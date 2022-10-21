Share All sharing options for: 16 Sweet Halloween Treats to Try in Los Angeles

From skeleton gummies to candy corn shots, these sweets shops are getting into the Halloween spirit

Share All sharing options for: 16 Sweet Halloween Treats to Try in Los Angeles

Long gone are the days when “fun-size” Hershey’s bars and Chupa Chups lollipops reigned supreme during the Halloween season. With Los Angeles’s plethora of candy and ice cream shops, there’s no shortage of confectioners getting creative with the holiday. From pumpkin-adorned macarons to skull-shaped luxury chocolates, here are 16 ways to fulfill those sugar cravings this month.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.