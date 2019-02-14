Strolling along York Boulevard and Figueroa Street, there’s no denying that Highland Park is undergoing some tremendous changes. While the city’s restaurant scene has steadily transformed over the past decade, the recent uptick in new tenants has left some local residents and business owners feeling uneasy. It is a complicated matter for certain — one that will continue to face many of Los Angeles’s neighborhoods in the coming years. For better or worse, Highland Park is one of the most exciting places to grab a bite in the city. From excellent Peruvian to smash burgers and more, here now are the 15 restaurants to taste in happening Highland Park.

Removed: Holdaak, Parsnip, Pocha, Ichijiku Sushi

Added: Nativo, Otoño, Penny’s Burgers, Via-Mar Seafood, Mariscos El Faro, Burgerlords, ETA

A number of LA restaurants have resumed dine-in service. However, this should not be taken as endorsement for dining in, as there are still safety concerns: for updated information on coronavirus cases in your area, please visit the Los Angeles Public Health website. Studies indicate that there is a lower exposure risk when outdoors, but the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.