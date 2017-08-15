 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

12 Must-Try Restaurants in the Burgeoning Santa Clarita Valley

17 Restaurants That Work For Big Groups and Parties in Los Angeles

13 Essential Arts District Restaurants in Los Angeles

An assortment of dishes at Serving Spoon restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Serving Spoon.
Wonho Frank Lee

23 Incredible Restaurants To Try in South LA

Jerusalem chicken, Mexican mariscos, and red sauce Italian

by Farley Elliott and Mona Holmes Updated
3 comments / new
View as Map
Serving Spoon.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Farley Elliott and Mona Holmes Updated
3 comments / new

South LA covers a wide swath of Southern California. The massive area — it’s larger than Manhattan — is filled with a collection of smaller cities and independent neighborhoods that represent a cultural cross-section of Los Angeles. From old-school spots in Inglewood, Compton, and Lynwood to newer restaurants in West Adams and View Park and everything in between, it’s possible to dine well on dozens of different cuisines within these communities. Here now are 23 great places to drink and dine in greater South LA.

Added: Country Style Jamaican, Guajillo Restaurant, Highly Likely Cafe, Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, Jack’s Family Kitchen, Jerusalem Chicken, Mizlala West Adams, Mr Fries Man, Ricos Tacos Naomi, Southern Girl Desserts, Sunday Gravy

Removed: Ackee Bamboo, Alta, Belizean Paradise, C.W. and Chris Fish & Chicken, Fish Town, Jade Siam, Jim Dandy Fried Chicken, Simply Wholesome, Tacos Los Guichos, Tire Shop Taqueria

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Ricos Tacos Naomi

Copy Link

A husband and wife team launched Ricos Tacos Naomi in 2018 after meeting and falling in love aboard the Kogi truck. To whet one’s appetite, glance through Ricos Tacos Naomi’s Instagram feed, where photo after photo shows mouthwatering tortas, mulitas, quesadillas, burritos, and tacos with a slice of pineapple and layered with salsas.

Los Angeles, CA 90035

Mizlala West Adams

Copy Link

A seat on the cozy patio is the ideal spot to try Mizlala’s shawarma, the lamb or beef kefta, or the fish kebabs. When ready to cool off, the halva cinnamon or salted caramel tahini shakes do the trick.

5400 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
(323) 433-7137
(323) 433-7137
A bowl of hummus with herbs, paprika, and parsley.
Mizlala West Adams.
Joshua Lurie

Also featured in:

Harold & Belle's

Copy Link

Harold & Belle’s still rocks a menu of Louisiana favorites to a large and loyal local clientele. And for the record, gumbo and jambalaya taste even better as leftovers. There’s even vegan options available for the plant-based crowd.

2920 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 735-9023
(323) 735-9023

Also featured in:

Highly Likely Café

Copy Link

As far as cafes go, Highly Likely is one to spend an afternoon at. It’s bright and cheery with great music to accompany the breakfast burritos, sweet potato tacos, and turkey sandwiches.

4310 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
(310) 622-4550
(310) 622-4550

Also featured in:

Holbox

Copy Link

Chef Gilberto Cetina has seen plenty of success just south of Downtown — first with Chichen Itza and then with Holbox. The seafood-centric Holbox covers the bases with ceviches and tostadas, along with simpler preparations of Yucatanean and Baja specialties including blood clams.

3655 South Grand Avenue #C9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
(213) 986-9972
(213) 986-9972
Colorful uni-topped ceviche tostada on a white plate with colorful tablecloth.
Holbox.
Farley Elliott

Also featured in:

Earle's On Crenshaw

Copy Link

Earle’s Grill is a South LA institution found on Crenshaw Boulevard. There’s outdoor seating and a rapid ordering process that include vegan dogs, excessively decadent chili dogs, and so much more.

