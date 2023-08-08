Where to Eat Around the University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB)

Despite its name, the University of Santa Barbara is not exactly in the heart of the idyllic coastal city itself. Rather it’s located just a few exits away on a beachy, lagoon-adjacent strip of seaside in the Goleta area, with Isla Vista as the primary student off-campus residential area and hub of dining (and drinking) activity. Taken together with the strip malls and small corner restaurants nearby and the UCSB dining scene begins to come into full focus as a place for visitors, students, and faculty alike. From cocktail dens to the area’s undisputed burrito champion, here’s where to eat near UCSB, the University of Santa Barbara.