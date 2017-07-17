 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

15 Brilliant LA Restaurants Changing the Way Angelenos Eat

20 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try

17 Date-Worthy LA Restaurants That Are Actually Open on Monday Nights

Fiesta Nachos from El Granjero Cantina’s happy hour menu.
Fiesta Nachos from El Granjero Cantina.
El Granjero Cantina

The 20 Hottest Happy Hours in Los Angeles, 2021 Edition

Cheers to crowd-pleasing happy hour specials in LA

by Farley Elliott and Matthew Kang Updated
View as Map
Fiesta Nachos from El Granjero Cantina.
| El Granjero Cantina
by Farley Elliott and Matthew Kang Updated

With in-person work returning across the city, it’s a good time to catch up again with some of the many happy hour specials throughout the city. Bars and restaurants at all price points and in lots of different neighborhoods are offering special menus for full-on dining, grazing with friends, or just grabbing a beer solo on the way home from the office. Here now are 20 hot happy hours around Los Angeles.

Added: Banditos, El Granjero Cantina, Hermanito, Esters Wine Bar, All Day Baby

Removed: Bull and Butterfly, Zinc at Shade, Beach and Brew, Yakumi, Nossa

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Solita Tacos & Margaritas

Copy Link
24201 Valencia Blvd STE. 3470
Valencia, CA 91355
(661) 291-1399
(661) 291-1399
Visit Website

The laid-back Solita in Valencia (with another location in Huntington Beach) offers a weekday happy hour that includes spectacular deals like two tacos and a house margarita for $12.

Also Featured in:

2. Enoteca 5

Copy Link
970 Monument St
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Charming Pacific Palisades wine bar Enoteca 5 does happy hour Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., with $9-10 wines and pizzettes.

Enoteca 5 bar in Pacific Palisades
Bar at Enoteca 5
Wonho Frank Lee

3. Esters Wine Shop & Bar

Copy Link
1314 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 899-6900
(310) 899-6900
Visit Website

Santa Monica’s handy wine bar Esters, located next to Cassia, has some upscale happy hour picks like charcuterie, cheese, and burrata with crostini, plus $10 glasses of wine, $5 beers, and $10 bartender’s choice cocktail from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. It’s one of the rare weekend happy hours in Santa Monica.

Esters Wine Bar, Santa Monica
Esters Wine Bar, Santa Monica
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

4. Socalo

Copy Link
1920 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 451-1655
(310) 451-1655
Visit Website

Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger’s return to Santa Monica also brought a fantastic happy hour back to the Westside, with freshly made $8 cocktails and tasty $5 tacos and more from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday.

Also Featured in:

5. Hermanito

Copy Link
2024 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(424) 465-9029
(424) 465-9029
Visit Website

Sawtelle’s little bungalow has seen so many different restaurants over the years, but Hermanito has endured as a neighborhood favorite serving easy Mexican fare and stellar cocktails. Dubbed “Off Hour Menu,” from 3 to 5 p.m., there’s $10 cocktails, plus tacos, nachos, wings, and guac for $10.

Duck and a cocktail at Hermanito in Sawtelle, Los Angeles
Duck and a cocktail at Hermanito in Sawtelle, Los Angeles
Mona Holmes

6. Piccalilli

Copy Link
3850 Main St
Culver City, CA 90232
(424) 298-8540
(424) 298-8540
Visit Website

Two hours of happiness at Culver City’s Piccalilli leaves plenty of room to enjoy nam prik wings, spritzes, and more for less beginning at 4 p.m. There’s also $4-6 beers and $6-9 wines.

Piccalilli restaurant in Culver City
Piccalilli Culver City.
Bread & Butter PR

Also Featured in:

7. Banditos tacos & Tequilas

Copy Link
11801 Ventura Blvd
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 452-9030
(818) 452-9030
Visit Website

A rowdy spot for affordable tacos and strong margaritas, this Valley Mexican restaurant has a daily happy from 4 to 7 p.m. with two for one drinks (well, 25 cents for the second drink). On Taco Tuesdays, there’s $5 margaritas, $3 tequila, and $2 tacos.

8. Gracias Madre West Hollywood

Copy Link
8905 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 978-2170
(323) 978-2170
Visit Website

The patio, the vegan food, the tequila… it all times up perfectly for happy hour at Gracias Madre, where options like $9 nachos and $6 draft beers are the norm. A $9 margarita, $8 house wine, and some plant-based tacos are other options. Happy hour runs 3 to 5 p.m. on weekdays only.

