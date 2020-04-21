17 Terrific Los Angeles Fried Chicken Spots

For buckets, sandwiches, hot chicken tenders, and everything in between

There’s no shortage of excellent fried chicken to be found throughout the Southland, and now’s the perfect time to pick up a bucket and head outdoors for an early evening summer picnic. From classic Southern to Korean twice-fried to Nashville hot, here now are 17 terrific fried chicken spots throughout Southern California from north to south.

Added: Dinah’s, Lucky Bird, the Prince, Moms Haus, Main Chick

Removed: Poppy + Rose, Bomb Chicken, Merry’s House, Gus’s, Ma ‘n Pa Grocery

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.