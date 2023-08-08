 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A low college campus, shown at sunset, laying in the foothills of a green area, with a low mountain beyond.
The sprawling Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus.
Cal Poly SLO

Where to Eat Around Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (SLO)

The Central Coast’s enduring college town has seen an explosion of restaurants and hotels in recent years

by Farley Elliott
The sprawling Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus.
| Cal Poly SLO
by Farley Elliott

While lots of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students make it a point to eat all over town — leading to endless debates about competing places like High Street Deli or Gus’s Grocery — some of the best eats in the city can be found right off campus. With its unassuming address tucked up against the hills and away from the main SLO drag, Cal Poly’s closest strip malls and local businesses cater directly to a student and faculty clientele, meaning comfort foods, meal deals, and lots of variety. Here’s where to eat near the campus of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Milestone Tavern

This sports-friendly hangout is ideal for just about any time of day, thanks to its modern pub feel, weekday happy hour, and robust menu of sandwiches, burgers, and craft beer of course.

972 Foothill Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
(805) 439-4316
(805) 439-4316

Scout Coffee

Scout is the modern coffee shop that students and faculty demand these days. With its upscale barnyard interior, inventive espresso drinks, and wide variety of pastries, this is the absolute go-to spot for caffeine in the area.

880 Foothill Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
(805) 439-2823
(805) 439-2823

Cork 'n' Bottle

While mostly a liquor store, real ones know that Cork ’n’ Bottle off of Foothill also serves one of the city’s best burgers (among other fried fare). Stop in to try the handful of options available, but it’s best to take the food to go instead of sitting inside the small dining area.

774 Foothill Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
(805) 543-8637
(805) 543-8637

SloDoCo Donuts

This strip mall doughnut shop turns out some of the area’s best morning creations. There are inventive flavors and plenty of classics, but expect a crowd on weekend mornings.

793F Foothill Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
(805) 782-9766
(805) 782-9766

Tacos de Acapulco

For just-off-campus Mexican food it’s best to stick with Tacos de Acapulco, the strip mall setup that serves up a variety of burritos and tacos, including seafood and extensive vegetarian options.

596 California Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
(805) 543-9100
(805) 543-9100

Apple Farm Inn

Part quaint mini-hotel, part rustic roadside stand, Apple Farm is the quintessential daytime place to take family that’s in from out of town. This spot is all throwback charm, with brunch options galore and a full slate of alluring benedicts to choose from.

2015 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 544-2040
(805) 544-2040

Breakfast Buzz

The breakfast burrito at Breakfast Buzz is the stuff of legend, loaded with fluffy eggs and lots of potato. It’s a hefty affair, the kind of fueling morning meal that helps bike riders get up the hill to campus in the morning. There are burgers and other breakfast plates as well, but the burrito is king.

295 Santa Rosa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
(805) 784-0232
(805) 784-0232

Frank’s Famous Hot Dogs

Frank’s is far from being the single best culinary destination in all of San Luis Obispo County, but that’s okay. Located near a cluster of off-campus housing complexes, this breakfast-through-dinner spot has been serving up reliable breakfast burritos and namesake hot dogs (plus burgers, wraps, and more) for nearly half a century.

950 California Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 541-3488
(805) 541-3488

Splash Café

This historic seafood cafe is well-known to Pismo Beach tourists, though the corner location closer to Cal Poly’s campus still gets plenty of love. Stop in for fried seafood in all its many forms, as well as the cafe’s signature bread bowls of chowder.

1491 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 544-7567
(805) 544-7567

Woodstock's Pizza

While not exactly next to campus, no map of where Cal Poly kids eat would be complete without a nod to Woodstock’s, the vital pizza hangout with its own distinctive flavor and look. With plenty of TVs, a few arcade games, and rolling beer pong tournaments and other events, this is a must for any college diner.

1000 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 541-4420
(805) 541-4420

Firestone Grill

Across the street from Woodstock’s is Firestone Grill. If there’s only one place to eat in all of San Luis Obispo, it has to be Firestone, where tri-tip, heavily-spiced fries, and lots of beer make for unforgettable nights.

1001 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 783-1001
(805) 783-1001

