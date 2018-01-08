 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

18 Feast-Worthy Steakhouses in Los Angeles

16 Comforting Rice Porridges to Savor in Los Angeles

12 Destinations for Impeccable Cambodian Cooking in Long Beach

Sushi and sashimi platter at Belle’s Beach House.
Belles Beach House.
Wonho Frank Lee

14 Worthy Restaurants For a Wandering Day in Sunny Venice

All the best this beachside neighborhood has to offer.

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Belles Beach House.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated

Venice has undergone dramatic changes over the past few decades. What was once an artist community has transformed into arguably the coolest neighborhood in all of LA. It’s not cheap to live (or dine) in Venice these days, but thankfully a variety of eating options exist for the neighborhood, its many tourists, and everyday Angelenos ready to head over for a bite. Here now are 15 of the best places to eat in Venice, from steak and pasta to plant-based Mexican and evening glasses of wine — all listed geographically.

Removed: Valle, Tasting Kitchen, Teddy’s Red Tacos, Venice Way Pizza, Great White

Added: Gran Blanco, Night + Market Sahm, Belles Beach House, Winston House, La Isla Bonita

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Wallflower

Copy Link
609 Rose Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 744-8136
(424) 744-8136
Visit Website

This longtime spot celebrates the diverse flavors of Indonesia and Southeast Asia. Start with a few street snacks, like the crab rendang dip, before digging into the drunken fried chicken for two or the nasi goreng (Indonesian fried rice). The cocktails here are worth a sip too.

Also Featured in:

2. La Isla Bonita

Copy Link
400 Rose Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 663-6603
(310) 663-6603
Visit Website

Need something a little faster (and less expensive) in Venice? Head over to staple Rose Avenue food truck La Isla Bonita for a collection of some of the Westside’s best seafood tostadas and tacos.

A close up photo of tacos with beans and meat on flour tortillas.
Tacos from La Isla Bonita.
Farley Elliott

3. The Rose Venice

Copy Link
220 Rose Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 399-0711
(310) 399-0711
Visit Website

Jason Neroni’s remake of the iconic 1979 Rose Café is still a staple in the neighborhood. From soy milk chai lattes in the morning to tagliatelle with Santa Barbara uni in the evening, this restaurant megaplex has it all, and all day long.

Also Featured in:

4. Gjusta

Copy Link
320 Sunset Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 314-0320
(310) 314-0320
Visit Website

It seems that Gjusta can do no wrong, with just about everything coming out of the kitchen tasting crazy-delicious. And now that the restaurant and bakery have graduated from the days of milk crates, there are few reasons to not stop in for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Also Featured in:

5. Dudley Market

Copy Link
9 Dudley Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 924-9136
(310) 924-9136
Visit Website

Dudley Market is the ultimate locals joint that’s perfect for those seeking a fantastic seafood tower or fried chicken to go with a glass of 2015 J.B. Becker Wallufer Walkenberg Riesling Kabinett. Open from Wednesday to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for online ordering and patio dining.

Dudley Market Venice 2019 New
Dudley Market

Also Featured in:

6. Felix

Copy Link
1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 387-8622
(424) 387-8622
Visit Website

Chef Evan Funke’s dedication to serving some of the best pizza and handmade pasta in the city has yielded tremendous results. Plan on making several return trips to eat through the pasta menu, which is broken down by regions of Italy — and don’t forget to catch the pasta-making action from the main dining room.

Also Featured in:

7. Night + Market Sahm

Copy Link
2533 Lincoln Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(213) 587-2147
(213) 587-2147
Visit Website

Get to Venice for some of LA’s best Thai food, made with color and care by chef Kris Yenbamroong. This buzzy spot doesn’t skimp on flavors or heat, making it one of the hottest (in many ways) places to dine in all of Venice.

A pink Thai restaurant with aqua blue awning shown at its corner from the day.
Night + Market Sahm
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

8. De Buena Planta

Copy Link
1118 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
Visit Website

De Buena Planta, which comes from the same folks behind the Butcher’s Daughter, serves well-prepared vegetarian Mexican fare along with a fine cocktail list. Meatless taco fillings include Impossible asada, squash, and cauliflower.

