lake Restaurants

The neighborhood is a bastion of heralded hotspots and charming standbys

by Eater Staff Updated
A feast of Spanish dishes at Bar Moruno.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated
Silver Lake has long been an eastside dining destination; it seems the neighborhood always has at least a buzzy new restaurant or two to talk about. Most nights, locals traffic the same places that folks from across town drive an hour to experience. From stellar Spanish cuisine to casual noodle joints to comfort food specialists, here now are the 18 essential restaurants in Silver Lake.

Added: Pijja Palace, Bar Moruno, Causita, Needle, All Day Baby, Playita Mariscos, Las Glorias Del Buen Comer, Simón, Blair’s, Spoon & Pork, Eszett, Bodega Park

Removed: Ma’am Sir (closed), Mh Zh (closed), Bowery Bungalow, Tacos Delta, Burgers Never Say Die, Night + Market Song, Alimento

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Needle

Find a mix of classic and remixed Cantonese dishes on the corner of Sunset and Hyperion. Chef Ryan Wong, who cut his teeth in places like Trois Mec and Otium, perfectly captures an updated Hong Kong-style cafe vibe with his takes on French toast (made with milk bread, peanut butter, condensed milk, maple syrup, butter, and sea salt) and pork chop bun (made with pork loin, milk bread, spicy salt relish, pickled cucumber).

3827 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Las Glorias Del Buen Comer

Casual and cozy, Las Glorias del Buen Comer is one of the neighborhood’s best hidden gems — and one of its most affordable. The move here is to feast on platters stacked with grilled salmon, cochinita pibil, and mole. But this being Los Angeles, there’s also a separate vegan menu filled with sopes, burritos, and tacos that can be stuffed with soy chicken or soy beef.

620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 484-9090
(213) 484-9090

Causita

Causita, a stunning space both inside and out on its breezy patio, is the brainchild of acclaimed Lima-born chef Ricardo Zarate (formerly of Mo-Chica, Picca, Rosaline, and Paiche). Zarate brings to the space a creative collection of Peruvian Japanese dishes in the form of sushi with potato instead of rice, udon noodles with Peruvian pesto, and steamed bao with pork belly and Rocoto chile pepper sauce. The fruit-forward cocktails are just as inventive, celebrating both Peruvian and Japanese ingredients.

3709 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 546-0505
(323) 546-0505
Outdoor patio at Causita in Silver Lake with vines and bright seating.
Causita’s outdoor patio.
Wonho Frank Lee

Bar Moruno

David Rosoff and Chris Feldmeier’s vibrantly hued restaurant has been drawing raves for its refreshing gin tonics and flawlessly executed Spanish fare since it reopened in a corner brick building on Sunset in early 2022. Start with little bites like a chorizo-stuffed Scotch egg or white anchovy with guindilla pepper, olives, and shaved cured egg yolk before moving on to bigger dishes like a whole-roasted fish with fried bread and greens.

3705 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 546-0505
(323) 546-0505
Chorizo scotch egg at Bar Moruno in Silver Lake.
A chorizo-stuffed scotch egg at Bar Moruno.
Wonho Frank Lee

Simón

This electric blue food truck, parked along Sunset across from Bacari, is known for its inventive, elegantly prepared tacos and mariscos. There are fish tinga, octopus chiccharon, and seasonal soft-shell crab tacos, as well as enchiladas suizas piled with grilled shimp and habanero-lime cream. Keep an eye on the truck’s Instagram to spot specials like a steak and egg taco that pairs seared slices of steak with crispy fried egg whites and a 64-degree yolk.

3667 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Pine & Crane

Pine & Crane, which now also has a location in Downtown LA, has been serving its tight menu of Taiwanese and Chinese classics since 2014. Seasonal produce is sourced from the owner’s family farm, while the cooking is dependable, skilled, and fresh — making it both a neighborhood standby and a destination for diners craving dan dan noodles, mapo tofu, and the like.

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 668-1128
(323) 668-1128

Eszett

Tucked away in a strip mall on Sunset Boulevard, Eszett is a Silver Lake stunner that surprises in its casual-to-upscale approach (made using a charcoal oven) without being pretentious. This restaurant, helmed by wife-and-husband duo Sabrina and Spencer Bezaire, has an upgrade on the Filet-O-Fish sandwich, an unforgettable mushroom French dip sandwich, and shrimp toast with a sweet chile sauce. Don’t snooze on the well-curated natural wine menu.

3510 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 522-6323
(323) 522-6323

Millie's Cafe

Every Silver Laker has strong opinions on Millie’s, the enduringly popular breakfast option that’s been on Sunset Boulevard since before the Great Depression. This is a pancakes, bacon, and coffee sort of place — no frills, just good food.