3864 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 299-2867
(323) 299-2867

Also featured in:

Mr Fries Man

Copy Link

Craig Batiste and his wife Dorothy launched Mr. Fries Man as a pop-up from their Gardena home. There are now five locations throughout the Southland serving the now-famous fries loaded with barbecue ranch chicken and lemon garlic shrimp.

3844 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
(213) 493-4631
(213) 493-4631
French fries loaded with cheese, and faux meat.
Mr Fries Man.
Mr. Fries Man

Hotville Chicken

Copy Link

Kim Prince established Hotville Chicken as one of Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw’s most notable restaurants. Here, at this casual spot, Nashville hot chicken rules the roost; sides like mac and smokin’ cheese, a trio of baked beans, shredded kale coleslaw, and weekend-only waffles are also compelling.

4070 Marlton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 792-4835
(323) 792-4835
Hotville chicken on a tray with checkered paper and pickles.
Hotville Chicken
Matthew Kang

Also featured in:

Swift Cafe

Copy Link

Chef Kyndra McCrary’s daytime spot sits right in Leimert Park. McCrary consulted with a nutritionist to prepare jerk chicken, sea bass, and vegetarian chili and gumbo using less fat. Her menu changes regularly, so check Instagram for the latest offerings.

4279 1/2 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 815-4418
(323) 815-4418

Also featured in:

Woody's Bar-B-Q

Copy Link

For some of Inglewood’s best smoked meats, Woody’s Bar-B-Que is the place to be. While there are other locations for this LA institution, the Slauson location opened 45 years ago. Nab a lunch or dinner plate with hot links, ribs, sliced beef, and chicken packed with mac and cheese, beans, greens, cornbread, and arguably some of the city’s best potato salad.

3446 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
(323) 294-9443
(323) 294-9443
A paper boat filled with saucy ribs and white bread at Woody’s Bar-B-Q
Woody’s Bar-B-Q
Farley Elliott

Also featured in:

Jerusalem Chicken

Copy Link

If a delightful punch in the taste buds is needed, get to Jerusalem Chicken and order the lemon garlic chicken. Be warned, it is full flavored — savory, pungent, and so incredibly juicy. The bed of rice absorbs plenty of the sauce as well. This Windsor Hills restaurant also boasts some of the city’s best hummus.

4448 W Slauson Ave, Windsor Hills, CA 90043
(323) 903-6280
(323) 903-6280
Roasted chicken stuffed with rice, mushrooms, and beef at Jerusalem Chicken in View Park/Windsor Hills in Southern California.
Jerusalem Chicken.
Jerusalem Chicken

Also featured in:

Guajillo Restaurant

Copy Link

Huntington Park’s hidden gem is Guajillo Restaurant. This family-owned business takes pride in its chilaquiles, where options include carne asada, milanesa, and chorizo.

6480 Santa Fe Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255
(323) 835-6424
(323) 835-6424

Court Cafe

Copy Link

Court Cafe is the delicious collective restaurant from Taco Mell’s Jermelle Henderson, Bleu Kitchen’s Calvin Johnson, and Keith Garett of All Flavor No Grease. Together, they combine their unique South LA food-style like the taco omelette, waffles with brown sugar butter, and the crowd-pleasing lobster and waffles.

5496 W Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Also featured in:

Sunday Gravy

Copy Link

This unfussy brother-and-sister-owned restaurant offers straightforward Italian-American fare. Look for red checkered tablecloths and the genre’s greatest hits like cheesy garlic bread, New York-style cheesecake, and fettuccini alfredo. There’s a special lasagna every weekend.

1122 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
(424) 227-6500
(424) 227-6500
Dishes from Sunday Gravy in Ingelwood, California
Sunday Gravy.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

The Serving Spoon

Copy Link

Those in the know are acutely aware of the Serving Spoon’s history and food. The owners have served a soulful breakfast and lunch since 1982. Always required are the cheese grits with catfish and eggs, collard greens, candied yams, or chicken and waffles.

