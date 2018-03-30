 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Photo of the majestic Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland with clear blue skies.
General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland
Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The 38 Best Things to Eat at Disneyland

Where to eat the most delicious Mickey-inspired fare at the classic theme park in Anaheim

by Carlye Wisel Updated
General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland
| Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
by Carlye Wisel Updated

Though Disneyland has been open for one year following its 16-month closure due to COVID-19, their culinary offerings have seemingly adjusted to a new normal. Prior to the pandemic, Disneyland was bursting at the seams with new restaurants and dishes; now, in 2022, the theme park resort continues to slowly ramp up with limited menus at restaurants and select items not yet back in rotation.

As so many guests prepare to take their first trip back in years, Eater has retooled the Eater 38 to pinpoint those Mickey-shaped musts, making it easier than ever to find the most popular tastes and treats. Consider it a return to form the snacks at the Happiest Place on Earth. As always, it’s best to utilize mobile ordering, available in Disneyland’s App, to pre-purchase meals earlier in the day to save time.

Added: Mickey Waffle, Seasoned Fries at Red Rose Taverne, Rancho del Zocalo, Maurice’s Treats

Removed: Pomme frites at Cafe Orleans, Fried biscuits at Carthay Circle, Breakfast at River Belle Terrace, Bavarian pretzel at Troubadour Tavern

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

The best quick-service restaurant in Disneyland pays homage to space food without sacrificing flavor. The fried chicken tip-yip and beef pot roast are its best dishes, but even the roasted chicken salad and meatless Felucian kefta are sleeper hits.

Roasted meat with pasta in a dark bowl.
Braised Shaak Roast from Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.
David Roark/Disney Parks

2. Chocolate Popcorn at Kat Saka's Kettle

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

Dusted with red sea salt in a delectable homage to Crait, this chocolate-glazed snack is available at Kat Saka’s Kettle inside the Star Wars-themed land.

Chocolate popcorn in a elliptical bowl.
Chocolate Popcorn with Crait Red Salt from Kat Saka’s Kettle.
Disneyland Resort

3. Ronto-less Wrap at Ronto Roasters

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

The vegan version of Disney’s Ronto Wrap outshines the original by swapping a pork-packed pita for a merguez-style Impossible sausage with Gochujang sauce and kimchi slaw. It’s hearty, filling, and phenomenal.

Veggie wrap placed in a metal holder.
Ronto-less Garden Wrap from Ronto Roasters.
Disneyland Resort

4. Turkey Legs at Edelweiss Snacks

This salty roasted leg of meat is so eye-poppingly large and delicious that it’s irrefutably iconic. Find them here, at the stand near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad or at Poultry Palace in Disney California Adventure.

Disneyland Best Dishes [Official Photo]

5. Fried Chicken Dinner at Plaza Inn

Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-3463
(714) 781-3463
Visit Website

Dine how they used to in the old days at the classic Plaza Inn, whose perfectly crisp three-piece combo has stood the test of time.

Disneyland Best Dishes [Official Photo]

6. Churros

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

This cinnamon-sugar snack found throughout nearly every land at both parks always makes for a perfect pick-me-up.

Disneyland Best Dishes [Official Photo]

7. Mickey-Shaped Pretzels

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

Because if you’re spending the morning at Disneyland and have time to sit down for breakfast instead of hitting the rides then you’re probably doing it wrong. Plan on grabbing one of these hearty pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Small World, Space Mountain or at Refreshment Corner on Main Street, USA. At Disney California Adventure, find them at Bayside Brews (near Silly Symphony Swings) or the Pacific Wharf Distribution Co. Karl Strauss beer stand.

Disneyland Best Dishes [Official Photo]

8. Matterhorn Macaroon at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

What’s not to love about a white chocolate-dipped blob of sugary coconut shaped like one of the park’s famed mountains?

9. Dole Whip at Tiki Juice Bar

1313 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-3463
(714) 781-3463
Visit Website

Adventureland’s unexpectedly vegan pineapple soft-serve is a frozen classic. Get it straight up, topped with pineapple juice, or do as the locals do — dusted with Tajin seasoning on top. Craving something different? Head to the nearby Tropical Hideaway for raspberry or mango swirls or Disneyland Hotel’s Tangaroa Terrace for floats with rum.

Disneyland Best Dishes Paul Hiffmeyer

10. Jolly Holiday Combo at Jolly Holiday Bakery Café

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4565
(714) 781-4565
Visit Website

Grilled cheese and a cup of tomato basil soup at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. is an absolute must on chilly California evenings.

Disneyland Best Dishes [Official Photo]

11. Skewers at Bengal Barbecue

1313 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-3463
(714) 781-3463
Visit Website

Adventureland’s Bengal Barbecue food stand serves up sticks of beef, chicken, and vegetables, providing a little protein-packed fuel on long park days.

