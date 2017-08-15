South LA covers a wide swath of Southern California. The massive area — it’s larger than Manhattan — is filled with a collection of smaller cities and independent neighborhoods that represent a cultural cross-section of Los Angeles. From old-school spots in Inglewood, Compton, and Lynwood to newer restaurants in West Adams and View Park and everything in between, it’s possible to dine well on dozens of different cuisines within these communities. Here now are 23 great places to drink and dine in greater South LA.

Added: Country Style Jamaican, Guajillo Restaurant, Highly Likely Cafe, Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, Jack’s Family Kitchen, Jerusalem Chicken, Mizlala West Adams, Mr Fries Man, Ricos Tacos Naomi, Southern Girl Desserts, Sunday Gravy

Removed: Ackee Bamboo, Alta, Belizean Paradise, C.W. and Chris Fish & Chicken, Fish Town, Jade Siam, Jim Dandy Fried Chicken, Simply Wholesome, Tacos Los Guichos, Tire Shop Taqueria

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.