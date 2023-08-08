Where to Eat Around Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (SLO)

While lots of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students make it a point to eat all over town — leading to endless debates about competing places like High Street Deli or Gus’s Grocery — some of the best eats in the city can be found right off campus. With its unassuming address tucked up against the hills and away from the main SLO drag, Cal Poly’s closest strip malls and local businesses cater directly to a student and faculty clientele, meaning comfort foods, meal deals, and lots of variety. Here’s where to eat near the campus of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.