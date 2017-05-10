 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicken kebabs with pilaf at Pardis.
Chicken kebabs with pilaf at Pardis.
Wonho Frank Lee

15 Fantastic Glendale Restaurants Worth Checking Out

A classic seafood destination, a newish Persian kebab specialist, and a longtime Cuban comfort food spot

by Eater Staff Updated
Chicken kebabs with pilaf at Pardis.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated

The heart and soul of Glendale is its Armenian community, though it’s not the exclusive dining option for the standalone city. Since settling in the region in the late 1970s, all Glendale residents support a tremendous culinary scene with a diverse diaspora of influences, ranging from a high end Middle Eastern restaurant to Cuban, or the ubiquitous hot chicken. One of LA’s oldest and beloved steakhouses, along with a seafood restaurant deep-frying and grilling fish since 1948, are worth visiting as well. Here now, are 15 essential restaurants to try in Glendale, California.

Added: Fish King, Glendale Tap, King’s Kitchen, La Cubana, Pardis, Rockbird

Removed: Chick Next Door Hot Chicken, Katsuya, Porto’s Bakery, Skaf’s

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Monta Factory

1208 W Glenoaks Blvd
Glendale, CA 91201
(818) 396-4445
(818) 396-4445
Pasadena’s Monta Factory opened a second more service-oriented outlet in Glendale in 2019. The menu is mostly the same (and that’s a good thing), with little beef dumplings served with four sauces, salmon burgers, and cheesy sue-beoregs.

Monta Factory
Monta Factory
Farley Elliott

2. Damon's Steak House

317 N Brand Blvd
Glendale, CA 91203
(818) 507-1510
(818) 507-1510
Tiki-inspired steakhouse Damon’s has stood the test of time on Brand Boulevard. Opened in 1937, the somewhat kitschy restaurant serves up solid cocktails, reasonably priced steaks, grilled chops, barbecue, and even fish and chips.

3. Carousel Restaurant

304 N Brand Blvd
Glendale, CA 91203
(818) 246-7775
(818) 246-7775
Greg and Rose Tcholakian opened the original Carousel in a Hollywood strip mall in 1984 serving kebabs, vegetarian specialties, and traditional dishes. In 1998, the couple’s son opened the swankier Glendale outlet, which allowed for an expanded Lebanese menu and weekend live entertainment with a vibrant ambiance.

4. Lola's Peruvian Restaurant

2610, 230 N Brand Blvd
Glendale, CA 91203
(818) 956-5888
(818) 956-5888
Opened in 2007, Lola’s Peruvian is a Glendale staple. Slightly removed from the busier part of Brand Boulevard near the car dealerships, Lola’s serves up traditional lomo saltado, ceviche, chicken a la brasa, and ice-cold Inca Cola or Peruvian beer to wash everything down.

5. Zhengyalov Hatz

318 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
(818) 696-9339
(818) 696-9339
Zhengyalov hatz, the restaurant’s namesake flatbread, combines 15 types of minced greens and herbs with spinach, beetroot leaves, scallions, cilantro, onion, and sorrel rolled into a hand-filled experience. It is a regional specialty from the Republic of Artsakh. Other than the namesake dish, the restaurant has a regional walnut-laced baklava worth ordering.

Vivid green greens and herbs fill Zhengyalov Hatz’s signature flatbread.
Zhengyalov Hatz
Joshua Lurie

6. Din Tai Fung

177 Caruso Ave
Glendale, CA 91210
(818) 551-5561
(818) 551-5561
Americana at Brand gained a huge notch thanks to Din Tai Fung, the reliable and popular dumpling restaurant that originated in Taiwan (serving Shanghai-style fare). Glendale’s outlet is as good as one can expect for modern Chinese food but with a modern ambience, with a relatively new outdoor seating area.

Din Tai Fung xiao long bao soup dumplings. flickr/ttseng

7. Mini Kabob

313 Vine St
Glendale, CA
(818) 244-1343
(818) 244-1343

LA’s tiniest kabob shop also happens to be among its strongest, thanks to the Martirosyan family who run the place like their home kitchen, but somehow even better. Order up the grilled chicken, hummus, and eggplant caviar for a complete homestyle meal.

Mini Kabob
Mini Kabob
Instagram

8. Elena's Greek Armenian Cuisine

1000 S Glendale Ave
Glendale, CA
(818) 241-5730
(818) 241-5730
As its name implies, this Glendale institution offers both Greek and Armenian specialties. Start with an order of rice and spice-stuffed grape leaves to go along with the complimentary lentil soup, before moving on to platters of barbecued lamb chops or flavorful grilled quails.

A plate of grilled kebabs and yellow rice at Elena’s Greek Armenian Cuisine.
Elena’s Greek Armenian Cuisine
Cathy Chaplin

9. Dinah’s Chicken

4106 San Fernando Rd ste a
Glendale, CA 91204
(818) 244-4188
(818) 244-4188
A classic fried chicken spot that actually invented the paper bucket as a takeaway container, Dinah’s has been immortalized on film in Little Miss Sunshine, but this classic spot was actually famous in Glendale first. The fried chicken meals are a feast for the family, using a classic Southern approach.

10. King's Kitchen

1235 S Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
(818) 649-1333
(818) 649-1333
King’s Kitchen takes pride in utilizing organic and local ingredients with a selection of chicken kebabs, there’s also lamb chops, a kobe burger, fish tacos, fantastic sliced and deep-fried potatoes, and grilled branzino in a very welcoming atmosphere.

11. Glendale Tap

4227 San Fernando Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
(818) 241-4227
(818) 241-4227
Open since 2012, Glendale Tap not only has a rotating selection of 52 stouts, IPAs, pale ales, ciders, and more on tap, but typically has a food vendor or two set up in the cozy rear patio.

12. La Cubana Restaurant

801 S Glendale Ave #3
Glendale, CA 91205
(818) 243-4398
(818) 243-4398
In a city where Cuban restaurants are a rare sight, the family operated La Cubana opened in 1973. It’s worth ordering the lechon asado, fricase de pollo, and a delightful oxtail in a spicy tomato sauce.

13. Pardis Restaurant Glendale

738 N Glendale Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
(818) 484-8470
(818) 484-8470
In April 2021, Pardis opened its modern and sleek Persian restaurant offering specialties like ghormeh sabzi, koobideh, and beef barg. Don’t miss out on the wine selections from Italy, South Africa, Armenia, France, and Slovenia.

Chicken kebabs with pilaf at Pardis.
Pardis
Wonho Frank Lee

14. Fish King

722 N Glendale Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
(818) 244-2161
(818) 244-2161
This Glendale staple opened in 1948 as both a restaurant and fish market. Opt for the charbroiled or fried fish or shrimp and chips, but the secret deal is the hand made sushi that sells out daily.

15. Rockbird

1147 E Colorado St
Glendale, CA 91205
(818) 484-7654
(818) 484-7654
Christopher Skaf and brother Daniel opened the original Rockbird on Glendale’s Colorado Boulevard in 2017, where the grilled and deep-fried sandwiches are solid, as are the wings, chicken tenders, mac and cheese, coleslaw, and a kale tabbouli.

Fried chicken sandwich from Rockbird in Glendale.
Rockbird
Joshua Lurie/Eater LA

Related Maps