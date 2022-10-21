Long gone are the days when “fun-size” Hershey’s bars and Chupa Chups lollipops reigned supreme during the Halloween season. With Los Angeles’s plethora of candy and ice cream shops, there’s no shortage of confectioners getting creative with the holiday. From pumpkin-adorned macarons to skull-shaped luxury chocolates, here are 16 ways to fulfill those sugar cravings this month.Read More
16 Sweet Halloween Treats to Try in Los Angeles
From skeleton gummies to candy corn shots, these sweets shops are getting into the Halloween spirit
Ghoulish chocolate-covered strawberries at Lolli & Pops
The Lolli & Pops chain, with a number of locations at LA malls, has a 12-box assortment of chocolate-covered strawberries with Halloween decorations ranging from ghosts to pumpkins. They’re dipped in milk, dark, and white Belgian chocolates. A box is $55.
Boo! cupcakes at SusieCakes
The popular SusieCakes chain is offering a special Halloween-themed cupcake box, with four flavors — from chocolate to red velvet — and different designs at its many locations. There’s a ghost, a monster, and the word “Boo!” emblazoned over these treats. It’s $23 for the set, which is available through October 31 with 24-hour pre-order policy.
Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread ice cream at Salt & Straw
Salt & Straw always delivers with creative seasonal flavors, and this year’s Halloween “Ice Scream” series doesn’t disappoint. At the chain’s locations throughout the Southland, folks can find flavors like Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters (matcha ice cream with actual chocolate-coated crickets) and Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread (a double punch of pumpkin ice cream and bread), as well as several other candy-laden scoops.
Vegan Frankenmint ice cream at Dear Bella Creamery
Dear Bella Creamery, a little vegan ice cream gem that started in a strip mall in Hollywood and has since expanded to Costa Mesa, is known for its thoughtful and inventive flavors from co-owner and chef Belinda Wei. From now through November, the store is offering a Frankenmint flavor with strawberry sauce and chocolate sandwich cookies, all of which are made in-house and from natural ingredients. Kids (under the age of 12) and dogs in costume can get free scoops on October 31 at both locations.
Halloween doughnuts at Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts
Actor Danny Trejo’s namesake doughnut shop is ramping up its Halloween-themed sweets this season with four new offerings available now through the end of October. Ranging from a sugar skull-adorned raised glazed, to a round decorated with a spider’s web, these spooky treats can be found at its Hollywood location.
Spooky tea sweets at Boxwood Restaurant
Boxwood restaurant at the London West Hollywood is hosting its first annual Spooky Tea inspired by the Sanderson Sisters on October 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It’s an event for kids and adults, where diners are encouraged to wear costumes. There will be a number of Halloween-themed sweets like candy corn cupcake, Cookie Monster doughnut, and pumpkin and cider whoopie pie. There will also be a harpist playing tunes fitting for the holiday. It’s $84 for adults and $42 for children 12 and under, and reservations can be made on OpenTable.
Pumpkin petit fours at Valerie Echo Park
Chocolatier and baker extraordinaire Valerie Gordon has brought back her fall petit fours, which layer spiced pumpkin cake with cream-cheese ganache. The squares are dipped in white chocolate and decorated with golden and orange sugar pearls. A box of 12 is $55. And there’s also a Bat Bar that’s available year-round but is especially popular during the Halloween season. It’s a bittersweet chocolate bar sprinkled with black lava salt and has a wrapper featuring the image of a skeleton bat.
Candy cocktails at Soulmate
Chic West Hollywood bar and restaurant Soulmate is offering two spooky candy-garnished alcoholic drinks for its Halloween brunch on October 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the special event, which will also have a DJ spinning tunes and a costume contest, there will be a shot made with candy corn-infused vodka and whipped cream, and a Bloody Valentine beverage that’s a dry mezcal sour garnished with a Red Vine straw.
Halloween candies at Dylan's Candy Bar
The sweets-filled Dylan’s Candy Bar at the Original Farmers Market by the Grove is home to a bevy of Halloween-themed candy and chocolates, from pumpkin and ghost marshmallow kebabs, to tackle boxes filled with an assortment of ghoulish confections.
Creepy Swedish gummies at Sockerbit
The Swedish and Scandinavian candy store has a bevy of creepy treats, including eyeball and skeleton gummies; hard candies with ghoulish designs; and grab bags of salty, red, and black licorice.
Día de los Muertos skulls at andSons Chocolatiers
The folks behind this high-end chocolatier shop in Beverly Hills were inspired by Day of the Dead when they created these gorgeous hand-painted skull chocolates. There are two creative flavors, the first of which has a marigold jelly made from the flower blossoms and leaves, with added hints of cinnamon, vanilla, and citrus. The other is punctuated with a strawberry and cassis jam. It’s $25 for a box of six chocolates.
Candy corn parfait at Velverie Café and Teahouse
The classy new Velverie Café and Teahouse in Beverly Hills is getting decked out for the Halloween season, with a special afternoon tea (with a tarot card reader and crystal sellers) taking place on October 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to spooky cocktails and sandwiches, there will be sweets like a candy corn parfait. It’s $80 per person, and reservations can be made via Resy.
Halloween macarons at Loaf Language
Pastry chef Tiffany Kim of Loaf Language may be known for her mochi and rice cereal treats with Asian flavors, but for Halloween, she’s bringing back her spooky-themed macarons with skeleton, pumpkin, eyeball, and Frankenstein’s monster decorations. The flavors include black sesame and hojicha milk jam, pumpkin spice cookie butter, and more. The sets come in four or eight, for $26 and $50, respectively. They can be pre-ordered online and then picked up in Koreatown on October 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Halloween sundae at Sweet Rose Creamery
The scoops shop that makes everything in-house with local and organic ingredients has a special Halloween-themed sundae at its outposts in Santa Monica and Brentwood. This one is a spiced pumpkin ice cream with brownie bites, hot fudge, caramel sauce, and pepitas. It’s all topped with a brownie black cat and ghost marshmallow.
DIY Halloween cookie kit at Cafe Gratitude
Cafe Gratitude is selling DIY Halloween kits with nine pre-baked sugar cookies and icing. And true to form for the health-conscious restaurant chain, the sweets are gluten-free and made with organic ingredients. It’s $35 for the package, which can be purchased at local restaurant locations and online.
Spooky gummies at Sugarfina
Sugarfina, the upscale gummies shop located at multiple malls throughout the Southland, is going all-out with its spooky flavors. The chain has raspberry sugar skull and strawberry zombie brain gummies, ghost gumdrops, and chocolate graveyard cookies.