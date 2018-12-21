 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A colorful restaurant with high ceilings and a view to the open kitchen.
Mother Wolf dining room
Wonho Frank Lee

17 Essential Hollywood Restaurants

Where to eat in the heart of LA’s historic movie-making district

by Eater Staff and Mona Holmes
Mother Wolf dining room
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff and Mona Holmes

Just beyond the Walk of Fame and a stone’s throw from the touristy crowds surrounding the Dolby Theater are over a dozen restaurants worth battling tourists and traffic for. From old school haunts like Jones to New York City-inspired hotspots, Hollywood has a little bit of everything. Those looking for something more casual can find excellent banh mi, Armenian bakeries, dim sum, and even healthy Japanese. Here are the 17 essential restaurants to try in Hollywood.

Added: Clark Street Diner, Grandmaster Recorders, Horses, Hui Tou Xiang Hollywood, Jones, Mother Wolf, Mush Bakery

Removed: L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Gigi’s, Gwen, Los Balcones, Petit Trois, Tartine Sycamore

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Horses

7617 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Horses co-owners Liz Johnson and Will Aghajanian opened Horses in a historic space on Sunset, and they’ve created a welcoming restaurant with a menu that respects the former Ye Coach & Horses and the Pikey. And then there’s the food. Try the Cornish game hen with roasted dandelion panzanella and the delightful sheep’s milk cheesecake.

An artsy side shot of cheesecake and a reddish plum on a white plate.
Sheep’s milk cheesecake
Wonho Frank Lee

2. Jones

7205 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 850-1726
(323) 850-1726
Even as development transforms Hollywood streets, some places remain the same. Jones is one of them. Whether the ravioli, bruschetta, thin-crust pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, or the branzino, it’s impossible to have a bad meal at this almost 30-year-old restaurant.

3. Sightglass Coffee

7051 Willoughby Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 763-8588
(323) 763-8588
San Francisco import Sightglass has a massive space that opened in 2020 with pastries, coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and pizza by the slice on a block already occupied by New York’s Hollywood outlet for Gigi’s and SF’s export Tartine.

A teal counter for ordering food from behind a glass case.
Sightglass Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

4. The Spare Room

7000 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 769-7296
(323) 769-7296
This fun second-floor ‘gaming parlor’ and cocktail lounge is equal parts hangout, bowling alley, and beverage destination, with classy decor and some of the finest mixed drinks in Los Angeles. Open Monday, and Wednesday through Saturday in the evenings.

The Spare Room lounge in Hollywood with imbibers sitting across various seating.
The Spare Room, Hollywood.
The Spare Room

5. Salt's Cure

1155 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 465-7258
(323) 465-7258
Chris Phelps’ daytime restaurant has a focus on breakfast and lunch, with its signature oat griddle cakes and other morning fare preceding tasty sandwiches, salads, and entrees for lunch.

6. Luv2eat Thai Bistro

6660 Sunset Boulevard P
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 498-5835
(323) 498-5835
A Thai restaurant located in a rundown strip mall isn’t notable in this neighborhood, but this spot stands out for its well executed southern Thai cooking from chefs Noree Pla and Fern Kaewtathip. The Phuket-style crab curry, jade noodles, and hat yai fried chicken are popular with the regular crowd. It’s constantly busy, so plan accordingly.

A restaurant exterior for Luv2eat Thai restaurant with a neon sign, glass windows, and tables. Wonho Frank Lee

7. Musso & Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 467-7788
(323) 467-7788
Martinis done right and a menu that’s barely changed since opening day has kept this restaurant relevant and running since 1919. Though closed for a while during the pandemic, the iconic Hollywood restaurant is back in operation. Grab a booth and dig in to continental favorites like mushrooms on toast, Seafood Chiffonade Salad, and Turkey á la King.

Interior of Musso &amp; Frank Grill on Hollywood Blvd. Photo by Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

8. Rao's

1006 Seward St
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 962-7267
(323) 962-7267
Legendary Harlem restaurant Rao’s has occupied this somewhat secluded space for years, though it’s likely going to relocate thanks to a planned redevelopment of the block. However, until that happens, Rao’s in Hollywood will continue to serve amazing meatballs, veal parmesan, and cheesecake along Seward Street.

