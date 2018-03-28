 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

10 Stellar Lunch Deals to Check Out During DineLA, Spring 2022

18 Dinner Spots to Try for DineLA Restaurant Week, Spring 2022

Explore Orange County’s Little Arabia By Crawling These 10 Delicious Destinations

Shrimp taco and carne asada tostada on a white plastic plate.
Shrimp taco and carne asada tostada from Mexicali Taco & Co.
Matthew Kang

10 Restaurants to Grab Takeout for Games at Dodgers Stadium

Tacos, pizza, and burgers all make for excellent ballgame food

by Matthew Kang and Mona Holmes Updated
View as Map
Shrimp taco and carne asada tostada from Mexicali Taco & Co.
| Matthew Kang
by Matthew Kang and Mona Holmes Updated

As one of the nation’s last standing original ballparks, Dodger Stadium holds a special spot for Angelenos who waited some 30 years for the Boys in Blue to bring home a World Series win in the shortened 2020 season. Fast forward to 2022 (and past some early fears of a lockout) and now the Dodgers are slated to win the most games in Major League Baseball, thanks to an absolutely loaded team that includes newly signed star Freddie Freeman.

Besides being fans of the product on the field, real Dodger faithful know that it’s also possible to bring in outside food to the stadium. The stadium vendors have some mild hits like the nachos baseball helmets and garlic fries, but the surrounding communities also have some incredible neighborhood options for pre and post-game dining. Just note that all food needs to be brought in smaller, specifically-sized containers and in clear bags (or backpacks); here are the full guidelines.

Knowing all that, here are a handful of restaurants within walking or easy driving distance to Dodger Stadium, or the stadium’s free (for ticket-holders) game day shuttle, which departs every 10 minutes from Union Station. From pizza to barbecue to tacos, check out these ten places to grab delicious takeout that will hold up to the journey to the stadium..

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Cosa Buona

Copy Link
2100 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 908-5211
(213) 908-5211
Visit Website

Zach Pollack’s Cosa Buona is an Echo Park staple on the corner of Sunset and Alvarado. Pick up some blistered pizzas, eggplant parm, and smoky mozzarella sticks to take to the game.

Cosa Buona Crystal Coser

Also Featured in:

2. Lowboy

Copy Link
1540 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 266-8161
(213) 266-8161
Visit Website

One of LA’s more underrated burger spots, Lowboy has a handy takeout window with loaded smashed or lettuce-loaded burgers that should travel decently to the ballgame. Or just munch on the burgers right at the sidewalk tables.

For a big, messy burger with a side of hope: Lowboy.
Smash burger from Lowboy.
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

3. Quarter Sheets Pizza

Copy Link
1305 Portia St
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Visit Website

Pizza, especially the square type, tends to travel better than the thin-crust round variety. Quarter Sheets, which took over the former Trencher space in Echo Park, has creative takes on the Sicilian pizza genre, along with cake slices by House of Gluten. The carb-loaded one-two punch is great for taking to Dodger Stadium. Right now it only operates Friday to Sunday.

Pizza from Quarter Sheets on white paper and plates with a can of beer.
Pizza from Quarter Sheets.
Allen Yelent

4. Eastside Market

Copy Link
1013 Alpine St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 250-2464
(213) 250-2464
Visit Website

Nestled near the 101 and 110 Freeways, Eastside Market Deli was founded in 1929. Picture Italian sandwiches doused with red sauce, pastrami, and chicken parm. They also make a distinctly LA dish: the DA Special, with with sausage, meatballs, pastrami and roast beef. And as always, take the cannoli.

Eastside Market

5. Mexicali Taco & Co.

Copy Link
702 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 613-0416
(213) 613-0416
Visit Website

A constantly underrated taco gem, this enduring Chinatown-area taco spot has amazing grilled carne asada, chicken, and shrimp served in tacos, quesadillas, and vampiros. The salsa and agua fresca game here is incredible too.

Shrimp taco and carne asada tostada on a white plastic plate.
Taco and tostada from Mexicali Taco & Co.
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

6. Katsu Sando

Copy Link
736 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 395-0710
(213) 395-0710
Visit Website

Daniel Son and his family churn out reasonably priced, flavor-packed Japanese-style convenience store sandwiches at this humble Chinatown restaurant. Classics like the pork katsu or chicken katsu sandos are excellent, while the slightly sweet crispy shrimp and candied walnuts sando is a gamechanger.

For the hottest new takeout spot in Chinatown: Katsu Sando.
Shrimp and walnut katsu sando from Katsu Sando
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

7. Broadway Cuisine

Copy Link
913 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 265-7140
(213) 265-7140
Visit Website

Chinatown has plenty of amazing restaurants to try and grab takeout. While admittedly trying to shuffle takeout boxes of honey walnut shrimp and fried rice could be a challenge, there are more ridiculous things to try and enjoy in the loge seats of Dodger Stadium. This versatile restaurant opens before lunch, making it good option after day games as well.

A plate of shrimp with walnuts. Halved cucumber slivers line the perimeter of the plate.
Walnut shrimp from Broadway Cuisine in Chinatown.
Wonho Frank Lee

8. Philippe the Original

Copy Link
1001 North Alameda
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-3781
(213) 628-3781
Visit Website

Rumor has it that Philippe the Original made the world’s first French Dip in 1918, so it is only appropriate to eat there before watching one of MLB’s oldest teams. Everything is made to order, especially the beef double dip with jus. But the sandwich must be layered with Philippes’ house made mustard which packs a bit of heat, but in the best way possible.

