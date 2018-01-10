The 18 Essential Silver Lake Restaurants

Silver Lake has long been an eastside dining destination; it seems the neighborhood always has at least a buzzy new restaurant or two to talk about. Most nights, locals traffic the same places that folks from across town drive an hour to experience. From stellar Spanish cuisine to casual noodle joints to comfort food specialists, here now are the 18 essential restaurants in Silver Lake.

Added: Pijja Palace, Bar Moruno, Causita, Needle, All Day Baby, Playita Mariscos, Las Glorias Del Buen Comer, Simón, Blair’s, Spoon & Pork, Eszett, Bodega Park

Removed: Ma’am Sir (closed), Mh Zh (closed), Bowery Bungalow, Tacos Delta, Burgers Never Say Die, Night + Market Song, Alimento

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.