Feel that slight chill in the air? That’s fall in Southern California. There is only one food solution when reaching for a hoodie and a scarf, and that’s to warm up with a satisfying bowl of soup. From chowder to menudo and Cambodian noodle soup, here now are 20 of LA's finest to keep cozy this season, presented from north to south.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.