1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
(310) 412-3927
(310) 412-3927
French toast, butter and fried chicken at the Serving Spoon.
Serving Spoon.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Gwen's Specialty Cakes

Copy Link

Gwen Vance opened her specialty bake shop over 20 years ago. Arrive early to purchase one of her mini-bite pecan, sweet potato, or apple pies. It’s good to get on Vance’s email list to stay on top of her Southern-style dinners prepared weekly for pick-up in the heart of Inglewood.

820 N La Brea Ave # D, Inglewood, CA 90302
(310) 677-9979
(310) 677-9979

Also featured in:

Country Style Jamaican Restaurant

Copy Link

It’s constantly busy at Country Style Jamaican. This business is successful because of the sheer volume of customers who return regularly for the escovitchn fish, jerk chicken, peas and rice, and more.

630 N La Brea Ave Suite 111, Inglewood, CA 90302
(424) 227-6915
(424) 227-6915
Snapper escovitch from Country Style Jamaican Cuisine in a styrofoam tray.
Country Style Jamaican’s snapper escovitch.
Matthew Kang

Also featured in:

M'Dears

Copy Link

Look for the retro pink sign just off Western and Florence. Once seated, order the fantastic fried chicken, mac and cheese, and greens, and the 7-Up cake before it sells out.

7717 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047
(323) 759-2020
(323) 759-2020

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Inglewood

Copy Link

Daytime fare and good coffee is always in order at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen. But the second location has something most cafes don’t: A cozy, spacious interior that’s in central Inglewood. There’s a similar wide-open layout and menu at the View Park-Windsor Hills location.

170 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301
(323) 743-8100
(323) 743-8100

Also featured in:

Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen

Copy Link

Soul food restaurants don’t get much more famous than Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen. The restaurant turns out massive portions of fried or smothered chicken, fish, and pork chops, along with stewed oxtails and incredible sides. Note: the location on Century Boulevard has a comfy patio, while Crenshaw’s operates a food truck on weekends.

202 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-3345
(310) 671-3345

Also featured in:

Banadir Somali Restaurant

Copy Link

Banadir Somali Restaurant is among the only Somali restaurants in Los Angeles. Owner Hussein Mohamed always suggests the goat or lamb platters. All of the halal meats are marinated then slow roasted for three hours and served with a side of rice, a simple salad, and a side of bas bas (a traditional bright green sauce is made with basil, jalapeno, and cilantro). It packs a heated punch.

137 Arbor Vitae St, Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 419-9900
(310) 419-9900
A plate of Somalian food with rice, meat, and a side salad.
Banadir Somali Restaurant
Mona Holmes

Also featured in:

Coni'Seafood

Copy Link

One of LA’s best Mexican seafood restaurants rests comfortably in Inglewood. Coni’Seafood continues to wow weary LAX travelers and locals alike. The marlin tacos alone are worth the trip, but it’s the big platter of pescado zarandeado that really turns heads.

3544 W Imperial Hwy, Inglewood, CA 90303
(310) 672-2339
(310) 672-2339
Coni’Seafood
Coni’Seafood
Cathy Chaplin

Hawkins House of Burgers

Copy Link

Endless fans flock to Hawkins in Watts, beguiled by the towering burgers that come fresh off the grill. The space across from Nickerson Gardens carries few frills, but that’s hardly the reason to keep anyone from going.

11603 Slater St, Los Angeles, CA 90059
(323) 563-1129
(323) 563-1129

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Ricos Tacos Naomi

Los Angeles, CA 90035

A husband and wife team launched Ricos Tacos Naomi in 2018 after meeting and falling in love aboard the Kogi truck. To whet one’s appetite, glance through Ricos Tacos Naomi’s Instagram feed, where photo after photo shows mouthwatering tortas, mulitas, quesadillas, burritos, and tacos with a slice of pineapple and layered with salsas.

