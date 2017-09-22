The birthplace of sisig, Pampanga, is known to be the culinary capital of the Philippines — and Artesia’s Pampanga Bakery lives up to the beloved province’s name. Don’t let the size of the shop fool you. It’s packed with tons of Filipino treats, including fresh pan de sal, ensaymada, and what some consider to be the best turon in Southern California. The bakery also offers a small selection of hot food, like sisig and pancit palabok.