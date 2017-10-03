 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

19 Pies to Swoon Over This Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

The Best Places to Get Thanksgiving Takeout in LA, 2021 Edition

18 Hottest Restaurants in Los Angeles, November 2021

Matzoh ball soup at Daughter’s Deli in Los Angeles, California
Matzoh ball soup at Daughter’s Deli
Wonho Frank Lee

20 Satisfying Soups to Keep You Cozy in Los Angeles

Matzo ball soup, Vietnamese pho, and clam chowder

by Cathy Chaplin and Mona Holmes Updated
View as Map
Matzoh ball soup at Daughter’s Deli
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Cathy Chaplin and Mona Holmes Updated

Feel that slight chill in the air? That’s fall in Southern California. There is only one food solution when reaching for a hoodie and a scarf, and that’s to warm up with a satisfying bowl of soup. From chowder to menudo and Cambodian noodle soup, here now are 20 of LA's finest to keep cozy this season, presented from north to south.

Added: Curry vegetable soup at Ackee Bamboo, seafood gumbo at Boujie Crab, wonton noodle soup at Pine & Crane, matzo ball soup at Daughter’s Deli, clam chowder at Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Cafe, Avgolemono at Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill, house special at Phnom Penh Noodle Shack, menudo from Mr. Menudo

Removed: Aush reshteh at Attari Sandwich Shop, Matzo ball soup at Greenblatt’s Deli (closed), Gumbo at Cafe Creole (closed), Pav bhaji at Mumbai Ki Galliyon Se (closed), La Abeja

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bone Broth at Bone Kettle

Copy Link
67 N Raymond Ave
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 795-5702
(626) 795-5702
Visit Website

At Pasadena’s Bone Kettle, beef bones are boiled with onions, ginger, garlic, and spices for 36 hours. Diners can add on brisket, sirloin, or even oxtails to the broth, but the soup is satisfying in and of itself.

Also Featured in:

2. Caldo verde at Natas Pastries

Copy Link
13317 Ventura Blvd # D
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 788-8050
(818) 788-8050
Visit Website

Portuguese food doesn’t have much of a foothold in Los Angeles, but fans of the cuisine can find a slew of signature dishes at Natas Pastries in Sherman Oaks. One particular speciality is caldo verde, the classic green Portuguese soup stuffed with potatoes, kale, and chorizo that’s perfect for a chilly Southern California evening.

3. Chicken paprikash at Parsnip

Copy Link
3324 Verdugo Rd
Los Angeles, CA 90065
(323) 739-0240
(323) 739-0240
Visit Website

Aracelly Flores and Anca Caliman cook up Romanian comfort food with a California point of view at Parsnip. The hearty chicken paprikash served over barley has a stick-to-your-bones quality to it, while a red cabbage slaw rounds out the richness. 

A bowl of Romanian soup topped with red cabbage.
Chicken Paprikash at Parsnip
Cathy Chaplin

4. Boat noodle soup at Pa Ord Noodle

Copy Link
5301 Sunset Blvd #8
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 461-3945
(323) 461-3945
Visit Website

There are plenty of boat noodles in Thaitown, but Lawan Bhanduram makes the best bowl around. The broth, dark and murky from pig’s blood and fragrant of cinnamon and cloves, has a distinct funk to it, while the noodles can vary from simple rice sticks to short and wide strands depending on diners’ preferences.

Also Featured in:

5. Matzo ball soup at Daughter’s Deli

Copy Link
8555 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 652-6552
(310) 652-6552
Visit Website

Trisha Langer is the third generation of Langers who has her hand in the LA restaurant community. Her family opened the legendary Langer’s, but Trisha embraced her own approach to Jewish deli food, including a wonderful matzo ball soup that’s flavorful with a deeply rich broth.

Matzoh ball soup at Daughter’s Deli in Los Angeles, California
Daughter’s Deli
Wonho Frank Lee

6. Wonton soup at Pine & Crane

Copy Link
1521 Griffith Park Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 668-1128
(323) 668-1128
Visit Website

Silver Lake’s fast-casual Pine & Crane maintains a relaxed vibe. Simply head in, order the wonton noodle soup, grab a table, and wait for the bowl filled with pork broth, shrimp wontons, and baby bok choi to arrive.

Also Featured in:

7. French onion soup at Petit Trois

Copy Link
718 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 468-8916
(323) 468-8916
Visit Website

Is there anything more satisfying than diving into the thickly melted gruyere that sits atop every bowl of French onion soup at Petit Trois? Hidden beneath the layer of decadent cheese is a deeply flavorful beef broth and sweetly caramelized onions.