Los Angeles, CA 90035

Mizlala West Adams

5400 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
A bowl of hummus with herbs, paprika, and parsley.
Mizlala West Adams.
Joshua Lurie

A seat on the cozy patio is the ideal spot to try Mizlala’s shawarma, the lamb or beef kefta, or the fish kebabs. When ready to cool off, the halva cinnamon or salted caramel tahini shakes do the trick.

5400 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
(323) 433-7137
(323) 433-7137
A bowl of hummus with herbs, paprika, and parsley.
Mizlala West Adams.
Joshua Lurie

Harold & Belle's

2920 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018

Harold & Belle’s still rocks a menu of Louisiana favorites to a large and loyal local clientele. And for the record, gumbo and jambalaya taste even better as leftovers. There’s even vegan options available for the plant-based crowd.

2920 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 735-9023
(323) 735-9023

Highly Likely Café

4310 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

As far as cafes go, Highly Likely is one to spend an afternoon at. It’s bright and cheery with great music to accompany the breakfast burritos, sweet potato tacos, and turkey sandwiches.

4310 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
(310) 622-4550
(310) 622-4550

Holbox

3655 South Grand Avenue #C9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Colorful uni-topped ceviche tostada on a white plate with colorful tablecloth.
Holbox.
Farley Elliott

Chef Gilberto Cetina has seen plenty of success just south of Downtown — first with Chichen Itza and then with Holbox. The seafood-centric Holbox covers the bases with ceviches and tostadas, along with simpler preparations of Yucatanean and Baja specialties including blood clams.

3655 South Grand Avenue #C9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
(213) 986-9972
(213) 986-9972
Colorful uni-topped ceviche tostada on a white plate with colorful tablecloth.
Holbox.
Farley Elliott

Earle's On Crenshaw

3864 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008

Earle’s Grill is a South LA institution found on Crenshaw Boulevard. There’s outdoor seating and a rapid ordering process that include vegan dogs, excessively decadent chili dogs, and so much more.

3864 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 299-2867
(323) 299-2867

Mr Fries Man

3844 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
French fries loaded with cheese, and faux meat.
Mr Fries Man.
Mr. Fries Man

Craig Batiste and his wife Dorothy launched Mr. Fries Man as a pop-up from their Gardena home. There are now five locations throughout the Southland serving the now-famous fries loaded with barbecue ranch chicken and lemon garlic shrimp.

3844 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
(213) 493-4631
(213) 493-4631
French fries loaded with cheese, and faux meat.
Mr Fries Man.
Mr. Fries Man

Hotville Chicken

4070 Marlton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Hotville chicken on a tray with checkered paper and pickles.
Hotville Chicken
Matthew Kang

Kim Prince established Hotville Chicken as one of Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw’s most notable restaurants. Here, at this casual spot, Nashville hot chicken rules the roost; sides like mac and smokin’ cheese, a trio of baked beans, shredded kale coleslaw, and weekend-only waffles are also compelling.

4070 Marlton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 792-4835
(323) 792-4835
Hotville chicken on a tray with checkered paper and pickles.
Hotville Chicken
Matthew Kang

Swift Cafe

4279 1/2 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008

Chef Kyndra McCrary’s daytime spot sits right in Leimert Park. McCrary consulted with a nutritionist to prepare jerk chicken, sea bass, and vegetarian chili and gumbo using less fat. Her menu changes regularly, so check Instagram for the latest offerings.

4279 1/2 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 815-4418
(323) 815-4418

Woody's Bar-B-Q

3446 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
A paper boat filled with saucy ribs and white bread at Woody’s Bar-B-Q
Woody’s Bar-B-Q
Farley Elliott

For some of Inglewood’s best smoked meats, Woody’s Bar-B-Que is the place to be. While there are other locations for this LA institution, the Slauson location opened 45 years ago. Nab a lunch or dinner plate with hot links, ribs, sliced beef, and chicken packed with mac and cheese, beans, greens, cornbread, and arguably some of the city’s best potato salad.