12. Bao Buns at Tropical Hideaway

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802

Packed with curried vegetables and makrut lime chicken, these handheld buns at the Tropical Hideaway make for a hearty snack that pairs perfectly with the gochujang rojo sauce.

13. Corn dog

(714) 781-3463
(714) 781-3463
Visit Website

There’s something truly special about Disneyland’s hand-dipped corn dogs. Grab one off of Main Street at the Little Red Wagon or at Stage Door Cafe. At California Adventure, head to Corn Dog Castle for hot link and all-cheese versions.

14. Churro Toffee

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

A white chocolate and cinnamon sugar-coated hunk of toffee whose popularity — and ever-increasing price — are a testament to its newly minted cult status. Find it here and at all Disneyland Resort’s candy shops.

15. Mickey Beignets at Mint Julep Bar

1313 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-3463
(714) 781-3463
Visit Website

Regulars will boast about Ralph Brennan’s beignets just beyond park gates, but a sack of Mickey-shaped donuts is impossible to pass up. Bear caution towards the seasonal flavors, which can be hit-or-miss.

Disneyland Best Dishes [Official Photo]

16. Fried Pickles at Carnation Cafe

Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-3463
(714) 781-3463
Visit Website

Carnation Cafe is known for serving up some of Walt’s favorite foods, and these parmesan and bread crumb-coated spears are the perfect throwback. Each order comes with just a few, leaving enough room for a heartier meal.

17. Monte Cristo at Blue Bayou Restaurant

1313 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-3463
(714) 781-3463
Visit Website

Somewhere beneath the batter and powdered sugar is a turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese sandwich that’s the unofficial dish of Disneyland’s New Orleans Square. It’ll put you in a catatonic state, but trying it at least once at Blue Bayou, which now serves alcohol, or Café Orleans is a rite of passage. For vegetarians, there’s a meatless version at Café Orleans made with three types of cheese.

Disneyland Best Dishes [Official Photo]

18. Ballast Point Brewing Anaheim

1540 S Disneyland Dr #201
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 687-9813
(714) 687-9813
Visit Website

This San Diego-bred brewery, which is now Disneyland’s first, boasts location-specific pints, fresh California fare, and noteworthy share plates, including Bavarian pretzel bites with Sculpin beer cheese and larb-style Impossible lettuce cups—all in a second-story escape from the theme park crowds.

19. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

1540 S, Disneyland Dr Ste 101
Anaheim, CA 92802
(657) 276-2498
(657) 276-2498
Visit Website

Ignore the towering milkshakes — Black Tap’s hearty burgers, hefty sandwiches and easy-to-split dishes like queso and chips and platters of fries with dipping sauces are ideal for refueling after a long day zig-zagging across Disneyland.

Colorful rainbow bead shakes in silver cups.
Shakes from Black Tap at Disneyland.
Disneyland Resort

20. Ice Cream at Salt & Straw

1550 Disneyland Dr. E, #103A
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 855-4321
(714) 855-4321
Visit Website

With Salt & Straw’s first Orange County shop comes high-quality scoops and a menu of intriguing flavors, like salted, malted, chocolate chip cookie dough, which are far superior to the Dreyer’s cones sold inside the park.

21. Pizza at Naples Ristorante E Bar

1550 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 776-6200
(714) 776-6200
Visit Website

Wood-fired pies made with all the right ingredients — Caputo flour, San Marzano tomatoes, and handmade mozzarella — result in the best pie you’ll find at Disneyland.

Pizza at Naples Ristorante E Bar
Pizza at Naples Ristorante E Bar
Carlye Wisel

22. Panko-Crusted Long Beans at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar

1150 Magic Way
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-3463
(714) 781-3463
Visit Website

No one’s technically coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar for the food, but these crispy crunchy bites are the perfect complement to a couple rounds of Hippopoto Mai Tais or Krakatoa Punch.

23. Hand-Dipped Bar at Clarabelle's Hand Scooped Ice Cream

Disney California Adventure Park, Buena Vista Street
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4565
(714) 781-4565
Visit Website

These customizable bars at Clarabelle’s Hand Scooped Ice Cream are the real deal. Choose an ice cream flavor, have it dunked in milk or dark chocolate, and covered with a variety of chocolate chips, Mickey-shaped sprinkles, candy, or better yet, all of the above.

Hand-dipped ice cream bar at Clarabelle’s at Disney’s California Adventure held by a worker. [Official Photo]

24. Napa Rose

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 635-2300
(714) 635-2300
Visit Website

Disneyland hotels have no shortage of fine dining, but Napa Rose is the best of them all. Stop by the Grand Californian Hotel restaurant for an upscale dinner, or hit the lounge for post-ride cocktails and small plates. Either way, you can’t lose.