Also Featured in:

8. Knife-cut noodles at Hyesung Noodle House

Copy Link
125 N Western Ave #106
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 745-5001
(323) 745-5001

Hyesung Noodle House in Koreatown is the first overseas location of Seoul’s famed Hyesung Kalguksu. The chicken kalguksu brings together a rich, down-home broth with the restaurant’s signature knife-cut noodles. A slice of kimchi (traditionally stirred into the broth with additional red chile paste) adds a vinegary zip.

Kalguksu at Hyesung Noodle House, Los Angeles
Knife-cut Noodles at Hyesung Noodle House
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

9. Sul lung tang at Han Bat Sul Lung Tang

Copy Link
4163 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 383-9499
(213) 383-9499
Visit Website

Long before bone broth was all the rage, Koreans were eating sul lung tang. Made of boiled ox bones, the cloudy white broth is livened with salt and plenty of green onions.

10. Pho at Pho Filet

Copy Link
9463 Garvey Ave ste a
South El Monte, CA 91733
(626) 453-8911
(626) 453-8911

Linh Phuong Nguyen makes the best bowl of southern style pho at this worn-in restaurant straddling the border between Rosemead and South El Monte. While the filet mignon that comes standard with every bowl is a cut above the rest, it’s Ms. Nguyen’s unparalleled broth that distinguishes her product from the dozens of hawkers in town.

Also Featured in:

11. Ash reshteh at Taste of Tehran Restaurant

Copy Link
1915 Westwood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 470-0022
(310) 470-0022
Visit Website

This longstanding Westwood restaurant executes some of the city’s best Persian food, with an incredible ash reshteh stew. This traditional Persian soup combines fresh herbs, noodles, and beans garnished with caramelized onion, mint, then drizzled with yogurt.

Ash reshteh from Taste of Tehran in Westwood, California
Ash reshteh
Taste of Tehran website

Also Featured in:

12. Avgolemono at Papa Cristo's Greek Grill

Copy Link
2771 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(323) 737-2970
(323) 737-2970
Visit Website

It’s easy to overlook avgolemono on the menu at Papa Cristo’s. This restaurant does so many things well, but this traditional Greek soup is so hearty, lemony, and silky with plenty of chicken. Grab a few spanakopitas, and it’s a perfect meal on a cool day.

Also Featured in:

13. Cow foot soup at Natraliart Jamaican Restaurant

Copy Link
3426 W Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 732-8865
(323) 732-8865
Visit Website

Enter through the small and tidy market and make your way to the front counter where owner Charles Forrester is at your service. There are over half-a-dozen soups available on the menu, but hone in on the cow foot soup for a rich and spicy bowlful of goodness.

14. Clam chowder at Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Cafe

Copy Link
25653 CA-1
Malibu, CA 90265
(310) 456-3430
(310) 456-3430
Visit Website

Founded in 1972, this legendary oceanside seafood stop has fed generations. Commercial fishermen own and operate Malibu Seafood, along with a seaside market to take the day’s fresh catch home. Always order the clam chowder in all its creamy goodness before taking it to the outdoor area and watch the surf come in.

Also Featured in:

15. Siete mares at Gloria's Cafe

Copy Link
10227 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 838-0963
(310) 838-0963
Visit Website

Gloria’s Cafe is famous for its seafood soup with fish, shrimp, squid, scallops, octopus, and crab legs. Every portion of the rich stew is generous enough to share.

More in Maps

16. Curry vegetable soup at Ackee Bamboo

Copy Link
4305 Degnan Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 295-7275
(323) 295-7275
Visit Website

Before zeroing in on one item at Ackee Bamboo, ask for the specials. They might include a fish tea soup, but there is always the incredibly delicious and simple curry vegetable soup. The kitchen switches up the vegetables according to the seasons, but the flavors always right so right.

Also Featured in:

17. Pozole at Tamales Elena y Antojitos

Copy Link
8101 Garfield Ave
Bell Gardens, CA 90201
(562) 674-3043
(562) 674-3043
Visit Website

Offering green, red, and white pozoles made from pork head stock, consider Tamales Elena y Antojitos your friendly neighborhood pozoleria. For those avoiding animal products, the vegan elopozole is made with sweet corn.

Green pozole loaded with queso fresco, chicharrones, spices, chiles, avocado, shredded cabbage, chopped onions, and radishes at Tamales Elena y Antojitos.
Pozole at Tamales Elena y Antojitos
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

18. Mr. Menudo

Copy Link
16203 Clark Ave #E
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 278-2391
(562) 278-2391
Visit Website

This Bellflower strip mall newcomer is no slouch when it comes to the very-competitive menudo game in greater Los Angeles. Stop by soon (but beware the Sunday crowds) for steaming to-go orders of rich menudo made with love.

