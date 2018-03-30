Share All sharing options for: The 38 Best Things to Eat at Disneyland

Where to eat the most delicious Mickey-inspired fare at the classic theme park in Anaheim

Though Disneyland has been open for one year following its 16-month closure due to COVID-19, their culinary offerings have seemingly adjusted to a new normal. Prior to the pandemic, Disneyland was bursting at the seams with new restaurants and dishes; now, in 2022, the theme park resort continues to slowly ramp up with limited menus at restaurants and select items not yet back in rotation.

As so many guests prepare to take their first trip back in years, Eater has retooled the Eater 38 to pinpoint those Mickey-shaped musts, making it easier than ever to find the most popular tastes and treats. Consider it a return to form the snacks at the Happiest Place on Earth. As always, it’s best to utilize mobile ordering, available in Disneyland’s App, to pre-purchase meals earlier in the day to save time.

Added: Mickey Waffle, Seasoned Fries at Red Rose Taverne, Rancho del Zocalo, Maurice’s Treats

Removed: Pomme frites at Cafe Orleans, Fried biscuits at Carthay Circle, Breakfast at River Belle Terrace, Bavarian pretzel at Troubadour Tavern

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.