25. GCH Craftsman Bar

1600 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802

Disneyland can be overwhelming and this poolside eatery at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel makes for an ideal midday escape. Order a cocktail, split a pizza, and unwind before heading back into the chaos.

26. Carthay Circle Lounge

Disney California Adventure Park, Carthay Circle
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4565
(714) 781-4565
Visit Website

If you want to sit down, relax and have a great cocktail inside a Disney park, look no further. There are plenty of small plates at Carthay Circle restaurant’s downstairs lounge, but all take a backseat to perfectly executed classic cocktails. Opt for the namesake Manhattan or Martini or even the delightful (and booze-less) Rose Petal Soda.

Carthay Circle Lounge
Carthay Circle Lounge
Carlye Wisel

27. Pym Test Kitchen

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

Disney’s new Marvel-themed land offers solid food by way of Italian sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with candied bacon, and comically oversized chicken schnitzels, but don’t fill up on mains — the homemade brownie-based candy bar is one of the best desserts Disney’s ever created.

Silver bowl of pasta and meatball at Disneyland.
Experiment No. EE45: Impossible Spoonful at Pym Test Kitchen
Disneyland Resort

28. Filled Cones at Cozy Cone Motel

Disney California Adventure Park, Route 66
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4565
(714) 781-4565
Visit Website

The Cars Land frankenfood that defies tradition (and at times, digestion), but nevertheless makes whomever is eating it very, very happy. Choose between Chili Cone Queso and Bacon Mac n’ Cheese at the third cone from the left.

29. “Pear of Dice” Soda at Cozy Cone Motel

Disney California Adventure Park, Route 66
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4565
(714) 781-4565
Visit Website

An Italian soda that’s crisp and refreshing. Find it at the first cone from the left.

30. Sourdough Bread Bowl at Pacific Wharf Cafe

Disney California Adventure Park
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-3463
(714) 781-3463
Visit Website

The bread bowls served at Pacific Wharf Café are made at Disney California Adventure’s onsite Boudin Bakery. Each bowl is filled with a heaping ladle of clam chowder, mac & cheese or whatever’s in season. Find other iterations at Disneyland’s Harbour Galley, Refreshment Corner or even served with gumbo at Royal Street Verandah.

Disneyland Best Dishes [Official Photo]

31. Lamplight Lounge

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

Come for the most indulgent weekend brunch inside a Disneyland theme park, or book a table for lunch and dinner to try Lamplight Lounge’s impeccably crispy salt-and-pepper potato skins, served with paprika aioli and dusted in manchego shavings. Order two instead of sharing.

32. Lobster Nachos at Lamplight Lounge

1313 S. Disneyland Dr.
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-3463
(714) 781-3463
Visit Website

The former Cove Bar’s lobster-topped nachos, made with homemade tortilla chips and all the fixings, was such a crowd favorite that the dish survived the Cove Bar’s closing and is now served at Lamplight Lounge.

Disneyland Best Dishes
Lobster Nachos at Lamplight Lounge
[Official Photo]

33. Drumettes at Poultry Palace

Disney California Adventure Park, Paradise Pier
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4565
(714) 781-4565
Visit Website

Served in a grab-and-go takeout box themed to a Toy Story short, these Shake ‘n Bake-style drumettes are moist and flavorful, not to mention meta as heck.

34. Jack-Jack's Cookie Num Nums

Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

Bypass the bake shops and icing-slathered sweets for this decadent deep-dish cookie, filled with milk chocolate chunks and dark chocolate chips, and served melty and warm.

35. Mickey Waffle

Disneyland Park
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

There are currently no quick-service locations serving Mickey Waffles — a travesty. To get one, you’ll need to splurge on a pricey hotel breakfast buffet (Storyteller Cafe, Goofy’s Kitchen) or nab a breakfast reservation at Carnation Cafe on Disneyland’s Main Street, USA.

36. Seasoned Fries at Red Rose Taverne

1313 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

While Café Orleans’ beloved garlic-parmesan pommes frites are no longer sold by the basket, we recommend this sleeper hit over in Fantasyland instead. Thick-cut and tossed in spices, they’re addictive in their own right — and won’t require a restaurant reservation to indulge.

Close up of seasoned fries.
Seasoned fries from Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland.
Disneyland

37. Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

1313 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

This Frontierland eatery serves enchiladas, tacos and other Mexican fare with reliably large portions and plentiful outdoor seating — two things you’ll crave on a busy Disney day. The menu changes from time to time, but with seasonal flavors like horchata cold brew and pozole, there’ll always be something worth ordering.

38. Maurice's Treats

1313 Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 781-4636
(714) 781-4636
Visit Website

This under-the-radar snack stand offers cheddar garlic bagel twists, churro donut “gears” and other treats you’ve likely seen on TikTok.