19. Seafood gumbo at Boujie Crab

Copy Link
1002 E South St
Long Beach, CA 90805
(562) 612-3311
(562) 612-3311
Visit Website

Boujie Crab owner Nickey McKnight might be a first-time restaurant owner, but she’s easily found a steady stream of diners who love her seafood-based Creole dishes. The gumbo is chock full of shrimp, crab, comes with or without sausage, and is challenging to finish in one sitting.

Seafood gumbo from Boujie Crab in Los Angeles, California
Seafood gumbo
Courtesy of Boujie Crab

Also Featured in:

20. House special at Phnom Penh Noodle Shack

Copy Link
1644 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
(562) 433-0032
(562) 433-0032
Visit Website

Open since 1985, the family-owned Phnom Penh Noodle Shack boasts plenty of options that include noodles and soup. But the house special takes sliced and ground pork, stomach, liver, shrimp, and noodles in a massive steaming bowl that’s sure to satisfy.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Bone Broth at Bone Kettle

67 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103

At Pasadena’s Bone Kettle, beef bones are boiled with onions, ginger, garlic, and spices for 36 hours. Diners can add on brisket, sirloin, or even oxtails to the broth, but the soup is satisfying in and of itself.

67 N Raymond Ave
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 795-5702
Visit Website

2. Caldo verde at Natas Pastries

13317 Ventura Blvd # D, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Portuguese food doesn’t have much of a foothold in Los Angeles, but fans of the cuisine can find a slew of signature dishes at Natas Pastries in Sherman Oaks. One particular speciality is caldo verde, the classic green Portuguese soup stuffed with potatoes, kale, and chorizo that’s perfect for a chilly Southern California evening.

13317 Ventura Blvd # D
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 788-8050
Visit Website

3. Chicken paprikash at Parsnip

3324 Verdugo Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90065
A bowl of Romanian soup topped with red cabbage.
Chicken Paprikash at Parsnip
Cathy Chaplin

Aracelly Flores and Anca Caliman cook up Romanian comfort food with a California point of view at Parsnip. The hearty chicken paprikash served over barley has a stick-to-your-bones quality to it, while a red cabbage slaw rounds out the richness. 

3324 Verdugo Rd
Los Angeles, CA 90065
(323) 739-0240
Visit Website

4. Boat noodle soup at Pa Ord Noodle

5301 Sunset Blvd #8, Los Angeles, CA 90027

There are plenty of boat noodles in Thaitown, but Lawan Bhanduram makes the best bowl around. The broth, dark and murky from pig’s blood and fragrant of cinnamon and cloves, has a distinct funk to it, while the noodles can vary from simple rice sticks to short and wide strands depending on diners’ preferences.

5301 Sunset Blvd #8
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 461-3945
Visit Website

5. Matzo ball soup at Daughter’s Deli

8555 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Matzoh ball soup at Daughter’s Deli in Los Angeles, California
Daughter’s Deli
Wonho Frank Lee

Trisha Langer is the third generation of Langers who has her hand in the LA restaurant community. Her family opened the legendary Langer’s, but Trisha embraced her own approach to Jewish deli food, including a wonderful matzo ball soup that’s flavorful with a deeply rich broth.

8555 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 652-6552
Visit Website

6. Wonton soup at Pine & Crane

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Silver Lake’s fast-casual Pine & Crane maintains a relaxed vibe. Simply head in, order the wonton noodle soup, grab a table, and wait for the bowl filled with pork broth, shrimp wontons, and baby bok choi to arrive.

1521 Griffith Park Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 668-1128
Visit Website

7. French onion soup at Petit Trois

718 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Is there anything more satisfying than diving into the thickly melted gruyere that sits atop every bowl of French onion soup at Petit Trois? Hidden beneath the layer of decadent cheese is a deeply flavorful beef broth and sweetly caramelized onions.

718 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 468-8916
Visit Website

8. Knife-cut noodles at Hyesung Noodle House

125 N Western Ave #106, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Kalguksu at Hyesung Noodle House, Los Angeles
Knife-cut Noodles at Hyesung Noodle House
Wonho Frank Lee

Hyesung Noodle House in Koreatown is the first overseas location of Seoul’s famed Hyesung Kalguksu. The chicken kalguksu brings together a rich, down-home broth with the restaurant’s signature knife-cut noodles. A slice of kimchi (traditionally stirred into the broth with additional red chile paste) adds a vinegary zip.

125 N Western Ave #106
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 745-5001

9. Sul lung tang at Han Bat Sul Lung Tang

4163 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Long before bone broth was all the rage, Koreans were eating sul lung tang. Made of boiled ox bones, the cloudy white broth is livened with salt and plenty of green onions.

