While lots of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students make it a point to eat all over town — leading to endless debates about competing places like High Street Deli or Gus's Grocery — some of the best eats in the city can be found right off campus. With its unassuming address tucked up against the hills and away from the main SLO drag, Cal Poly's closest strip malls and local businesses cater directly to a student and faculty clientele, meaning comfort foods, meal deals, and lots of variety. Here's where to eat near the campus of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
Where to Eat Around Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (SLO)
The Central Coast’s enduring college town has seen an explosion of restaurants and hotels in recent years
Milestone Tavern
This sports-friendly hangout is ideal for just about any time of day, thanks to its modern pub feel, weekday happy hour, and robust menu of sandwiches, burgers, and craft beer of course.
Scout Coffee
Scout is the modern coffee shop that students and faculty demand these days. With its upscale barnyard interior, inventive espresso drinks, and wide variety of pastries, this is the absolute go-to spot for caffeine in the area.
Cork 'n' Bottle
While mostly a liquor store, real ones know that Cork ’n’ Bottle off of Foothill also serves one of the city’s best burgers (among other fried fare). Stop in to try the handful of options available, but it’s best to take the food to go instead of sitting inside the small dining area.
SloDoCo Donuts
This strip mall doughnut shop turns out some of the area’s best morning creations. There are inventive flavors and plenty of classics, but expect a crowd on weekend mornings.
Tacos de Acapulco
For just-off-campus Mexican food it’s best to stick with Tacos de Acapulco, the strip mall setup that serves up a variety of burritos and tacos, including seafood and extensive vegetarian options.
Apple Farm Inn
Part quaint mini-hotel, part rustic roadside stand, Apple Farm is the quintessential daytime place to take family that’s in from out of town. This spot is all throwback charm, with brunch options galore and a full slate of alluring benedicts to choose from.
Breakfast Buzz
The breakfast burrito at Breakfast Buzz is the stuff of legend, loaded with fluffy eggs and lots of potato. It’s a hefty affair, the kind of fueling morning meal that helps bike riders get up the hill to campus in the morning. There are burgers and other breakfast plates as well, but the burrito is king.
Frank’s Famous Hot Dogs
Frank’s is far from being the single best culinary destination in all of San Luis Obispo County, but that’s okay. Located near a cluster of off-campus housing complexes, this breakfast-through-dinner spot has been serving up reliable breakfast burritos and namesake hot dogs (plus burgers, wraps, and more) for nearly half a century.
Splash Café
This historic seafood cafe is well-known to Pismo Beach tourists, though the corner location closer to Cal Poly’s campus still gets plenty of love. Stop in for fried seafood in all its many forms, as well as the cafe’s signature bread bowls of chowder.
Woodstock's Pizza
While not exactly next to campus, no map of where Cal Poly kids eat would be complete without a nod to Woodstock’s, the vital pizza hangout with its own distinctive flavor and look. With plenty of TVs, a few arcade games, and rolling beer pong tournaments and other events, this is a must for any college diner.
Firestone Grill
Across the street from Woodstock’s is Firestone Grill. If there’s only one place to eat in all of San Luis Obispo, it has to be Firestone, where tri-tip, heavily-spiced fries, and lots of beer make for unforgettable nights.