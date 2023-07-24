Where to Eat Around the University of California at Irvine (UCI)

The best things to eat in or around campus, from Korean sundubu to açai bowls

Though Irvine may be known as a quiet, sleepy Orange County suburb, the area around UC Irvine has an unexpectedly burgeoning and dynamic food scene. The expansive plazas and strip malls near campus — like the University Town Center and Diamond Jamboree — offer local residents, students, faculty, and visitors an eclectic array of restaurants, ranging from old-timer sandwich delis and pizza shops to newcomers like açai bowl cafes, brunch spots, and even Korean street food.

These are essential spots near the UCI campus that stand out among the bounty. Zot Zot Zot.