Camphor feels like a world away from the rest of the Arts District, in part because it sits well off of E 3rd Street. The place also exudes its own kind of chic industrial French charm, a dim mix of houseplants and gold trim that makes the place feel like an occasion at any time. The food is meant to match, weaving from caviar and pommes souffle starters to clams with garlic and parsley butter. Entrees include elegant versions of trout almandine, lobster, and steak au poivre. Be sure to stick around for dessert, too.