Gracias Madre, West Hollywood
Gracias Madre, West Hollywood
Elizabeth Daniels

Also Featured in:

9. Theía

Copy Link
8048 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 591-0059
(323) 591-0059
Visit Website

Sceney Greek restaurant Theia has a handy happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, with $10 cocktails, moderately priced mezze like baba ganoush and spanikopita, as well as $5-6 wines and beer.

A hand holds a clear cocktail above a blue table filled with Greek food.
Cocktail at Theia held over dishes.
Theia

Also Featured in:

10. El Granjero Cantina

Copy Link
6333 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 879-9324
(323) 879-9324
Visit Website

The Original Farmers Market has a handy Mexican restaurant with a nice happy hour featuring $9 baby nachos, tomatillo chicken and cheese dorados, and braised beef tacos from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, plus $5 Modelo draft beers.

Fiesta Nachos from El Granjero Cantina’s happy hour menu.
Fiesta Nachos from El Granjero Cantina’s happy hour menu.
El Granjero Cantina

11. The Wood Urban Kitchen

Copy Link
129 N Market St
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 466-9741
(310) 466-9741
Visit Website

Inglewood’s hit for barbecue and beats sure knows how to throw a party, with all-day prices like $8 margaritas, $5 domestic beers, $10 top chef cocktails, sliders, brisket fries, and fried zuccini, plus Friday DJ sets to complement the mood.

Brisket from Wood Urban Kitchen and Sports Lounge
Brisket and sides from Wood Urban Kitchen.
Wood BBQ

Also Featured in:

12. Madre Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria

Copy Link
1261 Cabrillo Ave #100
Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 974-8005
(310) 974-8005
Visit Website

Happy hour runs 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all three Madre locations (including West Hollywood and Palms), with room for $9 cocktails, snacks like tasajo tacos, quesadilla de hongos, and carnitas tacos for around $5, and more.

Colada cocktail from Madre
Colada cocktail from Madre
Jakob Layman

Also Featured in:

13. All Day Baby

Copy Link
3200 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 741-0082
(323) 741-0082
Visit Website

Silver Lake’s hip all day restaurant has a daily happy hour at the bar with just some food highlights, like a mean $6 corn dog, smoked whole chicken wings, smoked baby back beef ribs, and a half wedge salad with reduced priced. To drink, there’s mezcal tonic, bourbon and bubble up, or jack and coke for $11 apiece.

$6 corn dog from All Day Baby.
$6 corn dog from All Day Baby.
Cathy Chaplin

Also Featured in:

14. Cafe Fig

Copy Link
939 S Figueroa St UNIT 300
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 600-3006
(213) 600-3006
Visit Website

Downtown’s busy historic hotel has a great weekday happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. with affordable bitesl ike hummus, cauliflower drizzled with smoky honey sriracha, and tuna tartare tostadas. Cocktails are a step above the average hotel bar, with the Eden mixing gin, chamomile-infused sherry, lime, guava, and cucumber.

Eden cocktail at Cafe Fig in Downtown LA.
Eden cocktail at Cafe Fig in Downtown LA.
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

15. Little Llama Peruvian Tacos

Copy Link
222 S Main St #101
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 372-5630
(213) 372-5630
Visit Website

Peruvian taco spot Little Llama has a diverse happy hour set of chips, salsa, elotes, shrimp ceviche tostada and pork belly tacos from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Happy hour also has draft beer and draft wine specials.

Little Llama
Little Llama tacos
Sarah Lockhart of RyonLockhart Photography

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Redbird

Copy Link
114 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 788-1191
(213) 788-1191
Visit Website

Redbird, one of LA’s best restaurants period, offers a strong happy hour with snacks like shishito peppers, caledonian prawns with chipotle mole grits, and beef tartare for $10, plus $10 cocktails and wines.

Bar at Redbird in Downtown LA with patrons sitting at stools.
Bar at Redbird.
Jenn Emerling

Also Featured in:

17. The Grant

Copy Link
3515 Eagle Rock Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90065

Art Deco-inspired Glassell Park bar the Grant offers happy hour daily for its wide array of drinks, like $10 cocktails, $4 beers, and $8 wines. The deals are available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Leather bar seats and lots of bottles at a tall new bar with high ceilings.
The Grant bar
Jakob Layman

18. Guerrilla Tacos

Copy Link
2000 E 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 375-3300
(213) 375-3300
Visit Website

Happy hour at Guerrilla Tacos means buy one, get one tacos, $7 quesadilla, $10 cocktails, plus an $11 boilermaker with an oyster. The special runs 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Sunday (closed Tuesdays).

