What defines a hidden gem? Most of the time, it’s a beloved neighborhood spot that serves the community without really drawing much attention to itself. Maybe the place is actually physically hard to find, or maybe it doesn’t really advertise itself from signage or other means beyond the simple name. Otherwise, a hidden gem is just a place of discovery, either hiding in plain sight or away from the main road but serving truly special things on the plate. You’ll be greatly rewarded for finding these 18 hidden gem restaurants across Los Angeles.

Added: Jiayuan Dumpling House, Nola Cajun and Creole, Danny Boy’s Pizzeria, Hamlet’s Kitchen, Trinistyle, Churrasco Chapin

Removed: Surawon, Vito, Roro’s Chicken, Giuliano’s, Tortas Ahogadas, Sabor a Malibu, Koko’s Mediterranean

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.