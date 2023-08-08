 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

15 Essential Restaurants in Westwood Near UCLA

Where to Eat Around the University of California at Irvine (UCI)

Where to Eat Around Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (SLO)

More in Los Angeles See more maps
A sunny waterside college campus with low buildings, lots of greenery, and a tall silver tower.
The UCSB campus outside of Santa Barbara.
UC Santa Barbara

Where to Eat Around the University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB)

Late night eats, family-friendly dinners, and more around Isla Vista and Goleta

by Farley Elliott
View as Map
The UCSB campus outside of Santa Barbara.
| UC Santa Barbara
by Farley Elliott

Despite its name, the University of Santa Barbara is not exactly in the heart of the idyllic coastal city itself. Rather it’s located just a few exits away on a beachy, lagoon-adjacent strip of seaside in the Goleta area, with Isla Vista as the primary student off-campus residential area and hub of dining (and drinking) activity. Taken together with the strip malls and small corner restaurants nearby and the UCSB dining scene begins to come into full focus as a place for visitors, students, and faculty alike. From cocktail dens to the area’s undisputed burrito champion, here’s where to eat near UCSB, the University of Santa Barbara.

Read More

Caya

Copy Link

Caya isn’t just cool for Goleta, it’s cool period. With seasonal all-day menus that lean into fruit and veg, expect something snackable and shareable for all — plus cocktails, which is always a good thing.

5650 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117
(805) 964-1288
(805) 964-1288

Oat Bakery

Copy Link

Breads and pastries vary from traditional to gluten-free at this casual Scandinavia-inspired Goleta shop, with another location in Santa Barbara proper. Stop in for something sweet or savory with the family.

231 Magnolia Ave, Goleta, CA 93117
(805) 845-4300
(805) 845-4300

Also featured in:

The Imperial

Copy Link

There are plenty of places to drink around the UCSB campus, and often for cheap. The Imperial operates slightly differently, marrying a decidedly non-college-bar aesthetic with well-made cocktails that still don’t break the bank. There’s a reason the tiki-ish place has been going strong for more than a decade.

320 S Kellogg Ave, Goleta, CA 93117
(805) 967-3001
(805) 967-3001

Also featured in:

Pickles & Swiss

Copy Link

Sandwich lovers flock to Pickle & Swiss for straightforward panini, melts, wraps, salads, and beyond. There are multiple locations, including one in Santa Barbara proper, but the Goleta location is the place to be.

7060 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117
(805) 845-7226
(805) 845-7226

Ca'Dario Goleta

Copy Link

For white tablecloth, family-friendly dining, try the pasta-focused Ca’ Dario in Goleta. This is the place to take a grad out to celebrate, for sure. Find other locations in Santa Barbara and Montecito, too.

250 Storke Rd #B, Goleta, CA 93117
(805) 884-9419 ext. 4
(805) 884-9419 ext. 4

Freebirds

Copy Link

Freebirds is the place to be on a weekend evening in Isla Vista. Lines form, people hang out, and the kitchen pushes out monster burritos filled with proteins and ingredients of choice. Simply put, this is a quintessential UCSB dining experience.

879 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista, CA 93117
(805) 968-0123
(805) 968-0123

Rockfire Grill

Copy Link

Rockfire is the kind of place that every college town needs. With its menu of burgers, wings, drinks, and more — plus karaoke and open mic nights — there really is never a bad time to stop in.

6583 Pardall Rd, Goleta, CA 93117
(805) 770-3432
(805) 770-3432

Woodstock's Pizza Isla Vista

Copy Link

This classic pizza spot is an Isla Vista staple, keeping late night (well, midnight) eaters and comfort food fans satiated with pizzas, loaded tater tots, and more.

928 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista, CA 93117
(805) 968-6969
(805) 968-6969

Vons Chicken

Copy Link

Vons (no, not the grocery store) is an Isla Vista destination for Korean-style fried chicken, served in boxes, as combo meals, or even in sandwiches with slaw on top. Celebrity chef Chris Oh oversees the menu here, meaning the food is certainly legit.