3446 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043
(323) 294-9443
(323) 294-9443
A paper boat filled with saucy ribs and white bread at Woody’s Bar-B-Q
Woody’s Bar-B-Q
Farley Elliott

Jerusalem Chicken

4448 W Slauson Ave, Windsor Hills, CA 90043
Roasted chicken stuffed with rice, mushrooms, and beef at Jerusalem Chicken in View Park/Windsor Hills in Southern California.
Jerusalem Chicken.
Jerusalem Chicken

If a delightful punch in the taste buds is needed, get to Jerusalem Chicken and order the lemon garlic chicken. Be warned, it is full flavored — savory, pungent, and so incredibly juicy. The bed of rice absorbs plenty of the sauce as well. This Windsor Hills restaurant also boasts some of the city’s best hummus.

4448 W Slauson Ave, Windsor Hills, CA 90043
(323) 903-6280
(323) 903-6280
Roasted chicken stuffed with rice, mushrooms, and beef at Jerusalem Chicken in View Park/Windsor Hills in Southern California.
Jerusalem Chicken.
Jerusalem Chicken

Guajillo Restaurant

6480 Santa Fe Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255

Huntington Park’s hidden gem is Guajillo Restaurant. This family-owned business takes pride in its chilaquiles, where options include carne asada, milanesa, and chorizo.

6480 Santa Fe Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255
(323) 835-6424
(323) 835-6424

Court Cafe

5496 W Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Court Cafe is the delicious collective restaurant from Taco Mell’s Jermelle Henderson, Bleu Kitchen’s Calvin Johnson, and Keith Garett of All Flavor No Grease. Together, they combine their unique South LA food-style like the taco omelette, waffles with brown sugar butter, and the crowd-pleasing lobster and waffles.

5496 W Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Sunday Gravy

1122 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
Dishes from Sunday Gravy in Ingelwood, California
Sunday Gravy.
Wonho Frank Lee

This unfussy brother-and-sister-owned restaurant offers straightforward Italian-American fare. Look for red checkered tablecloths and the genre’s greatest hits like cheesy garlic bread, New York-style cheesecake, and fettuccini alfredo. There’s a special lasagna every weekend.

1122 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
(424) 227-6500
(424) 227-6500
Dishes from Sunday Gravy in Ingelwood, California
Sunday Gravy.
Wonho Frank Lee

The Serving Spoon

1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
French toast, butter and fried chicken at the Serving Spoon.
Serving Spoon.
Wonho Frank Lee

Those in the know are acutely aware of the Serving Spoon’s history and food. The owners have served a soulful breakfast and lunch since 1982. Always required are the cheese grits with catfish and eggs, collard greens, candied yams, or chicken and waffles.

1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
(310) 412-3927
(310) 412-3927
French toast, butter and fried chicken at the Serving Spoon.
Serving Spoon.
Wonho Frank Lee

Related Maps

Gwen's Specialty Cakes

820 N La Brea Ave # D, Inglewood, CA 90302

Gwen Vance opened her specialty bake shop over 20 years ago. Arrive early to purchase one of her mini-bite pecan, sweet potato, or apple pies. It’s good to get on Vance’s email list to stay on top of her Southern-style dinners prepared weekly for pick-up in the heart of Inglewood.

820 N La Brea Ave # D, Inglewood, CA 90302
(310) 677-9979
(310) 677-9979

Country Style Jamaican Restaurant

630 N La Brea Ave Suite 111, Inglewood, CA 90302
Snapper escovitch from Country Style Jamaican Cuisine in a styrofoam tray.
Country Style Jamaican’s snapper escovitch.
Matthew Kang

It’s constantly busy at Country Style Jamaican. This business is successful because of the sheer volume of customers who return regularly for the escovitchn fish, jerk chicken, peas and rice, and more.

630 N La Brea Ave Suite 111, Inglewood, CA 90302
(424) 227-6915
(424) 227-6915