4163 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 383-9499
Visit Website

10. Pho at Pho Filet

9463 Garvey Ave ste a, South El Monte, CA 91733

Linh Phuong Nguyen makes the best bowl of southern style pho at this worn-in restaurant straddling the border between Rosemead and South El Monte. While the filet mignon that comes standard with every bowl is a cut above the rest, it’s Ms. Nguyen’s unparalleled broth that distinguishes her product from the dozens of hawkers in town.

9463 Garvey Ave ste a
South El Monte, CA 91733
(626) 453-8911

11. Ash reshteh at Taste of Tehran Restaurant

1915 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Ash reshteh from Taste of Tehran in Westwood, California
Ash reshteh
Taste of Tehran website

This longstanding Westwood restaurant executes some of the city’s best Persian food, with an incredible ash reshteh stew. This traditional Persian soup combines fresh herbs, noodles, and beans garnished with caramelized onion, mint, then drizzled with yogurt.

1915 Westwood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 470-0022
Visit Website

12. Avgolemono at Papa Cristo's Greek Grill

2771 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006

It’s easy to overlook avgolemono on the menu at Papa Cristo’s. This restaurant does so many things well, but this traditional Greek soup is so hearty, lemony, and silky with plenty of chicken. Grab a few spanakopitas, and it’s a perfect meal on a cool day.

2771 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(323) 737-2970
Visit Website

13. Cow foot soup at Natraliart Jamaican Restaurant

3426 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018

Enter through the small and tidy market and make your way to the front counter where owner Charles Forrester is at your service. There are over half-a-dozen soups available on the menu, but hone in on the cow foot soup for a rich and spicy bowlful of goodness.

3426 W Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 732-8865
Visit Website

14. Clam chowder at Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Cafe

25653 CA-1, Malibu, CA 90265

Founded in 1972, this legendary oceanside seafood stop has fed generations. Commercial fishermen own and operate Malibu Seafood, along with a seaside market to take the day’s fresh catch home. Always order the clam chowder in all its creamy goodness before taking it to the outdoor area and watch the surf come in.

25653 CA-1
Malibu, CA 90265
(310) 456-3430
Visit Website

15. Siete mares at Gloria's Cafe

10227 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Gloria’s Cafe is famous for its seafood soup with fish, shrimp, squid, scallops, octopus, and crab legs. Every portion of the rich stew is generous enough to share.

10227 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 838-0963
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Curry vegetable soup at Ackee Bamboo

4305 Degnan Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008

Before zeroing in on one item at Ackee Bamboo, ask for the specials. They might include a fish tea soup, but there is always the incredibly delicious and simple curry vegetable soup. The kitchen switches up the vegetables according to the seasons, but the flavors always right so right.

4305 Degnan Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 295-7275
Visit Website

17. Pozole at Tamales Elena y Antojitos

8101 Garfield Ave, Bell Gardens, CA 90201
Green pozole loaded with queso fresco, chicharrones, spices, chiles, avocado, shredded cabbage, chopped onions, and radishes at Tamales Elena y Antojitos.
Pozole at Tamales Elena y Antojitos
Wonho Frank Lee

Offering green, red, and white pozoles made from pork head stock, consider Tamales Elena y Antojitos your friendly neighborhood pozoleria. For those avoiding animal products, the vegan elopozole is made with sweet corn.

8101 Garfield Ave
Bell Gardens, CA 90201
(562) 674-3043
Visit Website

18. Mr. Menudo

16203 Clark Ave #E, Bellflower, CA 90706

This Bellflower strip mall newcomer is no slouch when it comes to the very-competitive menudo game in greater Los Angeles. Stop by soon (but beware the Sunday crowds) for steaming to-go orders of rich menudo made with love.

16203 Clark Ave #E
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 278-2391
Visit Website

19. Seafood gumbo at Boujie Crab

1002 E South St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Seafood gumbo from Boujie Crab in Los Angeles, California
Seafood gumbo
Courtesy of Boujie Crab

Boujie Crab owner Nickey McKnight might be a first-time restaurant owner, but she’s easily found a steady stream of diners who love her seafood-based Creole dishes. The gumbo is chock full of shrimp, crab, comes with or without sausage, and is challenging to finish in one sitting.

1002 E South St
Long Beach, CA 90805
(562) 612-3311
Visit Website

20. House special at Phnom Penh Noodle Shack

1644 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813

Open since 1985, the family-owned Phnom Penh Noodle Shack boasts plenty of options that include noodles and soup. But the house special takes sliced and ground pork, stomach, liver, shrimp, and noodles in a massive steaming bowl that’s sure to satisfy.

1644 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
(562) 433-0032
Visit Website

Related Maps