Also Featured in:

9. Gran Blanco

Copy Link
80 Windward Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 433-8095
(424) 433-8095
Visit Website

Gran Blanco is among Venice’s best natural wine bars, a cozy and dimly-lit dinner and drinks hangout right under the iconic Venice sign and steps from the beach. Hip kids mix with surfers, tourists, and everyone else inside the whitewashed evening space, open Wednesday through Sunday.

Also Featured in:

10. Winston House

Copy Link
23 Windward Ave
Venice, CA 90291
Visit Website

To hide from the sun (and prying eyes) try a night at Winston House, the boozy new supper club and live music venue on Windward, where snacks like spaghetti bolognese marry with shrimp toast and lots of cocktails, all evening long.

Inside the dimly lit music and supper destination Winston House in Venice, with hanging lanterns and red booths.
Winston House
Local Los Angeles

Also Featured in:

11. Belles Beach House

Copy Link
24 Windward Ave
Venice, CA 90291
Visit Website

The beach seems to come right to diners and drinkers at Belles Beach House, the rustic-chic newcomer on Windward where the hip-est of the hip hang out these days. Part bar, part restaurant, this is the place to smell the salty ocean and see someone famous.

Tiki-style bar at Belle’s Beach House in Venice with wood chairs.
Belles Beach House.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

12. Ospi

Copy Link
2025 Pacific Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 443-5007
(424) 443-5007
Visit Website

Located in the former 20-year-old Canal Club, Ospi from chef Jackson Kalb and Melissa Saka is making some of the city’s best pizzas and pastas, along with meatballs and lots of vegetables for starters and larger mains like a crispy branzino, butter chicken, and pork collar.

A thin, crispy pizza and sides like toast from above at a restaurant.
Ospi
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

13. Charcoal Venice

Copy Link
425 Washington Blvd
Venice, CA 90292
(310) 751-6794
(310) 751-6794
Visit Website

Chef Josiah Citrin’s ode to open-fire cuisine brings an elevated approach to backyard cooking with large, family-style plates and lots of vegetables to go around. Look for chef Joseph Johnson handling day-to-day duties and turning out dishes like smoked lamb ribs, grilled octopus, and coal-roasted shishito peppers.

Also Featured in:

14. Hinano Cafe

Copy Link
15 Washington Blvd
Venice, CA 90292
(310) 822-3902
(310) 822-3902
Visit Website

This iconic burger shack just steps from the Venice Beach pier has been slinging casual fare and brews since 1962. A favorite of both rock legends and locals, there is little argument that this one of LA’s most beloved dives.

Burger at Hinano Cafe
Hinano Cafe
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Wallflower

609 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291

This longtime spot celebrates the diverse flavors of Indonesia and Southeast Asia. Start with a few street snacks, like the crab rendang dip, before digging into the drunken fried chicken for two or the nasi goreng (Indonesian fried rice). The cocktails here are worth a sip too.

609 Rose Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 744-8136
Visit Website

2. La Isla Bonita

400 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
A close up photo of tacos with beans and meat on flour tortillas.
Tacos from La Isla Bonita.
Farley Elliott

Need something a little faster (and less expensive) in Venice? Head over to staple Rose Avenue food truck La Isla Bonita for a collection of some of the Westside’s best seafood tostadas and tacos.

400 Rose Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 663-6603
Visit Website

3. The Rose Venice

220 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291

Jason Neroni’s remake of the iconic 1979 Rose Café is still a staple in the neighborhood. From soy milk chai lattes in the morning to tagliatelle with Santa Barbara uni in the evening, this restaurant megaplex has it all, and all day long.