Bar at Guerrilla Tacos in Arts District with stool and hanging lights with mural in the back.
Bar at Guerrilla Tacos in Arts District.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

19. The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Copy Link
5570 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 900-0300
(323) 900-0300
Visit Website

Highland Park’s enduring sports bar that happens to have excellent food has a daily happy hour from 3 to 5:30 p.m., plus a late night happy hour from Monday to Thursday at 10 p.m. (until 11 p.m.), with boneless or veggie wings, personal pizza, fries, and $8 well drinks, wine, or $6 draft beer.

The Greyhound in Highland Park
The Greyhound in Highland Park
The Greyhound [Official]

Also Featured in:

20. Otoño

Copy Link
5715 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 474-6624
(323) 474-6624
Visit Website

It’s all about the Spanish flavors at Otoño, where bar and patio-only happy hour means lots of conserves and drinks.

Otono Otoño Los AngelesBar at Otoño in Highland Park.
Bar at Otoño in Highland Park.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Solita Tacos & Margaritas

24201 Valencia Blvd STE. 3470, Valencia, CA 91355

The laid-back Solita in Valencia (with another location in Huntington Beach) offers a weekday happy hour that includes spectacular deals like two tacos and a house margarita for $12.

24201 Valencia Blvd STE. 3470
Valencia, CA 91355
(661) 291-1399
Visit Website

2. Enoteca 5

970 Monument St, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Enoteca 5 bar in Pacific Palisades
Bar at Enoteca 5
Wonho Frank Lee

Charming Pacific Palisades wine bar Enoteca 5 does happy hour Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., with $9-10 wines and pizzettes.

970 Monument St
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

3. Esters Wine Shop & Bar

1314 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Esters Wine Bar, Santa Monica
Esters Wine Bar, Santa Monica
Wonho Frank Lee

Santa Monica’s handy wine bar Esters, located next to Cassia, has some upscale happy hour picks like charcuterie, cheese, and burrata with crostini, plus $10 glasses of wine, $5 beers, and $10 bartender’s choice cocktail from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. It’s one of the rare weekend happy hours in Santa Monica.

1314 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 899-6900
Visit Website

4. Socalo

1920 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger’s return to Santa Monica also brought a fantastic happy hour back to the Westside, with freshly made $8 cocktails and tasty $5 tacos and more from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday.

1920 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 451-1655
Visit Website

5. Hermanito

2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Duck and a cocktail at Hermanito in Sawtelle, Los Angeles
Duck and a cocktail at Hermanito in Sawtelle, Los Angeles
Mona Holmes

Sawtelle’s little bungalow has seen so many different restaurants over the years, but Hermanito has endured as a neighborhood favorite serving easy Mexican fare and stellar cocktails. Dubbed “Off Hour Menu,” from 3 to 5 p.m., there’s $10 cocktails, plus tacos, nachos, wings, and guac for $10.

2024 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(424) 465-9029
Visit Website

6. Piccalilli

3850 Main St, Culver City, CA 90232
Piccalilli restaurant in Culver City
Piccalilli Culver City.
Bread & Butter PR

Two hours of happiness at Culver City’s Piccalilli leaves plenty of room to enjoy nam prik wings, spritzes, and more for less beginning at 4 p.m. There’s also $4-6 beers and $6-9 wines.

3850 Main St
Culver City, CA 90232
(424) 298-8540
Visit Website

7. Banditos tacos & Tequilas

11801 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

A rowdy spot for affordable tacos and strong margaritas, this Valley Mexican restaurant has a daily happy from 4 to 7 p.m. with two for one drinks (well, 25 cents for the second drink). On Taco Tuesdays, there’s $5 margaritas, $3 tequila, and $2 tacos.

11801 Ventura Blvd
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 452-9030
Visit Website

8. Gracias Madre West Hollywood

8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Gracias Madre, West Hollywood
Gracias Madre, West Hollywood
Elizabeth Daniels

The patio, the vegan food, the tequila… it all times up perfectly for happy hour at Gracias Madre, where options like $9 nachos and $6 draft beers are the norm. A $9 margarita, $8 house wine, and some plant-based tacos are other options. Happy hour runs 3 to 5 p.m. on weekdays only.

8905 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 978-2170
Visit Website

9. Theía

8048 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
A hand holds a clear cocktail above a blue table filled with Greek food.
Cocktail at Theia held over dishes.
Theia

Sceney Greek restaurant Theia has a handy happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, with $10 cocktails, moderately priced mezze like baba ganoush and spanikopita, as well as $5-6 wines and beer.

8048 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 591-0059
Visit Website

10. El Granjero Cantina

6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Fiesta Nachos from El Granjero Cantina’s happy hour menu.
Fiesta Nachos from El Granjero Cantina’s happy hour menu.
El Granjero Cantina

The Original Farmers Market has a handy Mexican restaurant with a nice happy hour featuring $9 baby nachos, tomatillo chicken and cheese dorados, and braised beef tacos from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, plus $5 Modelo draft beers.

