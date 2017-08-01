 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sliced chicken with spiced jus at Camphor in Los Angeles on an ornate white plate.
Sliced roasted chicken roulade with spiced jus.
Wonho Frank Lee

12 Essential French Bistros and Brasseries in Los Angeles

Bouillabaisse, steak frites, croque monsieurs, and escargots

by Eater Staff Updated
17 comments / new
View as Map
Sliced roasted chicken roulade with spiced jus.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated
17 comments / new

For those seeking French fare across the city, look no further than these charming bistros and brasseries. Each spot fits the bill for romantic date nights or casual lunches with friends over classics like steak frites, croque monsieurs, and escargots, all washed down with a bottle of Bordeaux of course. Here now are 12 charming French bistros and brasseries in Los Angeles.

Petit Trois Le Valley

Ludo Lefebvre’s second Petit Trois in the Valley goes far beyond the limited counter service seating of the original, with plenty of space and all-day service that makes diners feel like they are transported to the heart of Paris. Expect fun twists on American classics like the breakfast sandwich, the Mec Muffin, and the signature burger, the Big Mec.

13705 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 989-2600
(818) 989-2600
Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks. Wonho Frank Lee

Perle Restaurant

Chef Dean Yasharian takes French technique to the Los Angeles suburbs with Perle in Pasadena. The easygoing bistro serves classic French fare including steak tartare, escargots, and what may be the best tarte tatin in town.

43 Union St, Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 460-8819
(626) 460-8819
Perle restaurant Pasadena
Perle
Perle

Loupiotte Kitchen

This charming Los Feliz spot does all-day bistro fare in a rustic farmhouse-style storefront right on Vermont. Loupiotte Kitchen, which is owned by longtime Parisian restaurateur, Sarah Bessade, serves up basics like soft-scrambled eggs and pain perdu for breakfast, with options ranging from quiche to a goat cheese salad for lunch.

1726 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 445-2738
(323) 445-2738
Loupiotte Kitchen

Tesse

Tesse’s French-esque menu takes inspiration from both France and California. The food starts with a strong charcuterie selection, followed by wide-ranging apps and mains that hit a slew of French flavors. Think comforting crab simplissime, aromatic black truffle cavatelli, chicken vol au vent, and aged New York strip steak with duck fat fries.

8500 Sunset Blvd ste b, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 360-3866
(310) 360-3866
Tesse, West Hollywood Wonho Frank Lee

Mr. T Los Angeles

Style just oozes from this Paris transplant, with a bustling dining room and loud music bouncing off the modern industrial space. This is a hip French restaurant done right in Hollywood, with celebrities and well-heeled folks enjoying plates of street food-inspired fare, from lamb kebab and cheesy croquettes to a terrific uni-topped rice bowl.

953 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
(310) 953-4934
(310) 953-4934
The “Uni” dish with sea urchin roe and egg yolk confit at Mr. T in Hollywood.
The “Uni” dish with sea urchin roe and egg yolk confit at Mr. T.
Matthew Kang

Monsieur Marcel

Far more than just a specialty grocery store in the Original Farmer’s Market, Monsieur Marcel is also a full-service restaurant set just across the walkway. With a plentiful wine list, oysters, cheeses, and all the classics, there may be no better way to refuel from an arduous day shopping at the Grove than at this friendly spot.

6333 W 3rd St #150, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 939-7792
(323) 939-7792
Monsieur Marcel Farley Elliott

République

Stationed in what feels like the restaurant epicenter of LA, République is more popular than ever. Those weekend lines for breakfast and lunch are an initiation into LA dining, but well worth the wait. Approaching République for dinner is best with reservations, which will ensure a faster route to oysters, roast chicken, duck breast, and housemade bread with pan drippings.

624 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(310) 362-6115
(310) 362-6115
Inside the colorful and soaring dining room at French restaurant Republique. Elizabeth Daniels

Oriel

Oriel in Chinatown is simply a beautiful room to behold. They’ve kept things simple with a wonderful wine list and tight menu of onion soup, charcuterie, ratatouille, escargots, and beef bourguignon.

1135 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 253-9419
(213) 253-9419
Oriel Chinatown
Oriel
Wonho Frank Lee

Lumière

Those looking for an under-the-radar, relaxed bistro meal can find one at the Fairmont in Century Plaza in Century City, where the wide multi-faceted dining room serves tweaked classics from morning to evening. French onion soup, chicken liver mousse, and the hefty burger are menu highlights.

2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067
(310) 424-3031
(310) 424-3031
Dining area at Lumière.
Dining area at Lumière.
Wonho Frank Lee

Bicyclette

Enter Bicyclette’s underground world of candlelight and bistro snacks, from staples like soft egg and caviar in the shell to simple bread and stellar Normandy butter. From there, diners can wind through robust wine lists and seafood-packed bouillabaisse to simple preparations of beef short rib, duck leg confit, and cassoulet. For some of LA’s best French food in an unbeatably cool and low-key environment, this is the spot.

9575 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
(424) 500-9575
(424) 500-9575
Bouillabaisse at Bicyclette in Beverlywood.
Bouillabaisse at Bicyclette.
Matthew Kang

Camphor

Camphor feels like a world away from the rest of the Arts District, in part because it sits well off of E 3rd Street. The place also exudes its own kind of chic industrial French charm, a dim mix of houseplants and gold trim that makes the place feel like an occasion at any time. The food is meant to match, weaving from caviar and pommes souffle starters to clams with garlic and parsley butter. Entrees include elegant versions of trout almandine, lobster, and steak au poivre. Be sure to stick around for dessert, too.

923 E 3rd St Suite 109, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 626-8888
(213) 626-8888
An assortment of pastry and brunch dishes on a white tablecloth at Camphor in Los Angeles, California.
Brunch dishes at Camphor.
Stan Lee

Pasjoli

Chef Dave Beran’s Pasjoli strikes the perfect balance between upscale and relaxed. Settle into this Santa Monica bistro for refined takes on French classics like braised short rib and roast sturgeon with pink peppercorn jus. In addition, the whole pressed duck is back with a front-and-center presentation for the dining room to see. Save room for the chocolate souffle.

2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
(424) 330-0020
(424) 330-0020
Pasjoli’s dining room in Santa Monica.
Pasjoli’s dining room in Santa Monica.
Wonho Frank Lee

Related Maps