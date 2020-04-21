 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A bucket of chicken from Lucky Bird
Lucky Bird’s bucket at Grand Central Market
Jakob Layman

17 Terrific Los Angeles Fried Chicken Spots

For buckets, sandwiches, hot chicken tenders, and everything in between

by Eater Staff Updated
Lucky Bird’s bucket at Grand Central Market
| Jakob Layman
by Eater Staff Updated

There’s no shortage of excellent fried chicken to be found throughout the Southland, and now’s the perfect time to pick up a bucket and head outdoors for an early evening summer picnic. From classic Southern to Korean twice-fried to Nashville hot, here now are 17 terrific fried chicken spots throughout Southern California from north to south.

Added: Dinah’s, Lucky Bird, the Prince, Moms Haus, Main Chick

Removed: Poppy + Rose, Bomb Chicken, Merry’s House, Gus’s, Ma ‘n Pa Grocery

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Moms Haus

14062 Vanowen St
Van Nuys, CA 91405
(818) 786-1373
(818) 786-1373
This decades-old New Orleans-leaning Valley restaurant turns out reliable fried chicken by the piece. Diners can also sort through Bayou staples like gumbo and jambalaya to find fried chicken po’ boys and more.

2. Anajak Thai Cuisine

14704 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(818) 501-4201
(818) 501-4201
It should come as no surprise that the Valley’s most celebrated Thai spot has some of the best fried chicken. Anajak’s Southern Thai fried chicken is succulent, crispy, and comes with a side order of sticky rice and spicy nam jim sauce.

3. Main Chick

20 Union St
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 660-9204
(626) 660-9204
This growing hot chicken enterprise is one of the most recognizable names in the game at the moment. Thankfully, fans who aren’t here for the heat can still find lots to like in the restaurant’s non-spicy fried chicken, available as combos with tenders, sandwiches, or quarter bird pieces.

4. Daybird

240 N Virgil Ave Suite 5
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Chef Mei Lin’s fried chicken sandwich is the centerpiece at Daybird, but the chicken tenders are not to be missed. She uses thigh meat for the sandwiches and juicy white meat for the tenders. The fries are the ideal crisp golden brown as well, a wonderful complement to the Sichuan-spiced sandwich.

Daybird’s fried chicken sandwich in Los Angeles
Daybird
Matthew Kang

5. Crawfords

2616 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
(213) 568-3133
(213) 568-3133
Cheap beer and fried chicken already sound like a winning combination, but when the bar comes from none other than Dustin Lancaster, you know it’s going to be something even more special. The result is Crawford’s, a Westlake drinking hole that puts out some surprisingly awesome fried chicken from the tiny kitchen in the back.

6. Hoho Chicken

2625 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90057
(213) 384-9595
(213) 384-9595

Whether bone-in or boneless chicken, Hoho Chicken is best consumed with a group. A bag full of fried chicken or a rice bowl can be taken up a notch flavorwise with sweet chili, garlic, coconut, lemon pepper, or hot fire options.

7. Tokyo Fried Chicken Co.

122 S Atlantic Blvd
Monterey Park, CA 91754
(626) 282-9829
(626) 282-9829
Tokyo Fried Chicken Co. is a stalwart spot for San Gabriel Valley fried bird. Offered as boxes, packs, or ‘just the bird’, the menu here is easily scalable for group outings or just one person.

8. Howlin' Ray's

727 N Broadway #128
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 935-8399
(213) 935-8399
Howlin’ Ray’s is the hottest thing going on Postmates (a result of the pandemic) and a forthcoming sit-down location in Pasadena promises to bring the heat with a bar and plenty of access to sandos, tenders, and batters boxes of wings.

A tray of hot chicken shown from above with checkered paper beneath.
Howlin’ Ray’s
Jakob Layman

9. The Prince

3198 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 389-1586
(213) 389-1586

The Prince tends to pull people in for different reasons. Some are movie buffs eager to see a slice of LA, others are there for stiff, fun cocktails and the late night hours. And yet more come simply for the fried chicken, a throwback menu item at this Koreatown haunt that can come as wings, full plates, spicy or not, and just about any iteration in between. For hangout vibes and chicken, this is it.

The Prince’s long room with deep red booths.
Diners eating at the Prince
GastronomyBlog

10. Lucky Bird

317 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Grand Central Market is the place to try a little bit of everything — and that includes some of LA’s best fried chicken. The Lucky Bird stand turns out not only the now-ubiquitous fried chicken sandwiches, it also offers buckets of bird, wings, and combo orders for those eating on the fly.

A bucket of chicken from Lucky Bird
A bucket of fried chicken from Lucky Bird
Jakob Layman

11. Honey's Kettle Fried Chicken

9537 Culver Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 202-5453
(310) 202-5453
At Culver City’s Honey’s Kettle, chicken is fried in enormous kettle drums until a thick, crispy coating is formed. It’s served with packets of honey meant to be slathered all over the chicken and biscuits.

12. Hotville Chicken

4070 Marlton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 792-4835
(323) 792-4835
Located inside the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, Kim Prince’s Hotville Chicken serves up its signature wares by the piece and in sandwich form. This is the OG hot chicken, straight from the grand-grand niece of the Prince family.

Hotville chicken on a tray with checkered paper and pickles.
Hotille Chicken
Matthew Kang

13. Dinah's Family Restaurant

6521 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 645-0456
(310) 645-0456
For buckets of the good stuff, get to Dinah’s on Sepulveda. This staple diner-slash-chicken spot has been in the neighborhood for decades, serving up its bright red buckets of takeout fried chicken to the greater Westside. Don’t be afraid to add a few orders of gizzards or liver to go, either.

14. Jim Dandy Fried Chicken

11328 Vermont Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90044
(323) 779-5567
(323) 779-5567
This South LA institution is open daily for takeouts. Jim Dandy’s serves a juicy bird with a classic crunchy batter. It’s the golden-fried standard for fried chicken in the city. Be prepared to wait, there is almost always a line.

Jim Dandy Fried Chicken in South Los Angeles
Jim Dandy Fried Chicken
Mona Holmes

15. Mom’s Touch

1400 W Redondo Beach Blvd Unit 120
Gardena, CA 90247
(310) 400-7305
(310) 400-7305
Successful South Korean fried chicken chain Mom’s Touch has landed in the U.S. The menu is fairly simple, with tenders, wings, and sandwiches as the main chicken options, each featuring ultra-crisp Korean-style batters and a slew of some creative flavorings, like a sweet-spicy glaze and even green onion and cheese dust.

16. Qchon Chicken

2515 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
(310) 320-5935
(310) 320-5935

Wait until the car doors are closed and take in the aroma that is Qchon Chicken. They’ll ask for your preferred spice level before preparing beautifully seasoned, exceptionally crispy Korean-style fried drumsticks.

Qchon Chicken storefront in S-Mart in Torrance, California.
Qchon Chicken
Mona Holmes

17. Monorom Cambodian Restaurant

2150 E Anaheim St
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 434-1919
(562) 434-1919
Finding Khmer food in Long Beach is an easy task. Cambodia Town’s restaurants are plentiful with colorful interiors, with options that never feel redundant. Get Monorom’s always flavorful and crispy fried chicken. Order enough to share or take home, since fried chicken always tastes better the day after.

