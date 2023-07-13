Everyone loves french fries but not every restaurant in Los Angeles makes them with skill. This inconsistency is something that some folks have picked up on, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any good examples around town. Some restaurants like Petit Trois rely on high-quality fries as of part of its steak entrees or mussels marinière. Others like Dino’s Famous Chicken, Daybird, or Amboy serve fast-food-style fries with reasonable prices to match. And yes, In-N-Out’s french fries will always be the butt of jokes, but order them well-done and they become mostly edible — if not pretty delicious (they don’t, however, make it onto this list). Here now, 10 places to get consistently good french fries in Los Angeles.Read More
10 French Fries That Are Actually Good in Los Angeles
Maybe LA doesn’t have the best fry game, but some places do in fact have great french fries
Carnival Restaurant
Open since 1984, Sherman Oak’s Carnival is a San Fernando Valley institution. The Lebanese dishes are done incredibly well, made with fresh ingredients and served in generous portions. While there are a number of standout dishes on the menu, including the combination appetizer filled hummus, baba ghanoush, tabbouleh, and falafel, the fries are the unsung hero at Carnival. Cut thick and pan-fried, which makes them extra crispy, they’re large enough to carry big dollops of hummus and baba ganoush. — Virali Dave, editor
Petit Trois le Valley
About as textbook as bistro frites come, the French fries at Petit Trois in the Valley and in Hollywood are consistently crisp and aggressively seasoned, ideal for soaking up the sauce of mussels marinière or steak with au poivre sauce or red wine bordelaise.
daybird
While the fried chicken and fried fish sandwiches are the star at Mei Lin’s casual Daybird in Silver Lake, the $4 fries might be the best bang-for-the-buck side order in town. Crisp, light, and on a paler side of golden brown, these fast-food-style fries are what McDonald’s wishes its fries could be.
Majordomo
The famous B.S. Fries, named after sports commentator and personality Bill Simmons, is now officially on the menu at Majordomo. The catch is that the fries only come as a part of the big smoked short rib dinner. (Ask nicely, and perhaps toward the end of the night, and the kitchen might prepare a standalone order of the fries.) These almost dark brown fries are distinctive for their tangy, vinegary flavor, resulting in something that resembles gourmet salt and vinegar potato chips.
République
The late critic Jonathan Gold opened his review of République by arguing that the Mid-Wilshire restaurant made the city’s best french fries. He described the fries as “long perfect blocks” cooked in beef suet and peanut oil. The review is worth a read for Gold’s description alone. The results are French-style fries that go great with the restaurant’s cheeseburger.
Matu
Hand-cut and fries in beef tallow, the thicker Belgian-style fries at Matū work as a terrific companion to this Beverly Hills restaurant’s grass-fed wagyu steaks sourced from First Light farms in New Zealand. The fries are always golden brown and served hot out of the fryer, which explains why they’re so consistent. A bit of chopped parsley adds brightness and visual appeal.
Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers
Alvin Cailan’s casual spot in Chinatown was always going to have a strong approach to fries given their affinity to burgers. There’s nothing standout about them other than their light McDonald’s-like texture, crispness, and affordability at $3. But have a few, and you’ll realize you’ve finished all of them without realizing.
Dino's Famous Chicken
Cut with skins on, these thinner fries are usually enjoyed at the bottom of Dino’s famous grilled chicken, laced with a bright orange, tangy sauce. The juices and the sauce then soak right into the fries for one of LA’s most glorious dishes.
Father's Office
Father’s Office’s famous burger only tastes better with a small heap of the gastropub’s shoestring fries, which are always hot out of the fryer, heavily salted, and covered with fresh herbs. The thin size means they’re always that ideal blend of crispy and crunchy.
Heavy Handed
Popular Santa Monica smashburger spot Heavy Handed serves a huge basket of beef tallow french fries. Depending on the night, they could be a tad underseasoned, nothing that a packet of salt upon request won’t solve, but the fries here are crisp and crunchy without being too greasy. After a few minutes, you won’t even realize that you’re scraping near the bottom of an empty basket.