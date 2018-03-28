As one of the nation’s last standing original ballparks, Dodger Stadium holds a special spot for Angelenos who waited some 30 years for the Boys in Blue to bring home a World Series win in the shortened 2020 season. Fast forward to 2022 (and past some early fears of a lockout) and now the Dodgers are slated to win the most games in Major League Baseball, thanks to an absolutely loaded team that includes newly signed star Freddie Freeman.

Besides being fans of the product on the field, real Dodger faithful know that it’s also possible to bring in outside food to the stadium. The stadium vendors have some mild hits like the nachos baseball helmets and garlic fries, but the surrounding communities also have some incredible neighborhood options for pre and post-game dining. Just note that all food needs to be brought in smaller, specifically-sized containers and in clear bags (or backpacks); here are the full guidelines.

Knowing all that, here are a handful of restaurants within walking or easy driving distance to Dodger Stadium, or the stadium’s free (for ticket-holders) game day shuttle, which departs every 10 minutes from Union Station. From pizza to barbecue to tacos, check out these ten places to grab delicious takeout that will hold up to the journey to the stadium..

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.