3524 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 664-0404
(323) 664-0404

El Cochinito

Established in 1988, El Cochinito is one of Silver Lake’s true success stories. The longstanding staple has been slowly modernizing over time, and even won a coveted national award for its Cubano sandwich, but the focus is still on family and lots of delicious porky flavor.

3508 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 668-0737
(323) 668-0737

All Day Baby

The team behind Koreatown’s Here’s Looking at You has made this cheery corner spot a favorite daytime hangout thanks to craveable dishes like biscuits loaded with eggs or fried chicken, a hot catfish sandwich adorned with house-made pickles, and french fries topped with a mountain of chili and cheese. Next door to the dining room, the bar whips up cocktails that range from boozy slushies to the classics, adding to its allure. (Note: Lien Ta and Jonathan Whitener launched a dinnertime pop-up called Tet-a-Tet, which marries Ta’s Vietnamese heritage with Whitener’s Mexican-American upbringing.)

3200 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 741-0082
(323) 741-0082

Playita Mariscos

Playita Mariscos excels at whipping up beer-battered shrimp and fish tacos: They’re light and crispy without being overly greasy, with a bevy of toppings that blend together perfectly. The taco stand is from Guisados co-owner Armando de la Torre Jr., and is a love letter to his family’s beach trips to the ports and beaches of Mexico. Also on offer to enjoy on the covered patio: ceviches, aguachiles, and campechanas.

3143 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 928-2028
(323) 928-2028

Spoon & Pork

Spoon & Pork humbly began as a food truck before it expanded into a brick-and-mortar space in Silver Lake. The thoughtful dishes pay homage to the comfort foods friends Raymond Yaptinchay and Jay Tuga ate while growing up in the Philippines — think sisig with Duroc pork jowl, incredibly crispy lechon kawali, and a unique slow-cooked fried pork shank.

3131 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 922-6061
(323) 922-6061

Cafe Tropical

Cafe Tropical, Silver Lake’s indomitable Cuban corner restaurant, set up shop next to the Silverlake Lounge in 1975. Even after four decades, the beloved bakery and restaurant continues to crank out dependably good guava pasteles, Cubanos, medianoche sandwiches, and cafes con leche.

2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 426-9442
(323) 426-9442

Bodega Park

In early 2022, chef Eric Kim and his wife Miriam opened a minimalist cafe that pays homage to New York City bodegas while deftly weaving Korean and SoCal influences into its casual menu. Kim’s sandwiches are the stars, from a spicy house-made pork bulgogi roll to a classic chopped cheese to a Big Apple-style bacon, egg, and cheese on a toasted roll. The coffee, sourced from Korean American roaster House Roots, is drawing raves, too.

2852 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
A bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from Bodega Park.
Bodega Park’s bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.
Wonho Frank Lee

Ceviche Project

Ceviche Project chef and owner Octavio Olivas spent years popping up at hotels and food festivals, and now has a home all his own in Silver Lake. The compact room is mostly meant for bar dining, where Olivas works his ceviches and tostadas with more than a little bit of flash and flair.

2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 522-6744
(323) 522-6744
Peruvian scallop on the half-shell at Ceviche Project in Silverlake.
Peruvian scallop on the half-shell at Ceviche Project.
Jakob N. Layman

Pijja Palace

Pijja Palace is the type of place that could only exist in LA. Part sports bar, part Indian restaurant, part pizza place, it does everything with a sense of joy, making it a guaranteed good time. The menu’s Indian Italian mashups include crisp-bottomed, bar-style pizzas topped with the likes of peri peri vindaloo, as well as a sublime tomato masala-napped rigatoni. A variety of spiced and saucy wings lend themselves to the place’s sports-bar vibes. Don’t skip the playful cocktails or unparalleled cardamom soft serve with Oreo cookies.

2711 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Malai rigatoni at Pijja Palace in Silver Lake.
Malai rigatoni at Pijja Palace.
Cathy Chaplin

Botanica Restaurant & Market

Opened by food journalists Heather Sperling and Emily Fiffer in 2017, Botanica has become an essential addition to the neighborhood. Despite a few different chefs heading up the kitchen over the years, the restaurant and marketplace’s healthy-living ethos, excellent baked goods, and sunny back patio vibes continue to resonate at brunch at beyond.

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 522-6106
(323) 522-6106

Blair's Restaurant

Burrata-topped bruschetta. Saucy meatballs atop creamy polenta. Spaghetti Bolognese. A cheeseburger and fries. Tiramisu. The menu at longtime, Italian-leaning standby Blair’s has something for anyone who needs a little carb-laden comfort. The family-owned corner restaurant doesn’t take reservations and has ample outdoor seating for those who want a casual al fresco dinner.

2901 Rowena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 660-1882
(323) 660-1882

Related Maps