6333 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 879-9324
Visit Website

11. The Wood Urban Kitchen

129 N Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301
Brisket from Wood Urban Kitchen and Sports Lounge
Brisket and sides from Wood Urban Kitchen.
Wood BBQ

Inglewood’s hit for barbecue and beats sure knows how to throw a party, with all-day prices like $8 margaritas, $5 domestic beers, $10 top chef cocktails, sliders, brisket fries, and fried zuccini, plus Friday DJ sets to complement the mood.

129 N Market St
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 466-9741
Visit Website

12. Madre Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria

1261 Cabrillo Ave #100, Torrance, CA 90501
Colada cocktail from Madre
Colada cocktail from Madre
Jakob Layman

Happy hour runs 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all three Madre locations (including West Hollywood and Palms), with room for $9 cocktails, snacks like tasajo tacos, quesadilla de hongos, and carnitas tacos for around $5, and more.

1261 Cabrillo Ave #100
Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 974-8005
Visit Website

13. All Day Baby

3200 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
$6 corn dog from All Day Baby.
$6 corn dog from All Day Baby.
Cathy Chaplin

Silver Lake’s hip all day restaurant has a daily happy hour at the bar with just some food highlights, like a mean $6 corn dog, smoked whole chicken wings, smoked baby back beef ribs, and a half wedge salad with reduced priced. To drink, there’s mezcal tonic, bourbon and bubble up, or jack and coke for $11 apiece.

3200 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 741-0082
Visit Website

14. Cafe Fig

939 S Figueroa St UNIT 300, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Eden cocktail at Cafe Fig in Downtown LA.
Eden cocktail at Cafe Fig in Downtown LA.
Matthew Kang

Downtown’s busy historic hotel has a great weekday happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. with affordable bitesl ike hummus, cauliflower drizzled with smoky honey sriracha, and tuna tartare tostadas. Cocktails are a step above the average hotel bar, with the Eden mixing gin, chamomile-infused sherry, lime, guava, and cucumber.

939 S Figueroa St UNIT 300
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 600-3006
Visit Website

15. Little Llama Peruvian Tacos

222 S Main St #101, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Little Llama
Little Llama tacos
Sarah Lockhart of RyonLockhart Photography

Peruvian taco spot Little Llama has a diverse happy hour set of chips, salsa, elotes, shrimp ceviche tostada and pork belly tacos from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Happy hour also has draft beer and draft wine specials.

222 S Main St #101
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 372-5630
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Redbird

114 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Bar at Redbird in Downtown LA with patrons sitting at stools.
Bar at Redbird.
Jenn Emerling

Redbird, one of LA’s best restaurants period, offers a strong happy hour with snacks like shishito peppers, caledonian prawns with chipotle mole grits, and beef tartare for $10, plus $10 cocktails and wines.

114 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 788-1191
Visit Website

17. The Grant

3515 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Leather bar seats and lots of bottles at a tall new bar with high ceilings.
The Grant bar
Jakob Layman

Art Deco-inspired Glassell Park bar the Grant offers happy hour daily for its wide array of drinks, like $10 cocktails, $4 beers, and $8 wines. The deals are available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3515 Eagle Rock Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90065

18. Guerrilla Tacos

2000 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Bar at Guerrilla Tacos in Arts District with stool and hanging lights with mural in the back.
Bar at Guerrilla Tacos in Arts District.
Wonho Frank Lee

Happy hour at Guerrilla Tacos means buy one, get one tacos, $7 quesadilla, $10 cocktails, plus an $11 boilermaker with an oyster. The special runs 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Sunday (closed Tuesdays).

2000 E 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 375-3300
Visit Website

19. The Greyhound Bar & Grill

5570 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
The Greyhound in Highland Park
The Greyhound in Highland Park
The Greyhound [Official]

Highland Park’s enduring sports bar that happens to have excellent food has a daily happy hour from 3 to 5:30 p.m., plus a late night happy hour from Monday to Thursday at 10 p.m. (until 11 p.m.), with boneless or veggie wings, personal pizza, fries, and $8 well drinks, wine, or $6 draft beer.

5570 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 900-0300
Visit Website

20. Otoño

5715 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Otono Otoño Los AngelesBar at Otoño in Highland Park.
Bar at Otoño in Highland Park.
Wonho Frank Lee

It’s all about the Spanish flavors at Otoño, where bar and patio-only happy hour means lots of conserves and drinks.

5715 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 474-6624
Visit Website

Related Maps