955 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista, CA 93117
(805) 869-4001
(805) 869-4001

IV Bagel Cafe

Copy Link

Isla Vista’s Bagel Cafe is the breakfast destination of choice for many students (meaning there’s often a crowd). From loaded morning creations to all-day bagel sandwiches, Bagel Cafe does it all.

6551 Trigo Rd #1, Isla Vista, CA 93117
(805) 685-7114
(805) 685-7114

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Caya

5650 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117

Caya isn’t just cool for Goleta, it’s cool period. With seasonal all-day menus that lean into fruit and veg, expect something snackable and shareable for all — plus cocktails, which is always a good thing.

5650 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117
(805) 964-1288
(805) 964-1288

Oat Bakery

231 Magnolia Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

Breads and pastries vary from traditional to gluten-free at this casual Scandinavia-inspired Goleta shop, with another location in Santa Barbara proper. Stop in for something sweet or savory with the family.

231 Magnolia Ave, Goleta, CA 93117
(805) 845-4300
(805) 845-4300

The Imperial

320 S Kellogg Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

There are plenty of places to drink around the UCSB campus, and often for cheap. The Imperial operates slightly differently, marrying a decidedly non-college-bar aesthetic with well-made cocktails that still don’t break the bank. There’s a reason the tiki-ish place has been going strong for more than a decade.

320 S Kellogg Ave, Goleta, CA 93117
(805) 967-3001
(805) 967-3001

Pickles & Swiss

7060 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

Sandwich lovers flock to Pickle & Swiss for straightforward panini, melts, wraps, salads, and beyond. There are multiple locations, including one in Santa Barbara proper, but the Goleta location is the place to be.

7060 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117
(805) 845-7226
(805) 845-7226

Ca'Dario Goleta

250 Storke Rd #B, Goleta, CA 93117

For white tablecloth, family-friendly dining, try the pasta-focused Ca’ Dario in Goleta. This is the place to take a grad out to celebrate, for sure. Find other locations in Santa Barbara and Montecito, too.

250 Storke Rd #B, Goleta, CA 93117
(805) 884-9419 ext. 4
(805) 884-9419 ext. 4

Freebirds

879 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista, CA 93117

Freebirds is the place to be on a weekend evening in Isla Vista. Lines form, people hang out, and the kitchen pushes out monster burritos filled with proteins and ingredients of choice. Simply put, this is a quintessential UCSB dining experience.

879 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista, CA 93117
(805) 968-0123
(805) 968-0123

Rockfire Grill

6583 Pardall Rd, Goleta, CA 93117

Rockfire is the kind of place that every college town needs. With its menu of burgers, wings, drinks, and more — plus karaoke and open mic nights — there really is never a bad time to stop in.

6583 Pardall Rd, Goleta, CA 93117
(805) 770-3432
(805) 770-3432

Woodstock's Pizza Isla Vista

928 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista, CA 93117

This classic pizza spot is an Isla Vista staple, keeping late night (well, midnight) eaters and comfort food fans satiated with pizzas, loaded tater tots, and more.

928 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista, CA 93117
(805) 968-6969
(805) 968-6969

Vons Chicken

955 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista, CA 93117

Vons (no, not the grocery store) is an Isla Vista destination for Korean-style fried chicken, served in boxes, as combo meals, or even in sandwiches with slaw on top. Celebrity chef Chris Oh oversees the menu here, meaning the food is certainly legit.

955 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista, CA 93117
(805) 869-4001
(805) 869-4001

IV Bagel Cafe

6551 Trigo Rd #1, Isla Vista, CA 93117

Isla Vista’s Bagel Cafe is the breakfast destination of choice for many students (meaning there’s often a crowd). From loaded morning creations to all-day bagel sandwiches, Bagel Cafe does it all.

6551 Trigo Rd #1, Isla Vista, CA 93117
(805) 685-7114
(805) 685-7114

Related Maps