Rao’s Italian restaurant in Hollywood
Rao’s Hollywood
Elizabeth Daniels

9. Mother Wolf

1545 Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6060
(323) 410-6060
Walk into Mother Wolf, and take a few minutes to observe the room. It’s likely filled with well-dressed individuals, but there’s a lot to take in with the high ceilings and style. Chef Evan Funke’s ode to Rome pays tribute with hand made pastas and a 60-day dry-aged rib eye. Be sure to look out for the digestivo drink cart.

Maritozzo at Mother Wolf in Hollywood.
Mother Wolf’s maritozzo
Cathy Chaplin

10. Providence

5955 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 460-4170
(323) 460-4170
One of the last bastions of fine dining in Los Angeles, Providence serves one of the most elegant seafood-oriented tasting menus in the city. It’s packed almost every single evening thanks to Michael Cimarusti’s exceptional cooking that is only matched by Donato Poto’s warm and efficient service.

A brightly lit exterior to Providence restaurant in Hollywood.
Providence
Noe Montes

11. Hui Tou Xiang

1643 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 645-7272
(323) 645-7272
It’s always great to have a go-to noodle spot, especially when it’s a second location from the respected San Gabriel restaurant Hui Tou Xiang. Opt for the pork leek pancakes or the pork and crab soup dumplings, but all dishes are delicious.

Hui Tou Xiang Noodles House
Hui Tou Xiang
@GastronomyBlog

12. Grandmaster Recorders

1518 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 963-7800
(323) 963-7800
Located in a historic recording studio with a restaurant, disco ball-lit lounge, and panoramic rooftop bar, Grandmaster Recorders impresses. The three different spaces fit whatever mood, along with a menu by chef Monty Kulodrovic with a raw bar, pastas, bold main courses, and desserts by his wife/pastry chef Jaci Kulodrovic. Order her tiramisu in the shape of a mini-vinyl album.

Hallway entry to Grandmaster Recorders restaurant in Hollywood, California.
Grandmaster Recorders
Wonho Frank Lee

13. Banh Oui

1552 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 645-7944
(323) 645-7944

Looking for a quick, delicious grab-and-go lunch? Banh Oui has reasonably priced, well-built Vietnamese banh mi, plus some excellent saucy chicken wings if sandwiches aren’t enough.

Pork belly banh mi sandwich with beef, cilantro, and chiles.
Pork belly banh mi at Banh Oui
Matthew Kang

14. Delish Hollywood

1253 Vine St # 5
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 952-6032
(323) 952-6032
Only on the scene for two years, Delish Hollywood is a wonderful find with home-style Japanese classics. The agedashi tofu, croquettes, gyoza, and simmered kabocha pumpkin are popular favorites. But they’ve also leaned into a ramen mashup menu, taking noodles and adding more international flare and flavor with grilled garlic shrimp, or a ramen a la caprese with tomato, burrata, basil, and dashi.

15. Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 848-4438
(323) 848-4438

It’ll take some getting used to when looking at the Clark Street Diner sign. But Zach Hall’s restaurant has many improvements to the fabled 101 Coffee Shop, with great coffee, fluffy pancakes, plentiful pastry, and patty melts in a buzzy room.

16. Ixlb Dimsum Eats

5900 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 848-4766
(323) 848-4766
Firmly established as one of Hollywood’s go-to Chinese restaurants, this to-go dim sum specialist har gow, chow mein, and baked char siu bao at an approachable price.

IXLB Dimsum Eats restaurant with a dim sum mural.
Ixlb Dimsum Eats
Wonho Frank Lee

17. Mush Bakery

5224 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 662-2010
(323) 662-2010
On the east end of Hollywood is Mush Bakery, a restaurant that specializes in traditional Armenian baked goods. This unfussy joint serves herby and meaty lahmacun bread, pizzas, or borek.