Philippe’s, a French dip restaurant, with red tables and a hand dipping a sandwich into jus. Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

9. Moo's Craft Barbecue

Copy Link
2118 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90031
(323) 686-4133
(323) 686-4133
Visit Website

Thursday to Sunday brings some of LA’s best barbecue to Lincoln Heights, a short hop away from Dodger Stadium. Load up on smoked meats and excellent sides and take the feast to the ballgame. Or just scarf it all down before the first pitch at the Texas-style indoor-outdoor space.

Moo’s craft barbecue sits on a pink paper tray.
Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

10. Playita Restaurant

Copy Link
2200 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90031
(323) 343-0945
(323) 343-0945

The Guisados team continues to operate one of the best pre-Dodger game spots in the area. The crew took over a former Mexican seafood spot and are now serving containers of ceviche with tostadas, quesadillas, and crispy shrimp tacos that should travel pretty well into the stadium.

An overhead look at an orange tray filled with different types of seafood, including tacos.
Seafood tostadas and tacos from Playita
Farley Elliott

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Cosa Buona

2100 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Cosa Buona Crystal Coser

Zach Pollack’s Cosa Buona is an Echo Park staple on the corner of Sunset and Alvarado. Pick up some blistered pizzas, eggplant parm, and smoky mozzarella sticks to take to the game.

2100 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 908-5211
Visit Website

2. Lowboy

1540 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
For a big, messy burger with a side of hope: Lowboy.
Smash burger from Lowboy.
Farley Elliott

One of LA’s more underrated burger spots, Lowboy has a handy takeout window with loaded smashed or lettuce-loaded burgers that should travel decently to the ballgame. Or just munch on the burgers right at the sidewalk tables.

1540 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 266-8161
Visit Website

3. Quarter Sheets Pizza

1305 Portia St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Pizza from Quarter Sheets on white paper and plates with a can of beer.
Pizza from Quarter Sheets.
Allen Yelent

Pizza, especially the square type, tends to travel better than the thin-crust round variety. Quarter Sheets, which took over the former Trencher space in Echo Park, has creative takes on the Sicilian pizza genre, along with cake slices by House of Gluten. The carb-loaded one-two punch is great for taking to Dodger Stadium. Right now it only operates Friday to Sunday.

1305 Portia St
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Visit Website

4. Eastside Market

1013 Alpine St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eastside Market

Nestled near the 101 and 110 Freeways, Eastside Market Deli was founded in 1929. Picture Italian sandwiches doused with red sauce, pastrami, and chicken parm. They also make a distinctly LA dish: the DA Special, with with sausage, meatballs, pastrami and roast beef. And as always, take the cannoli.

1013 Alpine St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 250-2464
Visit Website

5. Mexicali Taco & Co.

702 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Shrimp taco and carne asada tostada on a white plastic plate.
Taco and tostada from Mexicali Taco & Co.
Matthew Kang

A constantly underrated taco gem, this enduring Chinatown-area taco spot has amazing grilled carne asada, chicken, and shrimp served in tacos, quesadillas, and vampiros. The salsa and agua fresca game here is incredible too.

702 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 613-0416
Visit Website

6. Katsu Sando

736 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012
For the hottest new takeout spot in Chinatown: Katsu Sando.
Shrimp and walnut katsu sando from Katsu Sando
Matthew Kang

Daniel Son and his family churn out reasonably priced, flavor-packed Japanese-style convenience store sandwiches at this humble Chinatown restaurant. Classics like the pork katsu or chicken katsu sandos are excellent, while the slightly sweet crispy shrimp and candied walnuts sando is a gamechanger.

736 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 395-0710
Visit Website

7. Broadway Cuisine

913 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012
A plate of shrimp with walnuts. Halved cucumber slivers line the perimeter of the plate.
Walnut shrimp from Broadway Cuisine in Chinatown.
Wonho Frank Lee

Chinatown has plenty of amazing restaurants to try and grab takeout. While admittedly trying to shuffle takeout boxes of honey walnut shrimp and fried rice could be a challenge, there are more ridiculous things to try and enjoy in the loge seats of Dodger Stadium. This versatile restaurant opens before lunch, making it good option after day games as well.

913 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 265-7140
Visit Website

8. Philippe the Original

1001 North Alameda, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Philippe’s, a French dip restaurant, with red tables and a hand dipping a sandwich into jus. Wonho Frank Lee

Rumor has it that Philippe the Original made the world’s first French Dip in 1918, so it is only appropriate to eat there before watching one of MLB’s oldest teams. Everything is made to order, especially the beef double dip with jus. But the sandwich must be layered with Philippes’ house made mustard which packs a bit of heat, but in the best way possible.

1001 North Alameda
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-3781
Visit Website

9. Moo's Craft Barbecue

2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Moo’s craft barbecue sits on a pink paper tray.
Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
Farley Elliott

Thursday to Sunday brings some of LA’s best barbecue to Lincoln Heights, a short hop away from Dodger Stadium. Load up on smoked meats and excellent sides and take the feast to the ballgame. Or just scarf it all down before the first pitch at the Texas-style indoor-outdoor space.

2118 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90031
(323) 686-4133
Visit Website

10. Playita Restaurant

2200 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
An overhead look at an orange tray filled with different types of seafood, including tacos.
Seafood tostadas and tacos from Playita
Farley Elliott

The Guisados team continues to operate one of the best pre-Dodger game spots in the area. The crew took over a former Mexican seafood spot and are now serving containers of ceviche with tostadas, quesadillas, and crispy shrimp tacos that should travel pretty well into the stadium.

2200 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90031
(323) 343-0945

Related Maps