220 Rose Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 399-0711
Visit Website

4. Gjusta

320 Sunset Ave, Venice, CA 90291

It seems that Gjusta can do no wrong, with just about everything coming out of the kitchen tasting crazy-delicious. And now that the restaurant and bakery have graduated from the days of milk crates, there are few reasons to not stop in for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

320 Sunset Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 314-0320
Visit Website

5. Dudley Market

9 Dudley Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Dudley Market Venice 2019 New
Dudley Market

Dudley Market is the ultimate locals joint that’s perfect for those seeking a fantastic seafood tower or fried chicken to go with a glass of 2015 J.B. Becker Wallufer Walkenberg Riesling Kabinett. Open from Wednesday to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for online ordering and patio dining.

9 Dudley Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 924-9136
Visit Website

6. Felix

1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

Chef Evan Funke’s dedication to serving some of the best pizza and handmade pasta in the city has yielded tremendous results. Plan on making several return trips to eat through the pasta menu, which is broken down by regions of Italy — and don’t forget to catch the pasta-making action from the main dining room.

1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 387-8622
Visit Website

7. Night + Market Sahm

2533 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
A pink Thai restaurant with aqua blue awning shown at its corner from the day.
Night + Market Sahm
Wonho Frank Lee

Get to Venice for some of LA’s best Thai food, made with color and care by chef Kris Yenbamroong. This buzzy spot doesn’t skimp on flavors or heat, making it one of the hottest (in many ways) places to dine in all of Venice.

2533 Lincoln Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(213) 587-2147
Visit Website

8. De Buena Planta

1118 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

De Buena Planta, which comes from the same folks behind the Butcher’s Daughter, serves well-prepared vegetarian Mexican fare along with a fine cocktail list. Meatless taco fillings include Impossible asada, squash, and cauliflower.

1118 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
Visit Website

9. Gran Blanco

80 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291

Gran Blanco is among Venice’s best natural wine bars, a cozy and dimly-lit dinner and drinks hangout right under the iconic Venice sign and steps from the beach. Hip kids mix with surfers, tourists, and everyone else inside the whitewashed evening space, open Wednesday through Sunday.

80 Windward Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 433-8095
Visit Website

10. Winston House

23 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Inside the dimly lit music and supper destination Winston House in Venice, with hanging lanterns and red booths.
Winston House
Local Los Angeles

To hide from the sun (and prying eyes) try a night at Winston House, the boozy new supper club and live music venue on Windward, where snacks like spaghetti bolognese marry with shrimp toast and lots of cocktails, all evening long.

23 Windward Ave
Venice, CA 90291
Visit Website

11. Belles Beach House

24 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Tiki-style bar at Belle’s Beach House in Venice with wood chairs.
Belles Beach House.
Wonho Frank Lee

The beach seems to come right to diners and drinkers at Belles Beach House, the rustic-chic newcomer on Windward where the hip-est of the hip hang out these days. Part bar, part restaurant, this is the place to smell the salty ocean and see someone famous.

24 Windward Ave
Venice, CA 90291
Visit Website

12. Ospi

2025 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291
A thin, crispy pizza and sides like toast from above at a restaurant.
Ospi
Wonho Frank Lee

Located in the former 20-year-old Canal Club, Ospi from chef Jackson Kalb and Melissa Saka is making some of the city’s best pizzas and pastas, along with meatballs and lots of vegetables for starters and larger mains like a crispy branzino, butter chicken, and pork collar.

2025 Pacific Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 443-5007
Visit Website

13. Charcoal Venice

425 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292

Chef Josiah Citrin’s ode to open-fire cuisine brings an elevated approach to backyard cooking with large, family-style plates and lots of vegetables to go around. Look for chef Joseph Johnson handling day-to-day duties and turning out dishes like smoked lamb ribs, grilled octopus, and coal-roasted shishito peppers.

425 Washington Blvd
Venice, CA 90292
(310) 751-6794
Visit Website

14. Hinano Cafe

15 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292
Burger at Hinano Cafe
Hinano Cafe
Farley Elliott

This iconic burger shack just steps from the Venice Beach pier has been slinging casual fare and brews since 1962. A favorite of both rock legends and locals, there is little argument that this one of LA’s most beloved dives.

15 Washington Blvd
Venice, CA 90292
(310) 822-3902
Visit Website

Related Maps