Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.Read More
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
From cozy dens to rooftop destinations, find LA’s best spots for warming up next to a fireplace
Saddle Peak Lodge
Nestled between the Santa Monica Mountains and Malibu Beach, Saddle Peak Lodge feels like an otherworldly beauty. The massive 15,000-square-foot property has a restaurant designed to look like a rustic hunting lodge, with a dining room that has a stone fireplace, antlers, and old saloon paintings of nude women. Fitting in with the theme of the restaurant, the menu offers a game trio of rabbit, elk, and bison short rib.
Inn of the Seventh Ray
This idyllic hideaway, with its rustic garden set against the backdrop of the Santa Monica Mountains, makes for a storybook romantic dinner date. In the colder season, sidle up next to a fireplace inside Inn of the Seventh Ray and enjoy dishes like creamy truffle risotto, seared scallops with wild mushrooms, and braised short rib with a rosemary-accented polenta.
Elephante
Elephante is the kind of hip rooftop restaurant where the cool kids hang out while taking in sweeping views of Santa Monica beach. But it’s also a place to get excellent pasta (from a squid ink gemelli with Dungeness crab to cacio e pepe), pizza, and cocktails. Its indoor restaurant has a comforting fireplace that fits in nicely with its boho-chic decor.
Lunetta All Day
This popular brunch joint, with breakfast sandwiches, fried chicken, and pancakes, turns into a more upscale dinner spot (think wood-grilled salmon and herbed brick chicken) at night. In the dining room, there’s a comfy corner with a fireplace and brown leather banquettes.
Dear Jane's
The side bar at Dear Jane’s, a newcomer to Marina Del Rey, has a similar 1960s throwback vibe to its sister restaurant Dear John’s. The dimly lit, cherry wood-walled room has a brick fireplace, plush red velvet seating, and an old-school collection of paintings of women — a nod to the restaurant’s name. It’s a great place to grab classic cocktails like martinis before dinner, then dive into a seafood-focused menu with options like shellfish towers, fancy fish sticks with caviar, and oysters Rockefeller.
The Living Room at The Peninsula
A posh afternoon tea experience takes place at Beverly Hills’s Peninsula hotel from Wednesdays through Sundays. Just past the lobby is the aptly named Living Room, with a blazing fireplace, comfy couches, and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook a garden. The fancy three-tiered set comes with finger sandwiches, desserts, tea, and a glass of bubbly.
Spago
For a special occasion dinner from a longstanding Beverly Hills stalwart, Spago is still the place to go. The Wolfgang Puck-led restaurant boasts fancy dishes like Kaluga caviar atop a cannoli-like potato crisp, Sichuan-style crispy sea bass, and whole-roasted Cantonese duck. Its covered patio has a crackling fireplace for a snuggly experience outdoors.
Firefly
Firefly is the epitome of warm and cozy, with its dim candlelit lighting, vine-covered walls, cabana-like dining tables, and a roaring fireplace centered in the space. The Studio City restaurant that’s perfect for a romantic date offers charcuterie boards, crudos, and bone-in pork chops, and an impressive after-dinner menu with desserts, amari, and ports.
A.O.C.
A.O.C. has two fireplaces on its property, one indoors and another on the patio. Helmed by the James Beard Award-winning team of Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne, the iconic restaurant has become a staple for cocktails, brunch, and dinner, with dishes like spiced fish tagine and hanger steak with a nicoise olive butter.
The Den on Sunset
Earlier this month, the Den, a 13-year-old mainstay on the Sunset Strip, debuted its complete makeover to fit in with the neighborhood’s swanky vibes. Its stunning outdoor patio has a free-standing fireplace under twinkling strung-up lights and is adorned with artfully placed tiles. The Den’s new chef Ronnie de Leon brings in more upscale dishes like charred octopus with romesco, salmon crudo with caviar, and a seared Niman Ranch flat iron steak. Batched cocktails are made daily with fresh juices, and are a perfect accompaniment to the space’s weekend DJ dance nights.
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
When owner Francesco Zimone wanted to bring a piece of home to LA, it came in the form of Naples’s most famous restaurant L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele. The family behind the more than 150-year-old restaurant gave Zimone the green light to bring the restaurant (which was mentioned in the popular book Eat Pray Love) stateside in 2019. It’s been a hotspot ever since, with its lively patio that has a fireplace and a wood-fired oven.
Superba Food + Bread Hollywood
Last year, the Superfood Food + Bread chain took over the space that previously housed the original Cat & Fiddle in Hollywood, and it has since transformed the sprawling 6,500-square-foot property into a comfy all-day restaurant. One of its coziest tables is flanked by plush couches next to a relaxing fireplace. It’s a place where folks can get brunch and fresh-baked pastries, as well as dinner fare like grilled pork chops, roasted chicken, and wine and beer.
The High Low
The High Low debuted earlier this year with a 1970s design in mind. The cozy bar is home to a roaring fireplace; it’s centered in a den that’s surrounded by leather banquettes and plush velvety chairs. The Tex-Mex menu includes dishes like puffy tacos and nachos, while there’s also an unfussy cocktail menu focused on fresh juices and local beers on tap. It’s a full choose-your-own-adventure experience with a pool table, a room for karaoke and movie nights, and a lounge area for live music.
Tam O'Shanter
This century-old Scottish steakhouse has long been an institution in Atwater Village, whipping up dishes like Scotch rarebit, prime rib, and chicken pot pie. Its inviting atmosphere hearkens back to old-world tavern life, complete with painted portraits, rows of flags, and a few roaring fireplaces. To get even cozier, sip some glasses of whiskey and scotch from the restaurant’s robust collection.
Perch
The quintessential LA experience is hanging out on a Downtown rooftop bar with sweeping views of the city. Even in colder temperatures, it’s still comfortable enough outdoors at Perch, thanks to its warming fire pit surrounded by cushy patio chairs. There’s also a fireplace indoors. While Perch offers brunch, dinnertime offers the best best views, along with dishes like pan-roasted salmon, bouillabaisse, and rabbit ravioli.
The Attic
It’s been a decade since owner Steve Massis opened the Attic, and it’s become a Long Beach favorite for brunch and dinner. Inside a 1920’s Craftsman-style home, the restaurant’s homey atmosphere is accentuated by its crackling fireplace. Whimsical dishes like a Hot Cheetos mac and cheese may have put the restaurant on the map, but it’s also a lovely spot for short rib poutine, gumbo, and chicken and waffles.
The Raymond Restaurant
Dining at the Raymond is a transportive experience. The cozy restaurant with a down-home fireplace is situated inside a historic Craftsman-style home, and it was once part of the Raymond Hotel that ushered in celebrity guests like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. It’s known for its stellar cocktail program, and comfort dishes like short rib with mashed potatoes and roasted chicken breast with herbed polenta.